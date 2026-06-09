Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Callum Ah Chee
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Jordon Butts
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Isaac Cumming
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Mitch Hinge
|Ankle
|1 week
|Izak Rankine
|Calf
|Test
|Taylor Walker
|Suspension
|Round 15
|Tyler Welsh
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Updated: June 9, 2026
In the mix
Key defender Mark Keane played his first game for the season in the SANFL after recovering from a lower leg injury, paving the way for his anticipated AFL return as soon as this week as a replacement for the injured Butts. If Keane needs more time in the SANFL, Nick Murray is the likely option to come in. The Crows will have several forced changes, with Ah Chee also injured and Walker suspended. Luke Pedlar will come into the frame after an impactful three-goal game at SANFL level, while star forward Riley Thilthorpe is rested after serving a one-match suspension. Rankine faces a fitness test ahead of Thursday night's clash against the Western Bulldogs, with the club determined not to rush his return from a calf injury. On the injury front, Hinge pulled up sore in the SANFL and will be held back this week. Sid Draper is available and will play at SANFL level after recovering from a fractured jaw. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Oscar Allen
|Foot
|5-6 weeks
|Dan Annable
|Shoulder
|4 weeks
|Keidean Coleman
|Hamstring
|4 weeks
|Tom Doedee
|Calf
|4-5 weeks
|Tai Hayes
|Shin
|3 weeks
|Eric Hipwood
|Knee
|Test
|Ryan Lester
|Calf
|2 weeks
|Lincoln McCarthy
|Hamstring
|Test
|Hugh McCluggage
|Hamstring
|4 weeks
|Will McLachlan
|Quad
|8 weeks
|Jack Payne
|Knee
|TBC
|Henry Smith
|Foot
|2 weeks
|Reece Torrent
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Dayne Zorko
|Quad
|4 weeks
|Updated: June 9, 2026
In the mix
Hipwood and McCarthy are expected to be available for Sunday's match against Richmond providing they get through Thursday's main session. The Lions would have a tough decision to make with Hipwood, who has missed nine months following knee surgery – throw him straight in the deep end, or bring him back through the VFL? Hard to see any other changes following last week's win against Gold Coast. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Lucas Camporeale
|Kidney
|1 week
|Matt Carroll
|Knee
|Season
|Ollie Hollands
|Ankle
|1 week
|Rob Monahan
|Shoulder
|Season
|Jesse Motlop
|Knee
|Season
|Harry O'Farrell
|Knee
|TBC
|Liam Reidy
|Ankle
|1 week
|Jacob Weitering
|Calf
|1 week
|Updated: June 9, 2026
In the mix
The Blues have the bye this week but will expect Weitering, Hollands and Reidy to be among those to return to fitness ahead of their next game in a fortnight's time. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Joel Cochran
|AC joint
|Test
|Jamie Elliott
|Knee
|Season
|Billy Frampton
|Suspension
|Round 18
|Will Hayes
|Shoulder
|2-3weeks
|Noah Howes
|Shoulder
|4-5 weeks
|Brayden Maynard
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Reef McInnes
|Knee
|Season
|Darcy Moore
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Oscar Steene
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: June 9, 2026
In the mix
Collingwood has the bye this week so there's been no official injury update from the club, but the Magpies look like they could enter their next run of matches with a depleted backline after Maynard dislocated his shoulder against the Demons and Frampton copped a three-game ban for his tackle on ex-teammate Brody Mihocek. The Pies could yet challenge the ban and have until 11am on Wednesday to confirm if they will head to the Tribunal. Ned Long (33 disposals, 10 clearances, seven tackles) pushed his case for an immediate recall after being dropped for the King's Birthday clash with a dominant showing against Casey. Veteran Steele Sidebottom was managed for the game against the Demons but would be expected to return to face Port Adelaide post-bye. - Alison O'Connor
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jye Caldwell
|Ankle
|2 weeks
|Angus Clarke
|Foot
|1 week
|Brayden Fiorini
|Back
|Season
|Matt Guelfi
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Lewis Hayes
|Knee
|Season
|Zak Johnson
|Foot
|5-6 weeks
|Isaac Kako
|Back
|1 week
|Nic Martin
|Knee
|Season
|Archie May
|Shoulder
|Season
|Andrew McGrath
|Jaw
|1 week
|Liam McMahon
|Ankle
|3-4 weeks
|Jayden Nguyen
|Suspension
|Round 16
|Darcy Parish
|Knee soreness
|1 week
|Dyson Sharp
|Shoulder
|Test
|Rhys Unwin
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Vigo Visentini
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|Peter Wright
|Knee
|4-5 weeks
|Updated: June 9, 2026
