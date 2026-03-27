Ryley Sanders will remain with the Western Bulldogs as the spectre of the Devils' signing spree looms

Ryley Sanders in action during the Western Bulldogs' clash with GWS in round one, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs midfielder Ryley Sanders has signed a two-year extension with the club as he locks in with the premiership contenders.

AFL.com.au can reveal Sanders has agreed to an extension that will tie him to the Dogs until the end of 2028, after Inside Trading reported last week that talks had opened on the new deal.

The extension sees Sanders resist considering being one of Tasmania's original recruits in 2027 when the Devils' access to uncontracted players from rival clubs begins.

It means the Devils won't have access to him under their ability to sign uncontracted players that season, but they retain those concessions again in 2028, when Sanders' new deal ends.

The extension follows three-year deals for Joel Freijah and Jordan Croft earlier this year, with the trio all arriving at the kennel together three years ago and viewed as key members of the Dogs' future.

Sanders was the No.6 pick at the star-studded 2023 draft and as a Tasmanian talent has been linked to the Devils' start-up squad.

However he has inked the new extension at the Bulldogs early in his third season, having played the past two games in the Dogs' midfield after missing Opening Round through concussion.

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Adelaide last year had a big swing for Sanders during the trade period as the Crows targeted a midfield acquisition, but the Dogs quickly shut down any prospect of a trade on the ball-getter while he was under contract.

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The 21-year-old has played 37 games in his career, including 21 last season, although he was left out of the Dogs' make-or-break round 24 clash with Fremantle as the Dogs played off for a finals spot.

The re-signing leaves Jed Walter and Zane Duursma as the only top-10 picks from the 2023 draft yet to re-sign beyond their initial three-year deals, which expire in 2026.