Brayden Maynard is helped from the ground during Collingwood's clash against Melbourne in round 13, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Callum Ah Chee Hamstring 3-4 weeks Jordon Butts Calf 2-3 weeks Isaac Cumming Hamstring 1-2 weeks Mitch Hinge Ankle 1 week Izak Rankine Calf Test Taylor Walker Suspension Round 15 Tyler Welsh Hamstring 3-4 weeks Updated: June 9, 2026

In the mix

Key defender Mark Keane played his first game for the season in the SANFL after recovering from a lower leg injury, paving the way for his anticipated AFL return as soon as this week as a replacement for the injured Butts. If Keane needs more time in the SANFL, Nick Murray is the likely option to come in. The Crows will have several forced changes, with Ah Chee also injured and Walker suspended. Luke Pedlar will come into the frame after an impactful three-goal game at SANFL level, while star forward Riley Thilthorpe is rested after serving a one-match suspension. Rankine faces a fitness test ahead of Thursday night's clash against the Western Bulldogs, with the club determined not to rush his return from a calf injury. On the injury front, Hinge pulled up sore in the SANFL and will be held back this week. Sid Draper is available and will play at SANFL level after recovering from a fractured jaw. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Oscar Allen Foot 5-6 weeks Dan Annable Shoulder 4 weeks Keidean Coleman Hamstring 4 weeks Tom Doedee Calf 4-5 weeks Tai Hayes Shin 3 weeks Eric Hipwood Knee Test Ryan Lester Calf 2 weeks Lincoln McCarthy Hamstring Test Hugh McCluggage Hamstring 4 weeks Will McLachlan Quad 8 weeks Jack Payne Knee TBC Henry Smith Foot 2 weeks Reece Torrent Ankle 2-3 weeks Dayne Zorko Quad 4 weeks Updated: June 9, 2026

In the mix

Hipwood and McCarthy are expected to be available for Sunday's match against Richmond providing they get through Thursday's main session. The Lions would have a tough decision to make with Hipwood, who has missed nine months following knee surgery – throw him straight in the deep end, or bring him back through the VFL? Hard to see any other changes following last week's win against Gold Coast. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Lucas Camporeale Kidney 1 week Matt Carroll Knee Season Ollie Hollands Ankle 1 week Rob Monahan Shoulder Season Jesse Motlop Knee Season Harry O'Farrell Knee TBC Liam Reidy Ankle 1 week Jacob Weitering Calf 1 week Updated: June 9, 2026

In the mix

The Blues have the bye this week but will expect Weitering, Hollands and Reidy to be among those to return to fitness ahead of their next game in a fortnight's time. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Joel Cochran AC joint Test Jamie Elliott Knee Season Billy Frampton Suspension Round 18 Will Hayes Shoulder 2-3weeks Noah Howes Shoulder 4-5 weeks Brayden Maynard Shoulder TBC Reef McInnes Knee Season Darcy Moore Hamstring TBC Oscar Steene Knee Season Updated: June 9, 2026

In the mix

Collingwood has the bye this week so there's been no official injury update from the club, but the Magpies look like they could enter their next run of matches with a depleted backline after Maynard dislocated his shoulder against the Demons and Frampton copped a three-game ban for his tackle on ex-teammate Brody Mihocek. The Pies could yet challenge the ban and have until 11am on Wednesday to confirm if they will head to the Tribunal. Ned Long (33 disposals, 10 clearances, seven tackles) pushed his case for an immediate recall after being dropped for the King's Birthday clash with a dominant showing against Casey. Veteran Steele Sidebottom was managed for the game against the Demons but would be expected to return to face Port Adelaide post-bye. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jye Caldwell Ankle 2 weeks Angus Clarke Foot 1 week Brayden Fiorini Back Season Matt Guelfi Hamstring 1 week Lewis Hayes Knee Season Zak Johnson Foot 5-6 weeks Isaac Kako Back 1 week Nic Martin Knee Season Archie May Shoulder Season Andrew McGrath Jaw 1 week Liam McMahon Ankle 3-4 weeks Jayden Nguyen Suspension Round 16 Darcy Parish Knee soreness 1 week Dyson Sharp Shoulder Test Rhys Unwin Hamstring 1 week Vigo Visentini Hamstring 2 weeks Peter Wright Knee 4-5 weeks Updated: June 9, 2026

