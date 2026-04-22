Our footy experts have made the call on round seven

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COLLINGWOOD is expected to win the traditional Anzac Day blockbuster against Essendon at the MCG, while high-flying Hawthorn is the overwhelming favourite to get the four points against Gold Coast.

But our co-leader Nathan Schmook is the only expert picking the Suns this weekend as Damien Hardwick's team looks to claim a first victory in Launceston.

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North Melbourne also gets the chance to prove it is the real deal but most tipsters are picking GWS.

Round seven also sees the start of the Gauntlet for 2026, AFL Tipping's last person standing competition. Stay in the Gauntlet by correctly selecting one winning team each round, however, you cannot tip that team again for a subsequent Gauntlet round. Last tipster standing will win $2000!

Check out the R7 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Sydney - 12 points

Melbourne

Gold Coast

Collingwood

Geelong

Fremantle

St Kilda

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 8

Total: 40

CHAD WINGARD

Sydney - 22 points

Melbourne

Hawthorn

Collingwood

Geelong

Fremantle

St Kilda

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 8

Total: 40

DAMIAN BARRETT

Sydney - 41 points

Melbourne

Hawthorn

Collingwood

Geelong

Fremantle

St Kilda

Brisbane

North Melbourne

Last week: 8

Total: 39

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Sydney - 21 points

Melbourne

Hawthorn

Collingwood

Geelong

Fremantle

St Kilda

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 8

Total: 39

NAT EDWARDS

Sydney - 30 points

Melbourne

Hawthorn

Collingwood

Geelong

Fremantle

St Kilda

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 7

Total: 39

MATTHEW LLOYD

Sydney - 30 points

Melbourne

Hawthorn

Collingwood

Geelong

Fremantle

St Kilda

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 8

Total: 39

JOEL PETERSON

Sydney - 37 points

Melbourne

Hawthorn

Collingwood

Geelong

Fremantle

St Kilda

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 7

Total: 39

SARAH BLACK

Sydney - 17 points

Melbourne

Hawthorn

Essendon

Geelong

Fremantle

St Kilda

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 7

Total: 38

CALLUM TWOMEY

Sydney - 32 points

Melbourne

Hawthorn

Collingwood

Geelong

Fremantle

St Kilda

Brisbane

North Melbourne

Last week: 8

Total: 38

MICHAEL WHITING

Sydney - 25 points

Melbourne

Hawthorn

Collingwood

Geelong

Fremantle

St Kilda

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 8

Total: 38

JOSH GABELICH

Sydney - 33 points

Melbourne

Hawthorn

Collingwood

Geelong

Fremantle

St Kilda

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 8

Total: 37

GEMMA BASTIANI

Sydney - 30 points

Melbourne

Hawthorn

Essendon

Geelong

Fremantle

St Kilda

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 7

Total: 36

TOTALS

Western Bulldogs 0-12 Sydney

Richmond 0-12 Melbourne

Hawthorn 11-1 Gold Coast

Essendon 2-10 Collingwood

Port Adelaide 0-12 Geelong

Fremantle 12-0 Carlton

St Kilda 12-0 West Coast

Brisbane 12-0 Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney 10-2 North Melbourne