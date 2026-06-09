Brayden Maynard is helped from the ground during Collingwood's clash against Melbourne in round 13, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Callum Ah Chee Hamstring 3-4 weeks
Jordon Butts Calf 2-3 weeks
Isaac Cumming Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Mitch Hinge Ankle 1 week
Izak Rankine Calf Test
Taylor Walker Suspension Round 15
Tyler Welsh Hamstring 3-4 weeks
Updated: June 9, 2026

In the mix

Key defender Mark Keane played his first game for the season in the SANFL after recovering from a lower leg injury, paving the way for his anticipated AFL return as soon as this week as a replacement for the injured Butts. If Keane needs more time in the SANFL, Nick Murray is the likely option to come in. The Crows will have several forced changes, with Ah Chee also injured and Walker suspended. Luke Pedlar will come into the frame after an impactful three-goal game at SANFL level, while star forward Riley Thilthorpe is rested after serving a one-match suspension. Rankine faces a fitness test ahead of Thursday night's clash against the Western Bulldogs, with the club determined not to rush his return from a calf injury. On the injury front, Hinge pulled up sore in the SANFL and will be held back this week. Sid Draper is available and will play at SANFL level after recovering from a fractured jaw. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Oscar Allen Foot 5-6 weeks
Dan Annable Shoulder 4 weeks
Keidean Coleman Hamstring 4 weeks
Tom Doedee Calf 4-5 weeks
Tai Hayes Shin 3 weeks
Eric Hipwood Knee Test
Ryan Lester Calf 2 weeks
Lincoln McCarthy Hamstring Test
Hugh McCluggage Hamstring 4 weeks
Will McLachlan Quad 8 weeks
Jack Payne Knee TBC
Henry Smith Foot 2 weeks
Reece Torrent Ankle 2-3 weeks
Dayne Zorko Quad 4 weeks
Updated: June 9, 2026

In the mix

Hipwood and McCarthy are expected to be available for Sunday's match against Richmond providing they get through Thursday's main session. The Lions would have a tough decision to make with Hipwood, who has missed nine months following knee surgery – throw him straight in the deep end, or bring him back through the VFL? Hard to see any other changes following last week's win against Gold Coast. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Lucas Camporeale Kidney 1 week
Matt Carroll Knee Season
Ollie Hollands Ankle 1 week
Rob Monahan Shoulder Season
Jesse Motlop Knee Season
Harry O'Farrell Knee TBC
Liam Reidy Ankle 1 week
Jacob Weitering Calf 1 week
Updated: June 9, 2026

In the mix

The Blues have the bye this week but will expect Weitering, Hollands and Reidy to be among those to return to fitness ahead of their next game in a fortnight's time. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Joel Cochran AC joint Test
Jamie Elliott Knee Season
Billy Frampton Suspension Round 18
Will Hayes Shoulder 2-3weeks
Noah Howes Shoulder 4-5 weeks
Brayden Maynard Shoulder TBC
Reef McInnes Knee Season
Darcy Moore Hamstring TBC
Oscar Steene Knee Season
Updated: June 9, 2026

In the mix

Collingwood has the bye this week so there's been no official injury update from the club, but the Magpies look like they could enter their next run of matches with a depleted backline after Maynard dislocated his shoulder against the Demons and Frampton copped a three-game ban for his tackle on ex-teammate Brody Mihocek. The Pies could yet challenge the ban and have until 11am on Wednesday to confirm if they will head to the Tribunal. Ned Long (33 disposals, 10 clearances, seven tackles) pushed his case for an immediate recall after being dropped for the King's Birthday clash with a dominant showing against Casey. Veteran Steele Sidebottom was managed for the game against the Demons but would be expected to return to face Port Adelaide post-bye. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jye Caldwell Ankle 2 weeks
Angus Clarke Foot 1 week
Brayden Fiorini Back Season
Matt Guelfi Hamstring 1 week
Lewis Hayes Knee Season
Zak Johnson Foot 5-6 weeks
Isaac Kako Back 1 week
Nic Martin Knee Season
Archie May Shoulder Season
Andrew McGrath Jaw 1 week
Liam McMahon Ankle 3-4 weeks
Jayden Nguyen Suspension Round 16
Darcy Parish Knee soreness 1 week
Dyson Sharp Shoulder Test
Rhys Unwin Hamstring 1 week
Vigo Visentini Hamstring 2 weeks
Peter Wright Knee 4-5 weeks
Updated: June 9, 2026

