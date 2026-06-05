After three consecutive losses the defending premier is hoping a hot derby will set things back on track

Ty Gallop during the Opening Round match between Brisbane and Western Bulldogs at the Gabba, March 7, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE is in a rut, but the two-time defending premiers hope a step into enemy territory for Saturday's QClash will get them out of their funk.

The Lions' bid for a hat-trick of flags is on shaky ground after three straight losses has left them nursing a 6-6 record at the half-way point of the season.

Brisbane was made to look second-rate in a 41-point loss to Geelong last month, then conceded a whopping 14 goals in the third quarter against Greater Western Sydney on the way to a 78-point defeat.

To rub more salt into the wound, last week's 25-point loss to Fremantle seemed like a symbolic passing of the baton as the Dockers showed why they are the new premiership favourites by surging to a 51-point lead in the third quarter.

Brisbane's task to get back in the top-four race faces a major test on Saturday when it takes on fifth-placed Gold Coast (7-4) at People First Stadium.

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The Lions have won 13 of their past 15 games against the Suns - including a 53-point win in last year's semi-final - but Gold Coast is now a different beast with Christian Petracca running through the midfield.

"Obviously we've had a bit of a rough trot the last couple of weeks," Lions forward-turned-defender Ty Gallop said.

"But I think tomorrow getting us on the road again (will) get us up and about.

"The boys are up and about and the energy is good amongst the group.

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"Obviously it (the QClash) is a high-stakes game - the only two teams in Queensland.

"You know it's going to be on early, so just give it everything you've got."

Brisbane's hopes have been dealt a double blow after Keidean Coleman (hamstring) and Hugh McCluggage (calf) were ruled out.

Experienced defender Darragh Joyce returns to the side, but the Lions are still without star veteran Dayne Zorko, who is battling a quad injury.

Darragh Joyce during a Brisbane training session at The Gabba, May 12, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

The Suns have handed a debut to Jai Murray, while Lachie Weller (hamstring) and Will Graham (concussion) have been cleared to return.

Former Bulldogs forward Jamarra Ugle-Hagan will make his return from an ankle injury via the VFL.

The Suns lost to North Melbourne by six points before their bye and will be aiming to make amends in front of their home fans on Saturday.