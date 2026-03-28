Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL action

Ed Allan, Sullivan Robey, Jack Darling. Pictures: AFL Photos

STATE Leagues around the country are kicking off for 2026, and we'll bring you a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in the VFL and SANFL this weekend, with WAFL matches beginning next week.

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State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: West Adelaide v Adelaide at Richmond Oval, Saturday March 28, 2.10pm ACDT

Reilly O'Brien has given senior coach Matthew Nicks something to think about as he continues to push his case for a recall. Currently stuck behind Lachie McAndrew, O'Brien had a huge say in Saturday's clash with West Adelaide as the Crows stormed home in the last quarter but fell narrowly short of victory.

O'Brien had 32 hitouts, 20 disposals, seven clearances, three tackles and a goal in a dominant performance.

Midfielder Billy Dowling racked up 37 disposals, six tackles and seven clearances, with Lachie Sholl picking up 25 touches and five marks as he looks for his first AFL game since early in 2025.

Youngster Sid Draper (17 disposals, five tackles) played well in his return to footy after a rolled ankle earlier this month, while Archie Ludowyke (nine disposals, two goals) and Mitch Marsh (four) got their first taste of SANFL action after being drafted in November.

Former basketballer Indy Cotton showed some potential with 17 touches and five marks.

Charlie Edwards (23, five clearances), James Borlase (13, 10 marks), Oscar Ryan (16) and Tyler Welsh (13, one goal) were other AFL-listed players in action.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Southport at Brighton Homes Arena, Saturday March 28, 11.05am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Brisbane's clash

Young midfielder Sam Marshall has continued his push for a senior recall with a standout performance for the Lions in their loss to Southport.

Marshall had a team-high 26 disposals to go with two goals, eight marks and four tackles as he aims to get back into the AFL side for the first time this year.

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Defender Darragh Joyce was also busy with 21 disposals and six marks, while Luke Beecken (21 disposals) and Reece Torrent (20 disposals and seven marks) saw plenty of the ball as well.

Tom Doedee had 15 disposals, 12 of them kicks, as he looks to work his way into the senior side, while Shadeau Brain had 16 disposals, five marks and a goal.

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Williamstown at Ikon Park, Sunday March 29, 11.05am AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Carlton's clash

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Greater Western Sydney at KGM Centre, Friday March 27, 3pm AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Collingwood's clash

Ed Allan has done his best to earn a quick recall into the seniors with an impressive performance in Collingwood's 16-point VFL loss to Greater Western Sydney on Friday.

Allen was dropped after being quiet in the Pies' first two AFL matches, but he finished with team-highs for disposals (29) and tackles (seven) against the Giants.

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Draftee Sam Swadling maintained his junior habit of racking up possessions, finding the ball 25 times, as did Jakob Ryan.

Charlie West (14 disposals) and Noah Howes (nine touches, six marks) each kicked two goals.

Angus Anderson slotted one goal from 20 disposals, Lachie Sullivan kicked one from 22 touches, and Jack Buller also kicked one from 18 disposals and a team-high seven clearances aided by helping out Iliro Smit (seven disposals, 18 hitouts) in the ruck.

With a very short injury list at the moment there were plenty of senior Magpies in action, including Tew Jiath (15 disposals, seven marks), Joel Cochran (17 disposals) and Jai Saxena (15) all getting their share of the ball.

Tall forward prospect Zac McCarthy kicked one goal from nine touches, Will Hayes slotted one from 13, Harvey Harrison kicked one from seven and Reef McInnes also finished with seven disposals.

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v North Melbourne at NEC Hangar, Saturday March 28, 12.35pm AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Essendon's clash

First-round pick Sullivan Robey gave Bombers fans plenty to get excited about with an impressive performance in Essendon's win over North Melbourne on Saturday.

Robey has been eased into his first season in the AFL after managing a back injury over the summer, but will be hard to overlook for a senior spot after having four goals and 23 disposals against the Kangaroos.

The youngster also had six marks and four clearances, displaying the power and class that convinced the Bombers to draft him at pick 9 last year.

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Another high draft pick, Elijah Tsatas, also impressed with a game high 32 disposals to go with 11 clearances (six more than anyone on the ground) and six tackles.

Forward Tom Edwards impressed as he continues his recovery from a serious knee injury, kicking a game high five goals to go with six marks.

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Jayden Nguyen, dropped from the senior side this week, had 14 disposals, while Jordan Ridley had seven disposals in an important hit-out for him as he returns from injury.

Elsewhere, Harry Jones (0.2 from five disposals) and Liam McMahon (three disposals) had limited impact, while Nik Cox had eight disposals and a goal.

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: -

The WAFL competition will kick off on Friday, April 3 when Peel Thunder takes on East Fremantle in the opening round at Lane Group Stadium.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Box Hill at GMHBA Stadium, Friday March 27, 7.05pm AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Geelong's clash

Geelong premiership player Brad Close was quiet in his ever VFL appearance, however the Cats got the job done against Box Hill on Friday night.

Close, who had played 53 consecutive senior games and has not missed for the Cats since round nine, 2023 (when he was suspended), was dropped this week for the first time in his career and finished the VFL hitout with 11 disposals and a goal.

One player who was far from quiet was midfielder Jack Bowes, who starred with 39 disposals, three goals and seven clearances.

Learn More 02:17

Fellow mids George Stevens (26 disposals, four clearances, two goals) and Mitch Knevitt (25, four, one) also impressed in well-rounded outings.

Free agency signing James Worpel collected 25 disposals and eight clearances, Rhys Stanley controlled the ruck with 29 hitouts, five marks and three clearances, while young ruck Joe Pike chimed in with 11 hitouts and two goals.

