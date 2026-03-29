West Coast has defeated Port Adelaide by two points at Adelaide Oval

Jake Waterman celebrates a goal with Harley Reid during round three, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast's Jake Waterman has slotted four goals in a two-point upset of Port Adelaide as the Eagles banked consecutive AFL wins for the first time in almost two years.

Andrew McQualter's men overcame a 29-point deficit in the second quarter to prevail 13.14 (92) to 13.12 (90) on Sunday.

POWER v EAGLES Full match coverage and stats

West Coast, who last won successive matches since rounds six and seven in 2024, was victorious at Adelaide Oval for the first time since round six, 2022.

Port crashed to a one-two win-loss record under new coach Josh Carr with concern over key defender Esava Ratugolea, who suffered a knee injury.

Waterman's scoring output - he booted 4.4 - included a 65 metre set shot in the last quarter, while Harley Reid (21 disposals) and Bo Allan kicked two majors each.

The Eagles' No.1 draft pick Willem Duursma (20 possessions, one goal) and second-gamer Josh Lindsay (19 touches) impressed while veteran Tim Kelly (23 disposals) was influential.

Port attackers Mitch Georgiades and Jack Whitlock both booted three goals and Corey Durdin scored two.

But despite the ball-winning of acting captain Zak Butters (30 disposals), Kane Farrell (25) and Jase Burgoyne (21), the Power fell short.

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The first bounce came at noon Adelaide time - only 9.30am in Perth - and the Eagles appeared to be still slumbering as Port logged the initial eight inside 50s and booted four goals to none.

The Power held a 28-point lead before a late goal on the run from Elliot Yeo reduced West Coast's quarter-time deficit to 22.

Port's buffer increased to a match-high 29 points five minutes into the second term when Georgiades kicked his second major.

But the Eagles rallied with five of the next seven goals and at halftime the home side were only eight points up, 8.6 to 7.4.

Georgiades extended the Power's advantage to 14 points with his third goal early in the third quarter but again, West Coast hit back.

Eagles star Reid booted two quick majors to give the visitors the lead for the first time in the game.

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His experienced teammates Waterman and Jamie Cripps soon followed as West Coast grabbed an 11-point lead - an edge they retained at three-quarter time, 11.10 to 9.11.

Port's Darcy Byrne-Jones goaled 35 seconds into the last term to reduce the margin to five, but the Eagles steadied with the next two majors.

Waterman's 65m bomb put the visitors 18 points clear but the Power then threatened with the next three majors - a Whitlock set-shot left them one point in arrears with one minute and 48 seconds remaining.

Port couldn't score again and a Cripps point on the siren lifted the Eagles to a two-one record this season.

Duursma delights

In the case of the Duursma family, it looks like the best has been saved until last. Against Port Adelaide on Sunday, no.1 draft pick Willem Duursma - the youngest of four siblings all playing AFL/W - looked every bit a bona fide star in the making. The rangy 18-year-old showcased his aerial ability with six marks, had four clearances from stoppages around the ground, while also picking up 20 touches and kicking a goal.

Early goals mean Jack

Not only did the Power kick the first four goals of the game, but all those goals were kicked by players named Jack. Lukosius got proceedings underway within the first minute, closely followed by third-gamer Watkins, before Whitlock kicked two in a row to push the margin out to 25 points less than eight minutes into the game. A goal to the Eagles broke the streak, and ultimately, as West Coast clawed its way back into the game, those early goals meant, well... jack.

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PORT ADELAIDE 5.5 8.6 9.11 13.12 (90)

WEST COAST 2.1 7.4 11.10 13.14 (92)

GOALS

Port Adelaide: Whitlock 3, Georgiades 3, Durdin 2, Watkins, Lukosius, Jones, Horne-Francis, Byrne-Jones

West Coast: Waterman 4, Reid 2, Allan 2, Yeo, Graham, Duursma, Davis, Cripps

BEST

Port Adelaide: Butters, Farrell, Burgoyne, Sweet, Georgiades

West Coast: Duursma, Reid, Kelly, Waterman, Lindsay, McCarthy

INJURIES

Port Adelaide: Ratugolea (TBC)

West Coast: Yeo (groin)

Crowd: TBC at Adelaide Oval