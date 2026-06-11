Some of the League's most highly rated assistant coaches will take part in an 18-month course to prepare for life as a senior AFL coach

Josh Fraser speaks to his players during Carlton's win over Geelong in round 12, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON interim senior coach Josh Fraser, North Melbourne assistant Xavier Clarke and highly rated St Kilda lieutenant Corey Enright are among 14 coaches selected for the AFL's revamped Elite Coach program.

Collingwood's Hayden Skipworth, Sydney's Mark McVeigh, Melbourne's Troy Chaplin and Fremantle duo Joel Corey and Jaymie Graham are some of the other assistant coaches who will take part in the 18-month program.

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The Elite Coach program aims to prepare prospective senior coaches for the rigours of the top job, including leadership and club culture, media performance, managing a football department and understanding the broader AFL industry.

It replaces the Level Four program that began in 2015 and ran for several years until 2023, helping to upskill senior coaches including Simon Goodwin, Matthew Nicks, Justin Longmuir and Adam Kingsley.

The 2026 intake of the Elite Coach program will take part in an induction day on June 24, and will attend a dinner with AFL CEO Andrew Dillon and executive general manager football performance Greg Swann.

Simon Goodwin and Max Gawn after the Grand Final between Melbourne and Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium, September 25, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

2026 Elite Coach Program intake

Murray Davis (Adelaide)

Josh Fraser (Carlton)

Leigh Adams (Carlton)

Hayden Skipworth (Collingwood)

Jaymie Graham (Fremantle)

Joel Corey (Fremantle)

Shaun Grigg (Gold Coast)

Troy Chaplin (Melbourne)

Zane Littlejohn (North Melbourne)

Xavier Clarke (North Melbourne)

Corey Enright (St Kilda)

Mark McVeigh (Sydney)

Daniel Pratt (Western Bulldogs)

Jamie Maddocks (West Coast)