In the mix

The Bombers are set for a big boost ahead of Saturday's clash against Melbourne with Jordan Ridley likely to return. The defender has played just two AFL games this year, but had 25 disposals and took six marks in the VFL. May needs surgery on his shoulder and has now been ruled out for the rest of the season. Sharp is also a test to return in what would be another boost, while a group of players are nearing comebacks after Essendon’s round 15 bye. The Bombers only had five players feature at VFL level, with Tom Edwards (19 disposals and five goals) starring and Kayle Gerreyn (15 and four) impressing as he returns to the forward line. Nguyen has accepted a suspension, while Jade Gresham didn't play at any level last week. Mid-season recruit Jaxon Artemis should also make his first Essendon appearance, or VFL or AFL level. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Brennan Cox Knee Test Matthew Johnson Hamstring Test Ollie Murphy Knee Test Caleb Serong Calf Test Sam Sturt Knee/quad 2-3 weeks Brandon Walker Concussion TBC Updated: June 9, 2026

In the mix

The Dockers suffered no fresh injuries in their record-breaking win against North Melbourne and should have four first-choice players returning for a mouthwatering clash against Geelong after a round 14 bye. While the club has not released an official injury update this week, Serong and Johnson are tipped to boost the midfield, Cox will step back into a rock-solid defence, while Sean Darcy should return after two impressive matches in the WAFL to support Luke Jackson in the ruck. The hard work at selection will be deciding who misses out, with the ladder leaders boasting incredible depth and getting excellent service from players when they step up from WAFL level. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harley Barker Knee Indefinite Brad Close Ankle Test Toby Conway Foot/Knee TBC Nick Driscoll Concussion TBC Mitch Knevitt Hip Test Keighton Matofai-Forbes Foot 1 week Jacob Molier Quad TBC Tyson Stengle Conditioning Individualised program Tom Stewart Concussion TBC Updated: June 9, 2026

In the mix

Stewart will miss this Friday night's match after entering the concussion protocols following a contest in the dying seconds of last Thursday's game against Adelaide. The Cats will welcome back Mitchell Edwards, who is set to return after being managed against the Crows. Humphries will also be available for selection against Gold Coast after missing last week with an ankle injury, while Close and Knevitt are listed as tests. Meanwhile, Jay Polkinghorne successfully returned via the VFL last Saturday, kicking two goals in the Cats' win over Sandringham. - Emily Patterson

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Alex Davies Foot 4-6 weeks Jy Farrar Ankle 4-6 weeks Will Graham Hamstring 4-6 weeks Wil Powell Shoulder 1-3 weeks Ethan Read Knee 1-3 weeks Lachie Weller Hamstring 4-6 weeks Updated: June 9, 2026

In the mix

Three forced changes for Friday night's game against Geelong as the Suns try to rediscover their form. Sam Clohesy had 40 disposals in the VFL, while Zeke Uwland would also be a good chance of returning after being dropped last weekend. Finding a defensive replacement for Powell is tough, although John Noble and Joel Jeffrey would likely slide back into full-time defensive roles rather than spending time on the wing. Jamarra Ugle-Hagan kicked four goals in the VFL, while Jake Rogers and a possible debut for Beau Addinsall could also be considered. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Cody Angove Hamstring Test Ryan Angwin Hand Test Jack Buckley Hamstring 3-4 weeks Stephen Coniglio Hamstring 2-3 weeks Tom Green Knee Season Jesse Hogan Hip Test Darcy Jones Knee 4-5 weeks Josh Kelly Hip TBC Nick Madden Knee 4-5 weeks Xavier O'Halloran Ankle 4-5 weeks Jake Riccardi Ankle 7-8 weeks Logan Smith Knee TBC Nathan Wardius Knee TBC Updated: June 9, 2026

In the mix

With a bye in round 13, several injured players gained an extra week to rest before the second half of the season. As expected, Hogan, Angwin, and Angove are in the mix for selection after being listed as tests for the Giants' clash with the Saints. The trio need only to get through Friday's main training session to be cleared. Meanwhile, Coniglio has returned to running as he recovers from the low-grade hamstring strain he suffered in Alice Springs. - Emily Patterson

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Barrass Hamstring Test Max Beattie Ankle TBC James Blanck Hamstring Test Jack Gunston Foot Test Conor Nash Neck TBC Jack Scrimshaw Knee TBC Updated: June 9, 2026

