The Bombers are remaining upbeat despite their 0-3 start to the season

Collingwood's Isaac Quaynor and Essendon's Jye Caldwell pose for a photo at the MCG on March 30, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

MIDFIELDER Jye Caldwell insists Essendon can be competitive in the annual Anzac Day clash with Collingwood, despite the Bombers staring down the barrel of a historic low.

Essendon is 0-3 to start the season and has three more games before it meets the Magpies at the MCG on April 25.

While the clubs drew in 2024, Collingwood hasn't lost the fixture since 2021.

Speaking at the launch of the Anzac Day Appeal at the MCG on Monday, an upbeat Caldwell felt the Bombers' form was tracking in the right direction in their 12-point loss to North Melbourne.

"Obviously starting the season 0-3, it's not where we want to be at the moment, but I felt on the weekend it was definitely a winnable game and we couldn't execute, but it was a bit more of a defensive blueprint we've gotten back," the 25-year-old said.

"I feel like we have great talent and a great list, but we're just not bringing it at the moment.

Learn More 19:33

"We've played three games and there's still 20-odd to go, so we're looking forward to those."

However, a loss to the second-placed Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium on Sunday will see the team equal the club's worst-ever streak of 17 straight defeats.

"Not one of us has spoken about it but, yeah, we probably don't want to break that record," Caldwell said.

Collingwood's Isaac Quaynor was also at Monday's fund-raising launch and said the Anzac Day encounter was a game he had circled on the calendar since he was a kid.

"Growing up a Pies man, I used to come to this game as a kid and it was something that I always cherished," the defender said.

Learn More 18:32

"It's a game where it doesn't really matter where each team is on the ladder or current form, it's always a ripping game."

The seventh-placed Magpies are set for a blockbuster clash on Thursday night at the Gabba against reigning premier Brisbane, which broke through for its first win of the season with victory over St Kilda on Saturday.

Quaynor said he had sympathy for the Bombers players, having experienced similar when Collingwood finished second last in 2021.

"I remember that year quite well and we were briefly speaking on it," the 26-year-old said.

Learn More 02:33

"You definitely feel the pressure, especially externally, but it seems like at Essendon that internally nothing changes and you have a lot of confidence.

"There's no point being down in the dumps, you may as well be positive and attack training with as much energy as you can.

"We've definitely been there, but you can see how quickly things can change, so I think that's the light at the end of the tunnel for sure."