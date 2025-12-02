While Will Hayward and Ollie Florent were making the biggest decision of their footy lives, they were busy spreading footy's gospel in Colombia

Will Hayward, Errol Gulden and Ollie Florent with young Colombian players at a community kick session. Picture: Supplied

IT'S ALREADY part of footy folklore that former Swans Will Hayward and Ollie Florent were travelling through South America when their coach Dean Cox and footy boss Leon Cameron called with a proposal to send them to Carlton.

But about the time that Hayward and Florent were navigating the biggest professional decisions of their lives, they were helping spread the word about Australian football to a far-flung corner of the globe.

Hayward and Florent, along with their former Swans teammate Errol Gulden, spent time in the city of Medellin in Colombia to run a footy clinic and leadership session with local side, the Antioquia Mountain Lions, as part of AFL Colombia's open day.

"I was really impressed with the athleticism of some of the players," Hayward said.

"A young ruckman, Alejo, showed some amazing skills for a kid who has only been playing for a year or so. I certainly encourage sponsors and Aussies to get behind the project."

Florent said: "These Colombians are so passionate and really throw themselves into contests. It's so great to see kids playing the game on the other side of the world so far from Australia."

Will Hayward at a community kick session in Medellin, Colombia in October 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Gulden also spent time in Cartagena with youth leaders from Fundacion Mi Sangre, a local project supported by the Australian Embassy, where a disused sporting field is being turned into a community hub.

"This trip has been incredibly inspiring," Gulden said. "To see how young people in Colombia are using sport to build leadership and community is something I'll never forget."

Benjamin Hopwood, the deputy head of mission at the Australian Embassy, said: "Sport is a powerful tool for connection and development. We're proud to support initiatives like Fundación Mi Sangre and AFL Colombia that promote teamwork, respect, and leadership."

Errol Gulden at Fundacion Mi Sangre in Cartagena, Colombia in October 2025. Picture: Supplied

Gulden, Hayward and Florent's visit to Colombia continues the Sydney Swans' connection to the country's burgeoning Australian football community, which began in 2015 and formed its league two years later.

In 2019, league officials came into contact with Colombian native Ana Calle, who is married to Swans great Josh Kennedy, and a conversation began about the game's future in Colombia.

Kennedy and his family travelled to Colombia five years later to help officially launch AFL Colombia, which now boasts more than 200 registered players, 90 per cent of whom are native Colombians.

Kennedy coached the national squad at the 2024 AFL Transatlantic Cup in Toronto, Canada against the likes of international AFL powerhouses Ireland and the United States.

With the support of corporate partner Orica and the Australian Embassy, three Colombians travelled to Melbourne for five months last year to train, play and study English, before returning home to work as development officers and leaders.

Josh Kennedy with Colombian player and scholarship recipient Estefanía Gualteros after she played for Darebin Falcons in Melbourne.

AFL Colombia is now planning a foundation in Australia with the Kennedy family, to collect used gear for Latin American communities and launch a youth ambassador program for young Australians to come to Colombia and train the next generation of Colombian footy stars.

AFL Colombia's football director Matt Howell, the former coach of the Denver Bulldogs in the US, said the sport had come further than he could have believed.

"At my first training session, I saw a young player taping together his tattered boots with electrical tape. I sent some footy gear from home, and the joy on their faces was unforgettable," Howell said.

"When we first organised a kick at the English school in the north of Bogota, we never imagined this," project co-founder Travis Crockett said. .

"Having AFL legends visit our projects and seeing how much they enjoy it means the world to our kids and families. With continued support from the Australian Embassy, Orica, and our incredible volunteers, who knows where we'll be in another 10 years?"

To support AFL Colombia’s mission or to volunteer, visit www.aflcolombia.com/donate