Chris Fagan says midfielder Hugh McCluggage won't face Collingwood and could also miss the following week

Hugh McCluggage during the Opening Round match between Brisbane and Western Bulldogs at the Gabba, March 7, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

HUGH McCluggage won't play against Collingwood on Thursday night and there's doubt over him next week as a calf injury lingers for the Brisbane co-captain.

McCluggage was taken from the field shortly after half-time in the Lions' AAMI Community Series win over Gold Coast, and then a week later in Opening Round against the Western Bulldogs, was off before quarter-time.

Almost four weeks after suffering the injury, the All-Australian is still not ready to return.

"He won't play this week," coach Chris Fagan said on Wednesday morning.

"He's a chance for next week, but not this week. It's too soon, five days after we played.

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"He's a very important player for us."

Following the Easter Thursday blockbuster against the Magpies, the Lions head to Gather Round to face North Melbourne on April 11, giving McCluggage extra time to heal.

The 27-year-old, who had previously missed just five games since his 2017 debut, is the latest in a list of players that includes Matt Rowell (finger) and Sam Taylor (hamstring) to struggle to get going following February’s State of Origin.

McCluggage did plenty of run throughs at Lions training on Tuesday morning, but was far from top pace.

He is part of a lengthy Brisbane injury list that includes Darcy Gardiner (shoulder), Jack Payne (knee), Eric Hipwood (knee) and Noah Answerth (concussion), along with suspended co-captain Harris Andrews.

MEDICAL ROOM Check out the full injury list

Fagan said it would be no excuse when facing the Magpies, with the Lions still boasting a starting midfield of Josh Dunkley, Lachie Neale and Will Ashcroft.

"I think we've been a team over the years that's been able to adapt to losing players and find different ways to win and that’s what we're hoping we can do again tomorrow night," he said.