In the mix
The Bombers are set for a big boost ahead of Saturday's clash against Melbourne with Jordan Ridley likely to return. The defender has played just two AFL games this year, but had 25 disposals and took six marks in the VFL. May needs surgery on his shoulder and has now been ruled out for the rest of the season. Sharp is also a test to return in what would be another boost, while a group of players are nearing comebacks after Essendon’s round 15 bye. The Bombers only had five players feature at VFL level, with Tom Edwards (19 disposals and five goals) starring and Kayle Gerreyn (15 and four) impressing as he returns to the forward line. Nguyen has accepted a suspension, while Jade Gresham didn't play at any level last week. Mid-season recruit Jaxon Artemis should also make his first Essendon appearance, or VFL or AFL level. – Dejan Kalinic
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Brennan Cox
|Knee
|Test
|Matthew Johnson
|Hamstring
|Test
|Ollie Murphy
|Knee
|Test
|Caleb Serong
|Calf
|Test
|Sam Sturt
|Knee/quad
|2-3 weeks
|Brandon Walker
|Concussion
|TBC
|Updated: June 9, 2026
In the mix
The Dockers suffered no fresh injuries in their record-breaking win against North Melbourne and should have four first-choice players returning for a mouthwatering clash against Geelong after a round 14 bye. While the club has not released an official injury update this week, Serong and Johnson are tipped to boost the midfield, Cox will step back into a rock-solid defence, while Sean Darcy should return after two impressive matches in the WAFL to support Luke Jackson in the ruck. The hard work at selection will be deciding who misses out, with the ladder leaders boasting incredible depth and getting excellent service from players when they step up from WAFL level. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Harley Barker
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Brad Close
|Ankle
|Test
|Toby Conway
|Foot/Knee
|TBC
|Nick Driscoll
|Concussion
|TBC
|Mitch Knevitt
|Hip
|Test
|Keighton Matofai-Forbes
|Foot
|1 week
|Jacob Molier
|Quad
|TBC
|Tyson Stengle
|Conditioning
|Individualised program
|Tom Stewart
|Concussion
|TBC
|Updated: June 9, 2026
In the mix
Stewart will miss this Friday night's match after entering the concussion protocols following a contest in the dying seconds of last Thursday's game against Adelaide. The Cats will welcome back Mitchell Edwards, who is set to return after being managed against the Crows. Humphries will also be available for selection against Gold Coast after missing last week with an ankle injury, while Close and Knevitt are listed as tests. Meanwhile, Jay Polkinghorne successfully returned via the VFL last Saturday, kicking two goals in the Cats' win over Sandringham. - Emily Patterson
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Alex Davies
|Foot
|4-6 weeks
|Jy Farrar
|Ankle
|4-6 weeks
|Will Graham
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Wil Powell
|Shoulder
|1-3 weeks
|Ethan Read
|Knee
|1-3 weeks
|Lachie Weller
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Updated: June 9, 2026
In the mix
Three forced changes for Friday night's game against Geelong as the Suns try to rediscover their form. Sam Clohesy had 40 disposals in the VFL, while Zeke Uwland would also be a good chance of returning after being dropped last weekend. Finding a defensive replacement for Powell is tough, although John Noble and Joel Jeffrey would likely slide back into full-time defensive roles rather than spending time on the wing. Jamarra Ugle-Hagan kicked four goals in the VFL, while Jake Rogers and a possible debut for Beau Addinsall could also be considered. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Cody Angove
|Hamstring
|Test
|Ryan Angwin
|Hand
|Test
|Jack Buckley
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Stephen Coniglio
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Tom Green
|Knee
|Season
|Jesse Hogan
|Hip
|Test
|Darcy Jones
|Knee
|4-5 weeks
|Josh Kelly
|Hip
|TBC
|Nick Madden
|Knee
|4-5 weeks
|Xavier O'Halloran
|Ankle
|4-5 weeks
|Jake Riccardi
|Ankle
|7-8 weeks
|Logan Smith
|Knee
|TBC
|Nathan Wardius
|Knee
|TBC
|Updated: June 9, 2026
In the mix
With a bye in round 13, several injured players gained an extra week to rest before the second half of the season. As expected, Hogan, Angwin, and Angove are in the mix for selection after being listed as tests for the Giants' clash with the Saints. The trio need only to get through Friday's main training session to be cleared. Meanwhile, Coniglio has returned to running as he recovers from the low-grade hamstring strain he suffered in Alice Springs. - Emily Patterson
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tom Barrass
|Hamstring
|Test
|Max Beattie
|Ankle
|TBC
|James Blanck
|Hamstring
|Test
|Jack Gunston