In the mix

The Hawks should be close to full strength after this week's bye with bookends Gunston and Barrass facing fitness tests ahead of the round 15 clash away to Gold Coast. Nash requires further assessment after missing the past two games, while Scrimshaw will likely return to action via the VFL once his knee settles down. Mid-season draftee Beattie left the field early against Footscray with an ankle issue, with Finn Maginness (27 disposals, nine tackles, one goal) and Henry Hustwaite (25 disposals, six tackles) starring in the middle. - Brandon Cohen

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jed Adams Knee 4-5 weeks Jai Culley Knee Season Aidan Johnson Hip/groin 1 week Xavier Lindsay Hip/groin 4-6 weeks Brody Mihocek Neck TBC Andy Moniz-Wakefield Knee Season Christian Salem Foot 3-5 weeks Jack Viney Achilles TBC Updated: June 9, 2026

In the mix

Mihocek sustained a fracture in his neck after an awkward landing in a tackle on King's Birthday, but he successfully underwent surgery on Monday night and doctors have confirmed he is up and walking post-op. Veteran Jake Melksham (two goals) has been in good form at the lower level and is a chance to earn a recall in his place, or Matt Jefferson could return after being omitted ahead of the Pies clash. Changkuoth Jiath has overcome the knee issue that he sustained in round 11 and is available to face Essendon on Saturday. If skipper Max Gawn, who looked to be hampered somewhat by a shoulder concern against the Pies, needs a helping hand against the Bombers, big man Max Heath (18 hitouts, seven clearances, seven marks, six tackles) did enough at the lower level to warrant a recall. Mid-season recruit Joel Fitzgerald (34 disposals, five clearances) continues his push for a debut with another big game in the VFL. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jackson Archer Knee Season Callum Coleman-Jones Concussion Test Riley Hardeman Concussion 1 week Finn O'Sullivan Concussion 1 week Tom Powell Groin 2-3 weeks Blake Thredgold Foot Season Luke Urquhart Knee TBC Updated: June 9, 2026

In the mix

The Kangas will lose Hardeman for Saturday's clash against the Eagles, as he joins O'Sullivan in the AFL's concussion protocols. Tom Blamires and Toby Pink travelled to Western Australia last week as the side's two emergencies. A fair portion of the squad stayed at home for VFL duties, with Josh Goater (21 disposals, seven marks) and Robert Hansen jnr (25 disposals, one goal) among the best. Cooper Harvey (22 disposals, five marks) continued his impressive run of form in the reserves. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Miles Bergman Toe 3-5 weeks Kane Farrell Adductor Test Josh Lai Concussion Protocols Ollie Lord Knee Season Jack Lukosius Shoulder Test Sam Powell-Pepper Knee 2-3 weeks Connor Rozee Hamstring TBC Josh Sinn Shoulder Season Updated: June 9, 2026

In the mix

If Farrell passes his test during the week, it could be a simple switch for Josh Carr to insert the running defender in place of Lai to face Sydney at Adelaide Oval on Saturday night. Lukosius was coming back from a groin problem in the SANFL and walked away with a sprained AC joint, but providing he tests strongly, could be considered to play the Swans. Jack Watkins was excellent at the lower level, while young key defender Harrison Ramm also put his hand up for a senior recall. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harry Armstrong Foot 1-4 weeks Judson Clarke ACL 1-4 weeks Jonty Faull Back Season Josh Gibcus ACL strain Season Campbell Gray Hamstring 5-9 weeks Sam Lalor Achilles 2-4 weeks Tom Lynch Larynx TBC Rhyan Mansell Foot 1-3 weeks Kane McAuliffe Achilles 1-3 weeks Toby Nankervis Hamstring Test Hugo Ralphsmith Suspension Round 16 Jack Ross Concussion TBC Samson Ryan Concussion Test Tom Sims MCL 4-6 weeks Josh Smillie Quad TBC Updated: June 9, 2026

In the mix

Maurice Rioli (hamstring) is available for selection, as is Tom Brown (arm), Taj Hotton (hip) and Zane Peucker (ankle), but it remains to be seen what level the quartet play at, with Hotton having not managed a game since the match simulation in pre-season. Faull went into the bye with concussion and came out with a season-ending bone stress injury in his back. Skipper Nankervis is a chance to return after 12 weeks out with a hamstring injury, while Sims now has a time-frame on his return. Lynch still needs to be cleared by a specialist, but his voice has returned after a knock to the throat two weeks ago. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Hunter Clark Knee 2-3 weeks Kye Fincher Foot 1-2 weeks Sam Flanders Achilles Season Jack Higgins Knee 1-2 weeks Dougal Howard Calf 3-5 weeks Max King Hamstring 1-2 weeks Updated: June 9, 2026