In the mix

The Bombers are set for a big boost ahead of Saturday's clash against Melbourne with Jordan Ridley likely to return. The defender has played just two AFL games this year, but had 25 disposals and took six marks in the VFL. May needs surgery on his shoulder and has now been ruled out for the rest of the season. Sharp is also a test to return in what would be another boost, while a group of players are nearing comebacks after Essendon’s round 15 bye. The Bombers only had five players feature at VFL level, with Tom Edwards (19 disposals and five goals) starring and Kayle Gerreyn (15 and four) impressing as he returns to the forward line. Nguyen has accepted a suspension, while Jade Gresham didn't play at any level last week. Mid-season recruit Jaxon Artemis should also make his first Essendon appearance, or VFL or AFL level. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Brennan Cox Knee Test
Matthew Johnson Hamstring Test
Ollie Murphy Knee Test
Caleb Serong Calf Test
Sam Sturt Knee/quad 2-3 weeks
Brandon Walker Concussion TBC
Updated: June 9, 2026

In the mix

The Dockers suffered no fresh injuries in their record-breaking win against North Melbourne and should have four first-choice players returning for a mouthwatering clash against Geelong after a round 14 bye. While the club has not released an official injury update this week, Serong and Johnson are tipped to boost the midfield, Cox will step back into a rock-solid defence, while Sean Darcy should return after two impressive matches in the WAFL to support Luke Jackson in the ruck. The hard work at selection will be deciding who misses out, with the ladder leaders boasting incredible depth and getting excellent service from players when they step up from WAFL level. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Harley Barker Knee Indefinite
Brad Close Ankle Test
Toby Conway Foot/Knee TBC
Nick Driscoll Concussion TBC
Mitch Knevitt Hip Test
Keighton Matofai-Forbes Foot 1 week
Jacob Molier Quad TBC
Tyson Stengle Conditioning Individualised program
Tom Stewart Concussion TBC
Updated: June 9, 2026

In the mix

Stewart will miss this Friday night's match after entering the concussion protocols following a contest in the dying seconds of last Thursday's game against Adelaide. The Cats will welcome back Mitchell Edwards, who is set to return after being managed against the Crows. Humphries will also be available for selection against Gold Coast after missing last week with an ankle injury, while Close and Knevitt are listed as tests. Meanwhile, Jay Polkinghorne successfully returned via the VFL last Saturday, kicking two goals in the Cats' win over Sandringham. - Emily Patterson

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Alex Davies Foot 4-6 weeks
Jy Farrar Ankle 4-6 weeks
Will Graham Hamstring 4-6 weeks
Wil Powell Shoulder 1-3 weeks
Ethan Read Knee 1-3 weeks
Lachie Weller Hamstring 4-6 weeks
Updated: June 9, 2026

In the mix

Three forced changes for Friday night's game against Geelong as the Suns try to rediscover their form. Sam Clohesy had 40 disposals in the VFL, while Zeke Uwland would also be a good chance of returning after being dropped last weekend. Finding a defensive replacement for Powell is tough, although John Noble and Joel Jeffrey would likely slide back into full-time defensive roles rather than spending time on the wing. Jamarra Ugle-Hagan kicked four goals in the VFL, while Jake Rogers and a possible debut for Beau Addinsall could also be considered. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Cody Angove Hamstring Test
Ryan Angwin Hand Test
Jack Buckley Hamstring 3-4 weeks
Stephen Coniglio Hamstring 2-3 weeks
Tom Green Knee Season
Jesse Hogan Hip Test
Darcy Jones Knee 4-5 weeks
Josh Kelly Hip TBC
Nick Madden Knee 4-5 weeks
Xavier O'Halloran Ankle 4-5 weeks
Jake Riccardi Ankle 7-8 weeks
Logan Smith Knee TBC
Nathan Wardius Knee TBC
Updated: June 9, 2026

In the mix

With a bye in round 13, several injured players gained an extra week to rest before the second half of the season. As expected, HoganAngwin, and Angove are in the mix for selection after being listed as tests for the Giants' clash with the Saints. The trio need only to get through Friday's main training session to be cleared. Meanwhile, Coniglio has returned to running as he recovers from the low-grade hamstring strain he suffered in Alice Springs. - Emily Patterson

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Tom Barrass Hamstring Test
Max Beattie Ankle TBC
James Blanck Hamstring Test
Jack Gunston Foot Test
Conor Nash Neck TBC
Jack Scrimshaw Knee TBC
Updated: June 9, 2026