|Foot
|Test
|Conor Nash
|Neck
|TBC
|Jack Scrimshaw
|Knee
|TBC
|Updated: June 9, 2026
In the mix
The Hawks should be close to full strength after this week's bye with bookends Gunston and Barrass facing fitness tests ahead of the round 15 clash away to Gold Coast. Nash requires further assessment after missing the past two games, while Scrimshaw will likely return to action via the VFL once his knee settles down. Mid-season draftee Beattie left the field early against Footscray with an ankle issue, with Finn Maginness (27 disposals, nine tackles, one goal) and Henry Hustwaite (25 disposals, six tackles) starring in the middle. - Brandon Cohen
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jed Adams
|Knee
|4-5 weeks
|Jai Culley
|Knee
|Season
|Aidan Johnson
|Hip/groin
|1 week
|Xavier Lindsay
|Hip/groin
|4-6 weeks
|Brody Mihocek
|Neck
|TBC
|Andy Moniz-Wakefield
|Knee
|Season
|Christian Salem
|Foot
|3-5 weeks
|Jack Viney
|Achilles
|TBC
|Updated: June 9, 2026
In the mix
Mihocek sustained a fracture in his neck after an awkward landing in a tackle on King's Birthday, but he successfully underwent surgery on Monday night and doctors have confirmed he is up and walking post-op. Veteran Jake Melksham (two goals) has been in good form at the lower level and is a chance to earn a recall in his place, or Matt Jefferson could return after being omitted ahead of the Pies clash. Changkuoth Jiath has overcome the knee issue that he sustained in round 11 and is available to face Essendon on Saturday. If skipper Max Gawn, who looked to be hampered somewhat by a shoulder concern against the Pies, needs a helping hand against the Bombers, big man Max Heath (18 hitouts, seven clearances, seven marks, six tackles) did enough at the lower level to warrant a recall. Mid-season recruit Joel Fitzgerald (34 disposals, five clearances) continues his push for a debut with another big game in the VFL. - Alison O'Connor
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jackson Archer
|Knee
|Season
|Callum Coleman-Jones
|Concussion
|Test
|Riley Hardeman
|Concussion
|1 week
|Finn O'Sullivan
|Concussion
|1 week
|Tom Powell
|Groin
|2-3 weeks
|Blake Thredgold
|Foot
|Season
|Luke Urquhart
|Knee
|TBC
|Updated: June 9, 2026
In the mix
The Kangas will lose Hardeman for Saturday's clash against the Eagles, as he joins O'Sullivan in the AFL's concussion protocols. Tom Blamires and Toby Pink travelled to Western Australia last week as the side's two emergencies. A fair portion of the squad stayed at home for VFL duties, with Josh Goater (21 disposals, seven marks) and Robert Hansen jnr (25 disposals, one goal) among the best. Cooper Harvey (22 disposals, five marks) continued his impressive run of form in the reserves. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Miles Bergman
|Toe
|3-5 weeks
|Kane Farrell
|Adductor
|Test
|Josh Lai
|Concussion
|Protocols
|Ollie Lord
|Knee
|Season
|Jack Lukosius
|Shoulder
|Test
|Sam Powell-Pepper
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Connor Rozee
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Josh Sinn
|Shoulder
|Season
|Updated: June 9, 2026
In the mix
If Farrell passes his test during the week, it could be a simple switch for Josh Carr to insert the running defender in place of Lai to face Sydney at Adelaide Oval on Saturday night. Lukosius was coming back from a groin problem in the SANFL and walked away with a sprained AC joint, but providing he tests strongly, could be considered to play the Swans. Jack Watkins was excellent at the lower level, while young key defender Harrison Ramm also put his hand up for a senior recall. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Harry Armstrong
|Foot
|1-4 weeks
|Judson Clarke
|ACL
|1-4 weeks
|Jonty Faull
|Back
|Season
|Josh Gibcus
|ACL strain
|Season
|Campbell Gray
|Hamstring
|5-9 weeks
|Sam Lalor
|Achilles
|2-4 weeks
|Tom Lynch
|Larynx
|TBC
|Rhyan Mansell
|Foot
|1-3 weeks
|Kane McAuliffe
|Achilles
|1-3 weeks
|Toby Nankervis
|Hamstring
|Test
|Hugo Ralphsmith
|Suspension
|Round 16
|Jack Ross
|Concussion
|TBC
|Samson Ryan
|Concussion
|Test
|Tom Sims
|MCL
|4-6 weeks
|Josh Smillie
|Quad
|TBC
|Updated: June 9, 2026
In the mix
Maurice Rioli (hamstring) is available for selection, as is Tom Brown (arm), Taj Hotton (hip) and Zane Peucker (ankle), but it remains to be seen what level the quartet play at, with Hotton having not managed a game since the match simulation in pre-season. Faull went into the bye with concussion and came out with a season-ending bone stress injury in his back. Skipper Nankervis is a chance to return after 12 weeks out with a hamstring injury, while Sims now has a time-frame on his return. Lynch still needs to be cleared by a specialist, but his voice has returned after a knock to the throat two weeks ago. - Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Hunter Clark