Down back, Jake Kolodjashnij (21 disposals, eight marks) had plenty of impact, first-year defender Lennox Hofman (26 disposals) impressed, Jed Bews contributed 13 disposals and eight marks, and Irish recruit Cillian Burke (18 touches) was solid.

Hunter Holmes (21 disposals, four marks), Nicholas Driscoll (17 disposals) and Jesse Mellor (nine disposals) were other AFL-listed Cats in action.

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State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Greater Western Sydney at KGM Centre, Friday March 27, 3pm AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Greater Western Sydney's clash

Several AFL-listed Giants played starring roles as the VFL side produced a stunning fourth-term fightback to sink Collingwood by 16 points. Trailing by 22 points at the last change, the Giants piled on seven goals to one to secure the win.

Axed from the senior side this week, Harry Rowston gathered 25 disposals, five marks, six tackles and five clearances to put his hand up for a recall.

Conor Stone, who is looking to add to his 20 AFL games, booted two goals from 20 touches, while Giants Academy product Riley Hamilton also kicked two majors and had 17 disposals.

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Youngster Toby McMullin was electric with 22 disposals, five tackles and a goal, with Jack Ough also racking up 22 touches to go with a staggering 13 tackles and six clearances.

Ruck Nick Madden had 35 hitouts as well as 17 touches and a goal, and Oskar Taylor - GWS' first selection in the 2025 draft - picked up 18 disposals.

Leek Aleer had 12 disposals as he seeks a recall to the senior line-up.

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Box Hill at GMHBA Stadium, Friday March 27, 7.05pm AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Box Hill's clash

Hawthorn's first-round draft picks from 2025 both hit the scoreboard in Box Hill's 47-point loss to Geelong on Friday night.

Aidan Schubert (2.2, 10 disposals, four marks) and Cam Nairn (two goals, 14 disposals, five marks) made an impact in front of goal after being picked up by the Hawks in the first round of last year's draft.

Finn Maginness led the way as he aims for a senior recall, finishing with 29 disposals, five tackles and four clearances.

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Harry Morrison (21 disposals and eight marks) was also busy, while Bodie Ryan and Bailey Macdonald had 19 disposals each.

Another youngster, Ollie Greeves, also had some bright moments with 19 disposals and four clearances, while summer signing Flynn Perez had 16 disposals and seven marks.

Calsher Dear had a quiet day up forward with just nine disposals and two marks, while Will McCabe (six disposals and two marks) also didn't have much impact.

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v North Melbourne at NEC Hangar, Saturday March 28, 12.35pm AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from North Melbourne's clash

Jack Darling responded in emphatic fashion to his shock omission from North Melbourne's senior side with a three-goal bag at VFL level against Essendon.

The veteran gathered 18 disposals, had eight marks and contributed five score involvements to go with his three majors.

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Young tall Matt Whitlock was efficient up forward, turning his four touches and three marks into two goals.

Zac Fisher (20 disposals, five marks), River Stevens (16, seven) and free agency signing Charlie Spargo (13, three tackles) all chipped in one goal.

Defender Wil Dawson impressed with 12 disposals, seven tackles and had nine hitouts in a back-up ruck role, while Riley Hardeman (17 disposals) and father-son product Cooper Harvey (20 disposals, seven marks) were busy.

Robert Hansen jnr (22 disposals), Bailey Scott (20) and Brayden George (six) were other Roos in action.

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Port Adelaide v Glenelg at Alberton Oval, Saturday March 28, 4.10pm ACDT

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Coburg at Holm Park Recreation Reserve, Saturday March 28, 11.05am AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Richmond's clash

First-year forward Zane Peucker kicked three goals in Richmond's loss to Coburg on Saturday.

The South Australian product finished with 16 touches and four marks to put his name in lights for an early-season senior debut.

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Tom Burton, another untried midfielder, collected 26 disposals, seven marks and four tackles, while Kane McAuliffe was impressive with 24 disposals and nine clearances.

Former-Cat Patrick Retschko (25 disposals, five marks) was busy, Kaleb Smith finished with 26 disposals, while Liam Fawcett (nine touches) and Noah Roberts-Thomson (12) each kicked one goal.

Samson Ryan (14 hitouts), and Oliver Hayes-Brown (10 hitouts, five clearances) controlled the ruck, with Josh Gibcus (10 disposals) having a quieter day.

State league affiliate: St Kilda (VFL)

This weekend: Frankston v St Kilda at Kinetic Stadium, Friday March 27, 7.35pm AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from St Kilda's clash

Forward Lance Collard could come under scrutiny from the VFL match review panel after a swinging arm hit during St Kilda's loss to Frankston on Friday night.

Collard collected the Dolphins' Jackson Voss high during the third quarter at Kinetic Stadium, with the incident sparking an all-in brawl. The VFL will release its match review on Monday afternoon.

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The small forward had a relatively quiet evening, finishing with 11 disposals and four tackles, and he was inaccurate in front of goal with 0.3.

Angus Hastie was the leading ball-winner for the Saints, collecting 30 disposals, nine marks and five tackles, while Patrick Said (20 disposals, 10 tackles, three clearances) was also busy.

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Young utility James Barrat (17 disposals, seven marks) found plenty of the ball, while Isaac Keeler (21 hitouts, 12 disposals), Liam O'Connell (nine disposals, four marks) and Eamonn Armstrong (13 disposals) were other Saints in action.

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: -

The WAFL competition will kick off on Friday, April 3 when West Coast takes on Perth in the opening round at Mineral Resources Park.

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: No match