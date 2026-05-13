THURSDAY night's Grand Final rematch between Brisbane and Geelong is expected to be a one-sided affair, but Hawthorn is facing a danger game against an in-form Melbourne.
Following the resignation of Michael Voss during the week, just one of our experts is picking Carlton in a home game against the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium.
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Six clubs have adopted Indigenous names for Sir Doug Nicholls Round. They are: Adelaide (Kuwarna), Fremantle (Walyalup), Melbourne (Narrm), Port Adelaide (Yartapuulti), St Kilda (Euro-Yroke) and West Coast (Waalitj Marawar).
Check out the R10 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
CHAD WINGARD
Brisbane - 22 points
Sydney
Gold Coast
North Melbourne
Hawthorn
Western Bulldogs
Walyalup
Euro-Yroke
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 9
Total: 65
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Brisbane - 20 points
Sydney
Gold Coast
Kuwarna
Hawthorn
Western Bulldogs
Walyalup
Euro-Yroke
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 9
Total: 64
SARAH BLACK
Brisbane - 15 points
Sydney
Gold Coast
Kuwarna
Hawthorn
Western Bulldogs
Walyalup
Euro-Yroke
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 9
Total: 63
NAT EDWARDS
Brisbane - 15 points
Sydney
Gold Coast
Kuwarna
Narrm
Western Bulldogs
Walyalup
Euro-Yroke
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 8
Total: 63
MATTHEW LLOYD
Brisbane - 20 points
Sydney
Gold Coast
Kuwarna
Hawthorn
Western Bulldogs
Walyalup
Euro-Yroke
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 8
Total: 63
JOEL PETERSON
Brisbane - 22 points
Sydney
Gold Coast
North Melbourne
Hawthorn
Western Bulldogs
Walyalup
Euro-Yroke
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 8
Total: 63
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Brisbane - 11 points
Sydney
Gold Coast
Kuwarna
Hawthorn
Carlton
Walyalup
Euro-Yroke
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 8
Total: 62
MICHAEL WHITING
Brisbane - 21 points
Sydney
Gold Coast
Kuwarna
Hawthorn
Western Bulldogs
Walyalup
Euro-Yroke
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 8
Total: 62
JOSH GABELICH
Brisbane - 10 points
Sydney
Gold Coast
Kuwarna
Hawthorn
Western Bulldogs
Walyalup
Euro-Yroke
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 8
Total: 61
DAMIAN BARRETT
Brisbane - 13 points
Sydney
Gold Coast
Kuwarna
Narrm
Western Bulldogs
Walyalup
Euro-Yroke
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 8
Total: 60
CALLUM TWOMEY
Brisbane - 12 points
Sydney
Gold Coast
Kuwarna
Narrm
Western Bulldogs
Walyalup
Euro-Yroke
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 8
Total: 60
GEMMA BASTIANI
Brisbane - seven points
Sydney
Gold Coast
Kuwarna
Hawthorn
Western Bulldogs
Walyalup
Euro-Yroke
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 8
Total: 58
TOTALS
Brisbane 12-0 Geelong
Sydney 12-0 Collingwood
Gold Coast 12-0 Yartapuulti
Kuwarna 10-2 North Melbourne
Narrm 3-9 Hawthorn
Carlton 1-11 Western Bulldogs
Essendon 0-12 Walyalup
Euro-Yroke 12-0 Richmond
Waalitj Marawar 0-12 Greater Western Sydney