COLLINGWOOD is expected to win the traditional Anzac Day blockbuster against Essendon at the MCG, while high-flying Hawthorn is the overwhelming favourite to get the four points against Gold Coast.
But our co-leader Nathan Schmook is the only expert picking the Suns this weekend as Damien Hardwick's team looks to claim a first victory in Launceston.
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North Melbourne also gets the chance to prove it is the real deal but most tipsters are picking GWS.
Round seven also sees the start of the Gauntlet for 2026, AFL Tipping's last person standing competition. Stay in the Gauntlet by correctly selecting one winning team each round, however, you cannot tip that team again for a subsequent Gauntlet round. Last tipster standing will win $2000!
Check out the R7 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Sydney - 12 points
Melbourne
Gold Coast
Collingwood
Geelong
Fremantle
St Kilda
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 8
Total: 40
CHAD WINGARD
Sydney - 22 points
Melbourne
Hawthorn
Collingwood
Geelong
Fremantle
St Kilda
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 8
Total: 40
DAMIAN BARRETT
Sydney - 41 points
Melbourne
Hawthorn
Collingwood
Geelong
Fremantle
St Kilda
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Last week: 8
Total: 39
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Sydney - 21 points
Melbourne
Hawthorn
Collingwood
Geelong
Fremantle
St Kilda
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 8
Total: 39
NAT EDWARDS
Sydney - 30 points
Melbourne
Hawthorn
Collingwood
Geelong
Fremantle
St Kilda
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 7
Total: 39
MATTHEW LLOYD
Sydney - 30 points
Melbourne
Hawthorn
Collingwood
Geelong
Fremantle
St Kilda
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 8
Total: 39
JOEL PETERSON
Sydney - 37 points
Melbourne
Hawthorn
Collingwood
Geelong
Fremantle
St Kilda
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 7
Total: 39
SARAH BLACK
Sydney - 17 points
Melbourne
Hawthorn
Essendon
Geelong
Fremantle
St Kilda
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 7
Total: 38
CALLUM TWOMEY
Sydney - 32 points
Melbourne
Hawthorn
Collingwood
Geelong
Fremantle
St Kilda
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Last week: 8
Total: 38
MICHAEL WHITING
Sydney - 25 points
Melbourne
Hawthorn
Collingwood
Geelong
Fremantle
St Kilda
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 8
Total: 38
JOSH GABELICH
Sydney - 33 points
Melbourne
Hawthorn
Collingwood
Geelong
Fremantle
St Kilda
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 8
Total: 37
GEMMA BASTIANI
Sydney - 30 points
Melbourne
Hawthorn
Essendon
Geelong
Fremantle
St Kilda
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 7
Total: 36
TOTALS
Western Bulldogs 0-12 Sydney
Richmond 0-12 Melbourne
Hawthorn 11-1 Gold Coast
Essendon 2-10 Collingwood
Port Adelaide 0-12 Geelong
Fremantle 12-0 Carlton
St Kilda 12-0 West Coast
Brisbane 12-0 Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney 10-2 North Melbourne