Nine-gamer Ty Gallop is the latest Lion to line up in defence amid a backline crisis at Brisbane

Ty Gallop in action during Opening Round, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

AFTER throwing youngster Ty Gallop the "unique" challenge of playing in defence at the weekend, Brisbane is preparing for even more backline adversity ahead of hosting Collingwood at the Gabba on Easter Thursday.

Darcy Gardiner (shoulder) and Noah Answerth (concussion) added to a lengthy list of unavailable defenders in the win over St Kilda, ensuring coach Chris Fagan would again have to be creative when facing the Magpies.

Co-captain Harris Andrews has one match remaining of his suspension, while full-back Jack Payne (knee) is not expected to return until late in the season.

Throw in the off-season departure of Brandon Starcevich to West Coast and there has been a major shake-up from the core that helped the Lions to back-to-back premierships.

Jaspa Fletcher (left) and Ty Gallop celebrate a goal during round three, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Gallop, in just his ninth senior game, was the latest to be thrown into the back six at the weekend, a move that even veteran Dayne Zorko said caught him off guard when mentioned by Fagan.

"I had a bit of a giggle with him," Zorko said of his chat with the coach.

"That was [Gallop's] first time ever playing defence and I thought he did a really good job.

"When we've thrown our younger players into the fire, they seem to have been able to survive, which has been really impressive.

"We've found a player that can now play both ends of the field.

"Ty is an absolute competitor. We've seen that with every single game he’s played so far in his AFL career.

"It hasn't been a lot, but he competes really hard and as a defender, that's what you want."

L-R: Darcy Wilmot, Ty Gallop, Kai Lohmann, Logan Morris and Cam Rayner celebrate a win during round three, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Developing players with versatility has been a hallmark of the Lions over recent years.

Zorko has transitioned from an All-Australian midfielder/half-forward to a dynamic half-back. Keidean Coleman, Jarrod Berry, Cam Rayner and Zac Bailey have all been used in multiple roles and now in just his ninth career game, Gallop has added his name to the list.

Brisbane used Zane Zakostelsky in defence against Sydney in round one, while Darragh Joyce is also an option to come in. Jimmy Tunstill and Shadeau Brain are also options to replace Answerth, while Sam Marshall was excellent at VFL level at the weekend.

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"It’s a bit unique for Ty to have to do it straight off the bat and straight into an AFL game but he handled it really well," Zorko said.

"I'm confident we can fill the gaps.

"It's up to everyone to help fill the void.

"When you lose someone like Harris for three weeks it's going to be hard to deal with, but I think we’ve done a really good job so far."

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Zorko said he was not one bit concerned with having just five days between games against the Saints and Magpies.

“We just had 14 days off, mate,” he laughed.

“We certainly won’t be using that as an excuse.

“The sports science is too good. You can get yourself in incredible condition two or three days after a game.

“You can’t be using short turnarounds as an excuse.”