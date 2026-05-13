Play AFL Tipping in 2026

THURSDAY night's Grand Final rematch between Brisbane and Geelong is expected to be a one-sided affair, but Hawthorn is facing a danger game against an in-form Melbourne.

Following the resignation of Michael Voss during the week, just one of our experts is picking Carlton in a home game against the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium.

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Six clubs have adopted Indigenous names for Sir Doug Nicholls Round. They are: Adelaide (Kuwarna), Fremantle (Walyalup), Melbourne (Narrm), Port Adelaide (Yartapuulti), St Kilda (Euro-Yroke) and West Coast (Waalitj Marawar).

Check out the R10 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

CHAD WINGARD

Brisbane - 22 points
Sydney
Gold Coast
North Melbourne
Hawthorn
Western Bulldogs
Walyalup
Euro-Yroke
Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 9
Total: 65

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Brisbane - 20 points
Sydney
Gold Coast
Kuwarna
Hawthorn
Western Bulldogs
Walyalup
Euro-Yroke
Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 9
Total: 64

SARAH BLACK

Brisbane - 15 points
Sydney
Gold Coast
Kuwarna
Hawthorn
Western Bulldogs
Walyalup
Euro-Yroke
Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 9
Total: 63

NAT EDWARDS

Brisbane - 15 points
Sydney
Gold Coast
Kuwarna
Narrm
Western Bulldogs
Walyalup
Euro-Yroke
Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 8
Total: 63

MATTHEW LLOYD

Brisbane - 20 points
Sydney
Gold Coast
Kuwarna
Hawthorn
Western Bulldogs
Walyalup
Euro-Yroke
Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 8
Total: 63

JOEL PETERSON

Brisbane - 22 points
Sydney
Gold Coast
North Melbourne
Hawthorn
Western Bulldogs
Walyalup
Euro-Yroke
Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 8
Total: 63

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Brisbane - 11 points
Sydney
Gold Coast
Kuwarna
Hawthorn
Carlton
Walyalup
Euro-Yroke
Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 8
Total: 62

MICHAEL WHITING

Brisbane - 21 points
Sydney
Gold Coast
Kuwarna
Hawthorn
Western Bulldogs
Walyalup
Euro-Yroke
Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 8
Total: 62

JOSH GABELICH

Brisbane - 10 points
Sydney
Gold Coast
Kuwarna
Hawthorn
Western Bulldogs
Walyalup
Euro-Yroke
Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 8
Total: 61

DAMIAN BARRETT

Brisbane - 13 points
Sydney
Gold Coast
Kuwarna
Narrm
Western Bulldogs
Walyalup
Euro-Yroke
Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 8
Total: 60

CALLUM TWOMEY

Brisbane - 12 points
Sydney
Gold Coast
Kuwarna
Narrm
Western Bulldogs
Walyalup
Euro-Yroke
Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 8
Total: 60

GEMMA BASTIANI

Brisbane - seven points
Sydney
Gold Coast
Kuwarna
Hawthorn
Western Bulldogs
Walyalup
Euro-Yroke
Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 8
Total: 58

TOTALS

Brisbane 12-0 Geelong
Sydney 12-0 Collingwood
Gold Coast 12-0 Yartapuulti
Kuwarna 10-2 North Melbourne
Narrm 3-9 Hawthorn
Carlton 1-11 Western Bulldogs
Essendon 0-12 Walyalup
Euro-Yroke 12-0 Richmond
Waalitj Marawar 0-12 Greater Western Sydney