Our footy experts have made the call on round 10

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THURSDAY night's Grand Final rematch between Brisbane and Geelong is expected to be a one-sided affair, but Hawthorn is facing a danger game against an in-form Melbourne.

Following the resignation of Michael Voss during the week, just one of our experts is picking Carlton in a home game against the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium.

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Six clubs have adopted Indigenous names for Sir Doug Nicholls Round. They are: Adelaide (Kuwarna), Fremantle (Walyalup), Melbourne (Narrm), Port Adelaide (Yartapuulti), St Kilda (Euro-Yroke) and West Coast (Waalitj Marawar).

Check out the R10 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

CHAD WINGARD

Brisbane - 22 points

Sydney

Gold Coast

North Melbourne

Hawthorn

Western Bulldogs

Walyalup

Euro-Yroke

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 9

Total: 65

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Brisbane - 20 points

Sydney

Gold Coast

Kuwarna

Hawthorn

Western Bulldogs

Walyalup

Euro-Yroke

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 9

Total: 64

SARAH BLACK

Brisbane - 15 points

Sydney

Gold Coast

Kuwarna

Hawthorn

Western Bulldogs

Walyalup

Euro-Yroke

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 9

Total: 63

NAT EDWARDS

Brisbane - 15 points

Sydney

Gold Coast

Kuwarna

Narrm

Western Bulldogs

Walyalup

Euro-Yroke

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 8

Total: 63

MATTHEW LLOYD

Brisbane - 20 points

Sydney

Gold Coast

Kuwarna

Hawthorn

Western Bulldogs

Walyalup

Euro-Yroke

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 8

Total: 63

JOEL PETERSON

Brisbane - 22 points

Sydney

Gold Coast

North Melbourne

Hawthorn

Western Bulldogs

Walyalup

Euro-Yroke

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 8

Total: 63

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Brisbane - 11 points

Sydney

Gold Coast

Kuwarna

Hawthorn

Carlton

Walyalup

Euro-Yroke

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 8

Total: 62

MICHAEL WHITING

Brisbane - 21 points

Sydney

Gold Coast

Kuwarna

Hawthorn

Western Bulldogs

Walyalup

Euro-Yroke

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 8

Total: 62

JOSH GABELICH

Brisbane - 10 points

Sydney

Gold Coast

Kuwarna

Hawthorn

Western Bulldogs

Walyalup

Euro-Yroke

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 8

Total: 61

DAMIAN BARRETT

Brisbane - 13 points

Sydney

Gold Coast

Kuwarna

Narrm

Western Bulldogs

Walyalup

Euro-Yroke

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 8

Total: 60

CALLUM TWOMEY

Brisbane - 12 points

Sydney

Gold Coast

Kuwarna

Narrm

Western Bulldogs

Walyalup

Euro-Yroke

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 8

Total: 60

GEMMA BASTIANI

Brisbane - seven points

Sydney

Gold Coast

Kuwarna

Hawthorn

Western Bulldogs

Walyalup

Euro-Yroke

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 8

Total: 58

TOTALS

Brisbane 12-0 Geelong

Sydney 12-0 Collingwood

Gold Coast 12-0 Yartapuulti

Kuwarna 10-2 North Melbourne

Narrm 3-9 Hawthorn

Carlton 1-11 Western Bulldogs

Essendon 0-12 Walyalup

Euro-Yroke 12-0 Richmond

Waalitj Marawar 0-12 Greater Western Sydney