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Kye Fincher
|Foot
|1-2 weeks
|Sam Flanders
|Achilles
|Season
|Jack Higgins
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Dougal Howard
|Calf
|3-5 weeks
|Max King
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: June 9, 2026
In the mix
The Saints emerged from round 13’s loss unscathed, meaning any inclusions into next week’s side will be the result of omissions. There will be no ins off the injury list however, with all injured players still a week or two away. King is inching closer to a return to play, spending time in Queensland to work with a physio from renowned medical centre Aspetar. Higgins and Fincher will both integrate into the main training group this week, while Clark will increase his running load also this week. Liam O’Connell was managed last week and could be in the mix, as could Tobie Travaglia (25 disposals, 12 tackles, six clearances), Paddy Dow (32, nine clearances and a goal), and Hugh Boxshall (21, six tackles, six clearances and a goal) after strong showings in the seconds. - Sophie Welsh
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Taylor Adams
|Hamstring
|Test
|Riak Andrew
|Quad
|6 weeks
|Braeden Campbell
|Leg
|5-6 weeks
|Noah Chamberlain
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Will Green
|Foot
|2-3 weeks
|Errol Gulden
|Shoulder
|2-3 weeks
|Tom Hanily
|Concussion
|TBC
|Liam Hetherton
|Back
|5 months
|Max King
|Back
|7 weeks
|Tom McCartin
|Concussion
|TBC
|Justin McInerney
|Hamstring
|8-10 weeks
|Lewis Melican
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Tom Papley
|Calf
|4 weeks
|Dane Rampe
|Calf
|3 weeks
|Updated: June 9, 2026
In the mix
McInerney is set to miss at least two months after scans confirmed a hamstring tear suffered during Saturday's match against St Kilda. From that same game, McCartin was sidelined following a heavy collision that resulted in a concussion. Having been dropped from the senior side, Hanily was also concussed during the VFL match against the Saints. Both players will have their returns managed in accordance with the AFL concussion protocols. On a brighter note, Adams has integrated into full team training and is a test for his first game of the season against Port Adelaide. Looking for replacements, Harry Cunningham put his hand up for a recall after a game-high 37 touches and seven intercepts in the VFL. Meanwhile, Joel Hamling looms as the ideal replacement for McCartin after a strong defensive display featuring 23 disposals and 10 intercepts, while young defender Patrick Snell also provided depth with 13 disposals and six marks. - Emily Patterson
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Sam Allen
|Knee/hamstring
|9-10 weeks
|Jamie Cripps
|Knee
|TBC
|Harry Edwards
|Concussion
|TBC
|Reuben Ginbey
|Quad
|TBC
|Jack Graham
|Shoulder
|1 week
|Jack Hutchinson
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Noah Long
|Knee
|Season
|Jacob Newton
|Foot
|Season
|Deven Robertson
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: June 9, 2026
In the mix
The Eagles need to find a way to replace their star key defender Ginbey, with tall defensive options limited. Sandy Brock is available in the WAFL, or the club could play Brandon Starcevich tall and recall impressive draftee Josh Lindsay as a rebounding option. There is suddenly a lot of in-form depth options for the Eagles to consider, with midfielder Tom Gross re-tooling as a half forward and booting four goals in the WAFL. Mid-season recruit Oliver Francou (26 disposals and 10 clearances) was also excellent in a win against ladder leader Claremont and needs serious consideration alongside Elijah Hewett (21 and nine tackles), who lifted as stand-in captain. Jack Graham is closing in on his return from a shoulder injury and will bring valuable experience and hardness to the midfield after the round 15 bye. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Sam Darcy
|Knee
|Season
|Riley Garcia
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Tom Liberatore
|Concussion/knee
|TBC
|Lachie McNeil
|Concussion
|TBC
|Laitham Vandermeer
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Bailey Williams
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Updated: June 9, 2026
In the mix
The Bulldogs have confirmed Luke Kennedy will make his AFL debut in Thursday night's huge clash against Adelaide at Marvel Stadium. Kennedy had 17 disposals and 16 tackles in the VFL last week. McNeil is sidelined after suffering a concussion in the win over Hawthorn, which was the Bulldogs' third straight victory. Sam Davidson (25 disposals, eight tackles and a goal) and Harvey Gallagher (29 disposals and a goal) impressed in the VFL again and Lachie Jaques (26) and Jedd Busslinger (26) were busy. – Dejan Kalinic