In the mix

The Hawks should be close to full strength after this week's bye with bookends Gunston and Barrass facing fitness tests ahead of the round 15 clash away to Gold Coast. Nash requires further assessment after missing the past two games, while Scrimshaw will likely return to action via the VFL once his knee settles down. Mid-season draftee Beattie left the field early against Footscray with an ankle issue, with Finn Maginness (27 disposals, nine tackles, one goal) and Henry Hustwaite (25 disposals, six tackles) starring in the middle. - Brandon Cohen

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jed Adams Knee 4-5 weeks
Jai Culley Knee Season
Aidan Johnson Hip/groin 1 week
Xavier Lindsay Hip/groin 4-6 weeks
Brody Mihocek Neck TBC
Andy Moniz-Wakefield Knee Season
Christian Salem Foot 3-5 weeks
Jack Viney Achilles TBC
Updated: June 9, 2026

In the mix

Mihocek sustained a fracture in his neck after an awkward landing in a tackle on King's Birthday, but he successfully underwent surgery on Monday night and doctors have confirmed he is up and walking post-op. Veteran Jake Melksham (two goals) has been in good form at the lower level and is a chance to earn a recall in his place, or Matt Jefferson could return after being omitted ahead of the Pies clash. Changkuoth Jiath has overcome the knee issue that he sustained in round 11 and is available to face Essendon on Saturday. If skipper Max Gawn, who looked to be hampered somewhat by a shoulder concern against the Pies, needs a helping hand against the Bombers, big man Max Heath (18 hitouts, seven clearances, seven marks, six tackles) did enough at the lower level to warrant a recall. Mid-season recruit Joel Fitzgerald (34 disposals, five clearances) continues his push for a debut with another big game in the VFL. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jackson Archer Knee Season
Callum Coleman-Jones Concussion Test
Riley Hardeman Concussion 1 week
Finn O'Sullivan Concussion 1 week
Tom Powell Groin 2-3 weeks
Blake Thredgold Foot Season
Luke Urquhart Knee TBC
Updated: June 9, 2026

In the mix

The Kangas will lose Hardeman for Saturday's clash against the Eagles, as he joins O'Sullivan in the AFL's concussion protocols. Tom Blamires and Toby Pink travelled to Western Australia last week as the side's two emergencies. A fair portion of the squad stayed at home for VFL duties, with Josh Goater (21 disposals, seven marks) and Robert Hansen jnr (25 disposals, one goal) among the best. Cooper Harvey (22 disposals, five marks) continued his impressive run of form in the reserves. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Miles Bergman Toe 3-5 weeks
Kane Farrell Adductor Test
Josh Lai Concussion Protocols
Ollie Lord Knee Season
Jack Lukosius Shoulder Test
Sam Powell-Pepper Knee 2-3 weeks
Connor Rozee Hamstring TBC
Josh Sinn Shoulder Season
Updated: June 9, 2026

In the mix

If Farrell passes his test during the week, it could be a simple switch for Josh Carr to insert the running defender in place of Lai to face Sydney at Adelaide Oval on Saturday night. Lukosius was coming back from a groin problem in the SANFL and walked away with a sprained AC joint, but providing he tests strongly, could be considered to play the Swans. Jack Watkins was excellent at the lower level, while young key defender Harrison Ramm also put his hand up for a senior recall. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Harry Armstrong Foot 1-4 weeks
Judson Clarke ACL 1-4 weeks
Jonty Faull Back Season
Josh Gibcus ACL strain Season
Campbell Gray Hamstring 5-9 weeks
Sam Lalor Achilles 2-4 weeks
Tom Lynch Larynx TBC
Rhyan Mansell Foot 1-3 weeks
Kane McAuliffe Achilles 1-3 weeks
Toby Nankervis Hamstring Test
Hugo Ralphsmith Suspension Round 16
Jack Ross Concussion TBC
Samson Ryan Concussion Test
Tom Sims MCL 4-6 weeks
Josh Smillie Quad TBC
Updated: June 9, 2026

In the mix

Maurice Rioli (hamstring) is available for selection, as is Tom Brown (arm), Taj Hotton (hip) and Zane Peucker (ankle), but it remains to be seen what level the quartet play at, with Hotton having not managed a game since the match simulation in pre-season. Faull went into the bye with concussion and came out with a season-ending bone stress injury in his back. Skipper Nankervis is a chance to return after 12 weeks out with a hamstring injury, while Sims now has a time-frame on his return. Lynch still needs to be cleared by a specialist, but his voice has returned after a knock to the throat two weeks ago. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Hunter Clark Knee 2-3 weeks
Kye Fincher Foot 1-2 weeks
Sam Flanders Achilles Season
Jack Higgins Knee 1-2 weeks
Dougal Howard Calf 3-5 weeks
Max King Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Updated: June 9, 2026

