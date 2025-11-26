The AFL is delighted to announce a new AFLW club membership record for the second consecutive year

North Melbourne fans celebrate during the 2025 AFLW preliminary final against Melbourne. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL is delighted to announce a new AFLW club membership record for the second consecutive year, thanks to the support and passion of footy fans across the country.

The new record tally of 84,644 AFLW club members has resulted in a nearly 11 per cent growth from last season and eclipses the previous total of 76,356 set in 2024.

Across the league twelve clubs set new membership records including this week’s NAB AFLW Grand Finalists the North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos and the Brisbane Lions, as well as Fremantle, Geelong Cats, GWS GIANTS, Gold Coast SUNS, Hawthorn, Melbourne, Port Adelaide, Richmond, St Kilda and West Coast.

Under new captain Ruby Schleicher and boasting 2024 number one draft pick Ash Centra, Collingwood also saw a membership increase year-on-year while nine clubs saw more than 10 per cent growth this season in their membership tallies.

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon thanked footy fans for their support in the milestone 10th season.

“On behalf of the AFL I would like to thank our fans who have supported their team this year and become an AFLW member – you have set this new record and it’s another remarkable milestone to celebrate in the 10th season of the competition,” Dillon said.

“Our clubs do an incredible job instilling fans with pride and passion for their jumper – as well as drive a one club two team culture – and that’s reflected in 12 clubs breaking their own AFLW membership record.



“The NAB AFLW Competition this year has gone from strength to strength. From the open, free flowing, attacking footy on the field, to record high scores and disposals as well as huge crowds at Henson Park and across our Indigenous and Pride Rounds, there has been growth in many areas throughout the league.

“We’re looking forward to Saturday and seeing either North become the first AFLW team to win back-to-back flags or Brisbane becoming the first club to win the AFL and AFLW premierships in the same year.”

The AFLW club membership record follows the announcement in September that the AFL broke its all-time club membership record with 1,363,437 Australians, with the equivalent of one in 20 people a member of an AFL club.