In the mix

The Saints emerged from round 13’s loss unscathed, meaning any inclusions into next week’s side will be the result of omissions. There will be no ins off the injury list however, with all injured players still a week or two away. King is inching closer to a return to play, spending time in Queensland to work with a physio from renowned medical centre Aspetar. Higgins and Fincher will both integrate into the main training group this week, while Clark will increase his running load also this week. Liam O’Connell was managed last week and could be in the mix, as could Tobie Travaglia (25 disposals, 12 tackles, six clearances), Paddy Dow (32, nine clearances and a goal), and Hugh Boxshall (21, six tackles, six clearances and a goal) after strong showings in the seconds. - Sophie Welsh

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Taylor Adams Hamstring Test Riak Andrew Quad 6 weeks Braeden Campbell Leg 5-6 weeks Noah Chamberlain Hamstring TBC Will Green Foot 2-3 weeks Errol Gulden Shoulder 2-3 weeks Tom Hanily Concussion TBC Liam Hetherton Back 5 months Max King Back 7 weeks Tom McCartin Concussion TBC Justin McInerney Hamstring 8-10 weeks Lewis Melican Hamstring 1-2 weeks Tom Papley Calf 4 weeks Dane Rampe Calf 3 weeks Updated: June 9, 2026

In the mix

McInerney is set to miss at least two months after scans confirmed a hamstring tear suffered during Saturday's match against St Kilda. From that same game, McCartin was sidelined following a heavy collision that resulted in a concussion. Having been dropped from the senior side, Hanily was also concussed during the VFL match against the Saints. Both players will have their returns managed in accordance with the AFL concussion protocols. On a brighter note, Adams has integrated into full team training and is a test for his first game of the season against Port Adelaide. Looking for replacements, Harry Cunningham put his hand up for a recall after a game-high 37 touches and seven intercepts in the VFL. Meanwhile, Joel Hamling looms as the ideal replacement for McCartin after a strong defensive display featuring 23 disposals and 10 intercepts, while young defender Patrick Snell also provided depth with 13 disposals and six marks. - Emily Patterson

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sam Allen Knee/hamstring 9-10 weeks Jamie Cripps Knee TBC Harry Edwards Concussion TBC Reuben Ginbey Quad TBC Jack Graham Shoulder 1 week Jack Hutchinson Hamstring 1 week Noah Long Knee Season Jacob Newton Foot Season Deven Robertson Knee Season Updated: June 9, 2026

In the mix

The Eagles need to find a way to replace their star key defender Ginbey, with tall defensive options limited. Sandy Brock is available in the WAFL, or the club could play Brandon Starcevich tall and recall impressive draftee Josh Lindsay as a rebounding option. There is suddenly a lot of in-form depth options for the Eagles to consider, with midfielder Tom Gross re-tooling as a half forward and booting four goals in the WAFL. Mid-season recruit Oliver Francou (26 disposals and 10 clearances) was also excellent in a win against ladder leader Claremont and needs serious consideration alongside Elijah Hewett (21 and nine tackles), who lifted as stand-in captain. Jack Graham is closing in on his return from a shoulder injury and will bring valuable experience and hardness to the midfield after the round 15 bye. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sam Darcy Knee Season Riley Garcia Knee 4-6 weeks Tom Liberatore Concussion/knee TBC Lachie McNeil Concussion TBC Laitham Vandermeer Hamstring 1-2 weeks Bailey Williams Hamstring 4-6 weeks Updated: June 9, 2026

In the mix

The Bulldogs have confirmed Luke Kennedy will make his AFL debut in Thursday night's huge clash against Adelaide at Marvel Stadium. Kennedy had 17 disposals and 16 tackles in the VFL last week. McNeil is sidelined after suffering a concussion in the win over Hawthorn, which was the Bulldogs' third straight victory. Sam Davidson (25 disposals, eight tackles and a goal) and Harvey Gallagher (29 disposals and a goal) impressed in the VFL again and Lachie Jaques (26) and Jedd Busslinger (26) were busy. – Dejan Kalinic