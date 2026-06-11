Josh Fraser (left) and Patrick Cripps celebrate a win during round 12, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

A STRIPPED back approach to ball movement and strengthening a traditionally leaky defensive system has underpinned Carlton's winning streak under interim coach Josh Fraser.

Put simply, the Blues are making less mistakes and they're scoring with greater ease as a result, with a focus on the fundamentals helping them make their wins column look more respectable at the halfway mark of 2026.

The Blues head into their mid-year bye this week on the back of four consecutive wins, all coming since Michael Voss' resignation following their round nine loss to Brisbane.

Comparing Carlton's Champion Data stats from rounds 0–9 to that of rounds 10–13 reveal just why a Wildcard position is well and truly in their sights once they return for the back half of the year, with an uptick in some key areas that have historically let them down.

Setting it all up has been their intercept game, with the Blues ranking No.1 in the competition for intercept marks (16.8 per game) in the past month, up from 14.1 a match across the opening nine games.

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They're also turning the ball over less inside their defensive fifty (D50), averaging half as many in their past four weeks as they were earlier in the year, to rank No.1 in the League over that period.

It means teams are finding it harder and harder to score against the Blues. Only Geelong has kicked over 70 points against them recently, with the Bulldogs (62), Power (57) and Bombers (67) all finding the big sticks 10 times or less.

Making it more significant is the fact it hasn't been without some issues on the personnel front. First-year backs Harry Dean and Wade Dersken have impressed as, at times, the side's deepest defender with the experienced Jacob Weitering yo-yoing in and out of the side, while Nick Haynes has shown glimpses of the intercept game he was renowned for throughout his career at GWS in recent times.

Nick Haynes in action during the match between Carlton and Geelong at the MCG in round 12, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

A more controlled system coming out of their back half is working symbiotically with the Blues' ball movement, with their strong stoppage work being complimented by a more efficient transition game.

Under Voss, an engine room led by Patrick Cripps and Sam Walsh never had trouble winning the ball. They ranked No.1 for stoppage scores across the League up until round nine, yet it yielded just one win.

More concerning was their ball transition, with their first nine games of the year seeing them rank 16th in the League for D50 scoring rate and 13th for D50 to F50 transition rate.

Between rounds 10-13, however, they've moved all the way up to first and third in the AFL respectively for those metrics. They've maintained the same scoring rate from stoppage during that time, with increased centre bounce attendances for Rising Star fancy Jagga Smith and a return to the line-up for reigning best and fairest winner George Hewett, giving them depth and a slightly different look through the middle of the ground.

Jagga Smith handballs during the match between Essendon and Carlton at the MCG in round 13, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

There's no doubt the Blues are linking up through the centre with greater efficiency and it's being done with a measured approach with Fraser at the helm. A development coach and state league senior coach for the majority of his post-playing career, the former No.1 pick has always emphasised the need for strong fundamentals in his players.

Ranking No.1 in the League for uncontested marks, the Blues are averaging a whopping 26.5 more a game across the last four weeks, helping them form an almost doubled D50 scoring rate percentage.

There's a willingness to put speed on the ball when necessary, with their handball receives up 15 per game on average, but it's their kick-mark game – rather than going to saturated contests down the line – that's simplified their scoring process.

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Speaking post-match after the Blues' round 11 win over Port Adelaide, where they scored above 90 points for the first and only time in 2026, Fraser emphasised while there was significant room for improvement, their ball movement had been trending upwards.

"That's been part of our game that we've been trying to evolve for most of the season to be honest. Sometimes these things can take time; because that part of our game is looking better now, it doesn't mean it'll stay that way. We've still got work to do," he said.

"We were able to turn up and support contest, and on the back of that, transition pretty well. Experienced players playing good football allows some of our youth to come into the team and play with freedom.

"We've been trying to work on that all year, and we're far from a finished product in that space. Most weeks, we’ve been able to walk away and see little parts that we like in our game offensively. We were able to sustain that more tonight."

Josh Fraser speaks to his players during Carlton's win over Geelong in round 12, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Less turnovers, means less scores against, and with a simplified approach to the way they attack, it's tipping results in the navy blues' favour.

Greeted by fellow bottom half of the table sides Greater Western Sydney, West Coast and Richmond upon their resumption from the bye, Fraser will implore his side to continue with a fundamental-led game style, confident his players' skill levels will trump that of their opponents.

Two, maybe three wins there, might just set the Blues up for a fairytale run to September as the winter months drag on.