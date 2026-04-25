Port Adelaide dominated but was wasteful in front of goal early before straightening up to stun Geelong

Jason Horne-Francis celebrates during the round seven match between Port Adelaide and Geelong at Adelaide Oval, April 25, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG has crashed to an upset 30-point loss to Port Adelaide, with versatile veteran Mark Blicavs suffering a knee injury.

The Power, inspired by Jason Horne-Francis, logged first-year coach Josh Carr's best win with a 13.17 (95) to 10.5 (65) Anzac Day triumph at Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

POWER v CATS Full match coverage and stats

Geelong ace Blicavs damaged a lateral ligament in his left knee and could face an extended stint on the sidelines.

The Power move to three wins and four losses, while the Cats are four and three.

After an early 15-point lead, Geelong conceded 11 of the next 14 goals.

Port's win was triggered by a dominant display from Horne-Francis, who amassed 34 disposals, two goals and a dozen clearances, and spearhead Mitch Georgiades, who had 10 shots at goal for 4.6.

Recruit Corey Durdin (two goals), ruckman Jordon Sweet (31 hit outs, one goal) and acting captain Zak Butters (30 possessions) were also standouts.

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Geelong star Bailey Smith (30 disposals) was prolific, Jeremy Cameron slotted three goals but was largely well held by Lachie Jones, and Shannon Neale kicked two.

But captain Patrick Dangerfield had only four disposals - the second-lowest tally in his 363-game career.

The Cats, with prime movers Smith and Max Holmes (25 touches) busy and Cameron booting two goals, raced to a 24-9 break in the opening 20 minutes.

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But the strong start was punctuated by Blicavs' injury, hyperextending the lateral ligament in his left knee when he swung a kick that met Port's Butters.

After Geelong lost the 301-gamer, the Power's Georgiades soon stole the spotlight, kicking 2.4 for the quarter.

Ruckman Sweet also threaded a stunning checkside shot as Port rallied to a six-point quarter-time lead, 4.6 to 4.0.

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The hot streak of Georgiades extended in the second term: 10 minutes in, he'd scored 3.5 and Port held a 13-point buffer.

The Power took that advantage into half-time, 7.8 to 6.1, with Georgiades' eight shots at goal the most by a player in a half this season.

Playing before a 41,164-strong crowd, Port logged an inaccurate 2.7 to 1.2 in the third quarter and took a 24-point break into the final term.

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Horne-Francis added another highlight to his eye-catching game with the opening goal inside a minute.

And when Georgiades, whose only blemish was wayward shooting, potted his fourth major soon after, the Power were bound for one of the shock victories of the season.

Big Cat's knee a massive concern

Mark Blicavs celebrated his 300th game in style last round, but number 301 wasn't so hot. The important Cat hurt his knee in the first quarter when it was knocked sideways in a kicking motion. Blicavs took himself from the ground but went straight down to the rooms before emerging after the first break and being ruled out of the match. Chris Scott will be anxious on the medical diagnosis as Blicavs' importance to his side's fortunes was made obvious in his absence.

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What a way to spend a weekend

It was a big 24 hours – or maybe 26 – for Jack Watkins. The 25-year-old rookie played for Port Adelaide’s SANFL side on Friday night and was one of his side’s best in a narrow loss, racking up 25 disposals and a goal. No doubt he would have been expecting to start Saturday with some recovery work and finish watching the seniors from the couch. However, a last-minute withdrawal from Todd Marshall saw Watkins brought into the main game. He was used sparingly, only playing 34% of game time, but finished with a win that his SANFL teammates were denied.

PORT ADELAIDE 4.6 7.8 9.15 13.17 (95)

GEELONG 4.0 6.1 7.3 10.5 (65)

GOALS

Port Adelaide: Georgiades 4, Durdin 2, Sweet, Moraes, Horne-Francis, Farrell, Burgoyne, Bergman, Richards

Geelong: Cameron 3, Neale 2, Martin, Dangerfield, Mannagh, Worpel, Close

BEST

Port Adelaide: Horne-Francis, Sweet, Georgiades, Butters, Farrell, Burgoyne

Geelong: Stewart, Smith, Humphries, Bruhn, O'Sullivan

INJURIES

Port Adelaide: Nil

Geelong: Blicavs (knee)

LATE CHANGES

Port Adelaide: Todd Marshall (illness) replaced in selected side by Jack Watkins

Geelong: Sam De Koning (managed) replaced in selected side by Brad Close

Crowd: 41,164 at Adelaide Oval