In the mix

The Saints emerged from round 13’s loss unscathed, meaning any inclusions into next week’s side will be the result of omissions. There will be no ins off the injury list however, with all injured players still a week or two away. King is inching closer to a return to play, spending time in Queensland to work with a physio from renowned medical centre Aspetar. Higgins and Fincher will both integrate into the main training group this week, while Clark will increase his running load also this week. Liam O’Connell was managed last week and could be in the mix, as could Tobie Travaglia (25 disposals, 12 tackles, six clearances), Paddy Dow (32, nine clearances and a goal), and Hugh Boxshall (21, six tackles, six clearances and a goal) after strong showings in the seconds. - Sophie Welsh

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Taylor Adams Hamstring Test
Riak Andrew Quad 6 weeks
Braeden Campbell Leg 5-6 weeks
Noah Chamberlain Hamstring TBC
Will Green Foot 2-3 weeks
Errol Gulden Shoulder 2-3 weeks
Tom Hanily Concussion TBC
Liam Hetherton Back 5 months
Max King Back 7 weeks
Tom McCartin Concussion TBC
Justin McInerney Hamstring 8-10 weeks
Lewis Melican Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Tom Papley Calf 4 weeks
Dane Rampe Calf 3 weeks
Updated: June 9, 2026

In the mix

McInerney is set to miss at least two months after scans confirmed a hamstring tear suffered during Saturday's match against St Kilda. From that same game, McCartin was sidelined following a heavy collision that resulted in a concussion. Having been dropped from the senior side, Hanily was also concussed during the VFL match against the Saints. Both players will have their returns managed in accordance with the AFL concussion protocols. On a brighter note, Adams has integrated into full team training and is a test for his first game of the season against Port Adelaide. Looking for replacements, Harry Cunningham put his hand up for a recall after a game-high 37 touches and seven intercepts in the VFL. Meanwhile, Joel Hamling looms as the ideal replacement for McCartin after a strong defensive display featuring 23 disposals and 10 intercepts, while young defender Patrick Snell also provided depth with 13 disposals and six marks. - Emily Patterson

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Sam Allen Knee/hamstring 9-10 weeks
Jamie Cripps Knee TBC
Harry Edwards Concussion TBC
Reuben Ginbey Quad TBC
Jack Graham Shoulder 1 week
Jack Hutchinson Hamstring 1 week
Noah Long Knee Season
Jacob Newton Foot Season
Deven Robertson Knee Season
Updated: June 9, 2026

In the mix

The Eagles need to find a way to replace their star key defender Ginbey, with tall defensive options limited. Sandy Brock is available in the WAFL, or the club could play Brandon Starcevich tall and recall impressive draftee Josh Lindsay as a rebounding option. There is suddenly a lot of in-form depth options for the Eagles to consider, with midfielder Tom Gross re-tooling as a half forward and booting four goals in the WAFL. Mid-season recruit Oliver Francou (26 disposals and 10 clearances) was also excellent in a win against ladder leader Claremont and needs serious consideration alongside Elijah Hewett (21 and nine tackles), who lifted as stand-in captain. Jack Graham is closing in on his return from a shoulder injury and will bring valuable experience and hardness to the midfield after the round 15 bye. – Nathan Schmook 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Sam Darcy Knee Season
Riley Garcia Knee 4-6 weeks
Tom Liberatore Concussion/knee TBC
Lachie McNeil Concussion TBC
Laitham Vandermeer Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Bailey Williams Hamstring 4-6 weeks
Updated: June 9, 2026

In the mix

The Bulldogs have confirmed Luke Kennedy will make his AFL debut in Thursday night's huge clash against Adelaide at Marvel Stadium. Kennedy had 17 disposals and 16 tackles in the VFL last week. McNeil is sidelined after suffering a concussion in the win over Hawthorn, which was the Bulldogs' third straight victory. Sam Davidson (25 disposals, eight tackles and a goal) and Harvey Gallagher (29 disposals and a goal) impressed in the VFL again and Lachie Jaques (26) and Jedd Busslinger (26) were busy. – Dejan Kalinic