Fremantle has maintained its place in the top two on the ladder after sinking Carlton

Corey Wagner and Jeremy Sharp celebrate a goal during the R7 match between Fremantle and Carlton at Optus Stadium on April 25, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE star Shai Bolton produced a game-breaking final quarter on Saturday night to keep a spirited Carlton at arm's length and ensure the Dockers won their sixth straight game by 14 points at Optus Stadium.

With Freo challenged by the Blues throughout the first three quarters and never able to completely break away, Bolton put his foot down in a brilliant individual quarter to win the Arthur Leggett Medal as best afield and seal the important win on Anzac Day.

DOCKERS v BLUES Full match coverage and stats

The former Tiger had 15 of his 33 disposals in the final quarter and booted two crucial goals, as the Dockers continued to stack the wins in 2026 without hitting their top gear for four full quarters.

They controlled the midfield for long periods, got on top through their imposing key forwards, and then lifted in the final quarter when they needed to, kicking four unanswered goals to turn an 18-point margin into a match-winning 42-point break.

Carlton dug in bravely to kick five of the last six goals and win the final quarter, showing plenty of fight after a challenging week and taking some of the gloss off the win for Fremantle.

Still, Justin Longmuir's team is closing in on its best start to a season under the coach and will match the 7-1 platform they laid in 2022 if they get past the Western Bulldogs next Friday night at Marvel Stadium.

Luke Jackson was outstanding in the ruck and challenged Bolton for best afield honours, finishing with 21 disposals, 31 hitouts and five marks. His two running goals were thrilling highlights and indicative of a player at the peak of his powers.

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Understated midfielder Corey Wagner (27 and five inside 50s) was creative and hard-working, while Andrew Brayshaw (26 and 10 tackles) was prominent after playing an unheralded defensive role for the past fortnight.

The Dockers had to make a pre-game adjustment when Pat Voss came down ill, with the key forward undergoing an on-ground fitness test before he was withdrawn and replaced with midfielder Jeremy Sharp.

It left the Dockers shorter in attack than usual but still boasting in-form targets in Josh Treacy and Jye Amiss, who combined to kick the Dockers' first three goals in a fast start.

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Carlton forward Brodie Kemp kept the Blues in touch, but the Dockers' stoppage ascendency was a major concern for coach Michael Voss, with Freo winning the clearances 11-4 for the quarter.

The trend continued to start the second term, with Jackson kicking a brilliant running goal from 50m after helping chain the ball out of the first centre ball-up.

Amiss opened a game-high 19-point lead when his swerving set shot snuck through, but every Freo goal was countered by the Blues as the visitors grew in spirit, drew free kicks, and capitalised on chances.

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Mason Cox's first goal as a Docker came at a good time, marking on the lead to give the Dockers a two-goal break at half-time, with the American showman grabbing his jumper passionately.

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Carlton played with dare in the third quarter and cut the margin to five points after goals from Mitch McGovern and Ashton Moir, with the match entering dangerous territory for the Dockers before a pair of goals from Sharp extended the margin to 18 points at the last break.

When Bolton snapped a classy goal 20 seconds into the final term, and then converted on the run three minutes later, the margin was 30 points, with the Dockers breaking the game open and giving themselves valuable breathing room to survive the Blues late flurry.

As well as Kemp, who booted four goals, Sam Walsh (32 and eight inside 50s) was a standout for the travelling team, with captain Patrick Cripps (31 and 11 clearances) doing his best work in tight.

The Blues won the inside 50s (53-51) and contested possessions (132-129) and would take plenty of heart from their fighting performance after a challenging week.

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Cox takes on another role after late change

Injury to Sean Darcy has given Mason Cox a chance to play as a second ruck, but the withdrawal of Pat Voss pre-game on Saturday also gave the big Texan a chance to impress as a feisty forward. Voss, who takes pride in generating energy for the Dockers', missed with illness, but Freo was able to cover his absence after Cox booted his first career goal as a Docker and then stood up late to add a second, channelling the man he replaced by getting in his opponents' faces. The premiership-winning big man finished with eight hitouts and four marks as the second ruck but showed he will have an impact in multiple roles while Darcy is sidelined.

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Blues turn fourth-quarter corner

While the Dockers flexed their muscles to start the fourth quarter, Carlton's response was telling and could signal that the team is moving past its fourth-quarter woes. The Blues responded to win the final term 5.4 to 5.0, signalling one little win in a match that contained several. On the road against a top-two team, there was every prospect of Carlton capitulating late, but it dug in and forced Fremantle onto the back foot, spending long periods in their front half and booting five of the last six goals of the game. After a challenging week, there was plenty for the Blues to be proud of, even if they didn't get the win they desperately wanted.

Hollands withdrawal gives Cottrell chance

After a difficult week for his brother Elijah and his family, Ollie Hollands was withdrawn from Carlton's team pre-game and replaced by wingman Matt Cottrell. Hollands travelled with the Blues to be around his teammates and wanted to play, but the decision was made on Saturday not to field the young midfielder. Cottrell was able to step in for his first game in almost a year and held his own, bringing speed on the outside and finishing with 21 disposals and a goal. Ollie Hollands is expected to return when the Blues take on St Kilda next Saturday night at Marvel Stadium.

FREMANTLE 3.3 8.4 11.7 16.7 (103)

CARLTON 2.1 6.5 8.7 13.11 (89)

GOALS

Fremantle: Treacy 3, Amiss 3, Sharp 2, Bolton 2, Cox 2, Frederick 2, Jackson 2

Carlton: Kemp 4, McGovern 3, Moir 2, Carroll, Evans, Walsh

BEST

Fremantle: Bolton, Jackson, Brayshaw, Treacy, Wagner, Amiss, B Cox

Carlton: Kemp, Walsh, Hayward, Carroll, Cripps, McGovern

LATE CHANGES

Fremantle: Pat Voss (illness) replaced in the selected team by Jeremy Sharp

Carlton: Ollie Hollands (managed) replaced in the selected team by Matt Cottrell

INJURIES

Fremantle: Nil

Carlton: Nil

Crowd: 54,100 at Optus Stadium