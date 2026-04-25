Despite suggesting Mark Blicavs was close to returning to play, Geelong will wait anxiously on diagnosis

Mark Blicavs during the round seven match between Port Adelaide and Geelong at Adelaide Oval, April 25, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG'S shock loss to Port Adelaide on Saturday was made worse by a knee injury to Mark Blicavs, but coach Chris Scott is hopeful his versatile utility won't be sidelined for long.

Blicavs went down in the first quarter after Zak Butters collided with his leg mid-kick, causing the big Cat to immediately grab behind the joint.

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Blicavs left the ground and went straight to the rooms, reappearing at quarter-time but taking no further part in the game.

Asked about the injury, Scott said his medical staff hadn't jumped to expecting a worst-case scenario.

"They're hopeful it’s not serious," he said post-match.

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"I don't think it was clear cut that he couldn't go on.

"It's always dangerous to give an early diagnosis, and we’d be really straight and upfront with you if it was something clear cut and he was going to miss weeks, but it's not that.

"It may well end up being that once they do all the investigations, but I think they have a level of optimism that this could be really short term. He was pretty upbeat as well."

At the point where the injury occurred, Geelong led by two goals and looked in control of the play, but momentum turned around soon afterwards. Scott conceded that losing Blicavs had a negative impact on the Cats' night but wasn't the reason for the 30-point loss.

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"Yeah, it clearly had an influence … (but) I would hate to misspeak and give you the impression that that's the reason Port beat us. I don't think that's true."

Asked as to what was the major factor for the result, Scott was quick to praise the opposition.

The Power dominated the match, winning inside 50s 58-35, disposals 404-332 and clearances 46-28, but wayward kicking in front of goal kept Geelong in with a chance until the beginning of the final quarter.

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"It was a really strange performance," Scott conceded.

"It was difficult to explain our performance, and I think the final margin was only 30 points but it should have been 60.

"As always, when you play poorly it’s multifaceted and clearly heavily influenced by the way the opposition played, and they were really sharp."

After arguably the best win to this point early in his coaching career, Josh Carr was able to see his side's wastefulness from a glass half-full perspective.

"I don't know if I had nerves. I would obviously have liked a few of them to go through, but the great part about it was we were getting shots on goal," he said after the game.

"We were playing the game in our half, it felt like the energy was always there, we didn't drop off and it didn't feel like we gave Geelong a look at it."

Full forward Mitch Georgiades was one of the main offenders accuracy-wise, kicking 2.4 in the first quarter alone and finishing with 4.6 for the game, but again Carr took the positives from a performance a week after Georgiades had a chance to snatch victory in the last minute against Hawthorn.

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"He's crucial to us and he's crucial to the way we play," Carr said.

"We don't want to rely just on 'George', but he's an outstanding footballer and an outstanding person and player, and a leader of our footy club.

"He got shots on goal and that's the important part. He's going to finish the goals off at the right times – he'll get another shot like he did last week at some stage."

Georgiades was left as the Power's sole key forward after Todd Marshall withdrew before the match due to gastro, with Carr confident Marshall would be available for next Friday night's Showdown against Adelaide.