Oisin Mullin has emerged as the competition's premier tagger and now Brisbane's star-studded midfield is next in line

Oisin Mullin celebrates during the Grand Final between Geelong and Brisbane at the MCG, September 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

OISIN Mullin used to tag in Gaelic Football, although he was much more than that for County Mayo when he became a two-time young player of the year winner in the GAA.

Right now, the Irishman has become one of the most effective taggers in the AFL, while becoming increasing damaging the other way with each passing week.

Nick Daicos copped the Mullin treatment on Saturday night, with the 26-year-old following the three-time All-Australian around the MCG for 91 minutes in round nine.

The Brownlow Medal favourite still collected 28 disposals in the match-up, but his disposal efficiency was just 55.2 per cent and he only recorded four score involvements, three inside 50s and two clearances – all season low counts – with Mullin shadowing him.

Oisin Mullin tackles Nick Daicos during the match between Geelong and Collingwood at the MCG in round nine, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Chris Scott and Craig McRae didn't miss Mullin in the coaches votes. He collected seven votes, only behind Bailey Smith, who landed a perfect 10, after also finishing with a career-high 21 disposals, eight handball receives and four centre bounce clearances.

Before Mullin had even played a game in the AFL, Irish games record-holder Zach Tuohy told AFL.com.au just how significant his decision was to walk away from a burgeoning career at home to try a foreign game in a foreign land. That was the origin of the Daicos comparison.

"I'm not sure people realise how big a deal Oisin is in Ireland. He is just about the best young footballer in Ireland. If not the best, certainly one of the best. He was playing at a high level back home, so he has really good professional standards," Tuohy told AFL.com.au in March 2023, months after the 2022 premiership.

"It really would be like pulling Nick Daicos out of the AFL. He was young footballer of the year a couple of times, which is the highest honour you can win at that age. Nick Daicos is probably a really good example, to be honest."

Mark O'Connor, Oisin Mullin and Zach Tuohy ahead of Mullin's debut during the R11 match between Geelong and Greater Western Sydney at GMHBA Stadium, on May 27, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Mullin has been dabbling in the dark art of tagging for most of the past 18 months, but it is the third time in the past month he has received coaches votes.

Last week he polled two votes for holding Harry Sheezel to 13 disposals across 94 minutes, who finished with 20 in his lowest disposal haul since 2024. A fortnight earlier he collected four after restricting Marcus Bontempelli to 12 touches across 71 minutes in the win at GMHBA Stadium. The Western Bulldogs skipper has polled eight, five and nine votes since then.

It hasn't always gone to plan.

Zak Butters beat him in round seven when Port Adelaide upset the Cats at home on Anzac Day. Nick Watson also kicked three goals on him in the traditional Easter Monday blockbuster at the MCG. But in 2025, Mullin clamped them both. He held Butters to just 10 touches – his lowest count in a game he wasn't subbed out due to injury since the 2020 preliminary final – and he made Watson a non-factor in last year's preliminary final. They will meet again.

Either side of that performance on the Wizard last September, were two clinical jobs on Brisbane co-captain Hugh McClugagge. Mullin held the All-Australian to just seven touches for a total of just 14 in the qualifying final win at the MCG, before restricting him to 10 in 66 minutes before the tag was dropped on Grand Final day.

Learn More 00:33

McCluggage has had a slow start to 2026 after calf issues late in the pre-season and then in Opening Round. But he is far from the only option Scott will consider in the Grand Final rematch at the Gabba on Thursday night.

Dual Brownlow Medallist Lachie Neale is the No.1 rated player at Brisbane in 2026, while two-time Norm Smith Medallist Will Ashcroft also warrants attention.

Mullin will go to someone; it is just a matter of who.

Learn More 13:33

Oisin Mullin tagging roles since 2025

*Minimum 40 minutes per match-up