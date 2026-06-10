Luke Beveridge looks on during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Collingwood in round 12, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge isn't keen on players declaring they'll be joining a rival team mid-season as his club continues its pursuit of Port Adelaide's Zak Butters.

With the 25-year-old's decision one of the most anticipated this year, the Dogs have been unashamed in their desire to bring the midfielder to the Whitten Oval.

But that doesn't mean the League should go down the "NRL track" and have players start stating their intentions ahead of the Trade Period, according to Beveridge, with the 2016 premiership coach saying it could make life difficult inside the four walls if players start becoming overly honest.

"No. I'm on record of saying no, because I don't want to go down the NRL track," Beveridge said when quizzed on whether players should declare that they're leaving mid-season.

"I think it's a really difficult thing club wise, to know that one of your own players has gone, 'I'm leaving'.

"Ultimately, they'd be treated a bit differently and I mean, you don't want to, but if they're not your player beyond that year, you can't help but be emotional about it.

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"So I'd rather we didn't. All of us have been pretty honest about that and I've said, if we're after a free agent or really hunting an acquisition target, a player who we think might be able to come in a trade, then the senior coach has to be involved in that. All 18 of us would say, 'Yep, I'm involved in that.'

"I've said it before with Zak, our club have declared we want Zak to come to our club and I've said it before that I'm obviously involved in it.

"I'd rather it not be declared. I think the secrecy around it is important for clubland."

While he denied meeting the Power star during Port's round 12 bye a fortnight ago, Beveridge admitted he's been part of the process in wooing the Brownlow Medal fancy.

Zak Butters during Yartapuulti's game against Gold Coast in R10, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Dogs captain Marcus Bontempelli is also a key part of the club's crew tasked with recruiting the free agent, with Beveridge pointing to the pair's relationship in AAMI AFL Origin and Butters' affinity for the Bulldogs as a childhood fan as other aspects they're able to lean on.

"Zak's a unique one because Zak was a really keen Bulldogs supporter as a kid, and he had Brad Johnson's No.6 on his back as a junior," he said.

"In his draft year, I met him in the cafe pre-draft, there was a chance that maybe we picked Zak in that draft. We didn't, obviously.

"But there's a romance there for the club and we like to think (for) Zak, so Marcus, and some of Marcus' teammates are quite naturally drawn to Zak.

"The thing is too, they played in the state team together, so he's developed some relationships with some of the other boys who played in the state game which can be a good thing, and it can be a bad thing if you're on the other end of it."

Zak Butters tackles Marcus Bontempelli during Port Adelaide's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 13, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The Dogs have moved back into the top six on the back of three straight wins, including a thriller over Hawthorn in round 13.

They've been strengthened by the return of ruck Tim English over the past two weeks, while Cody Weightman played his first game in almost two years in the six-point victory over the Hawks.

Veteran midfielder Tom Liberatore, however, who has been out with knee and concussion issues for almost two months, is still at least a week away as he strives to make a return in the back half of the year.

"He won't be picked this week, he'll have a really good session on Saturday, and we don't play until Sunday the following week," he said.

"We're now just including him in all the main drills with the whole group and him to get his perspective and being able to operate with bodies around him.

"(It's) a probably duty of care and due diligence approach to his return to make sure he feels comfortable and he'll get through the training week next week and he is likely to be available for selection."

Tom Liberatore during the Western Bulldogs' game against Adelaide in R2, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

As reported by AFL.com.au on Tuesday, the Bulldogs are one of three clubs on the verge of a hefty fine from the League for repeated umpire contact, alongside Collingwood and Gold Coast.

It's something Beveridge is acutely aware of as he encourages his players to protect the officials, but he isn't sure the sanction of up to $50,000 is appropriate.

"We've got an eye on it. I'd hate to think that if a club went over it that they'd be fined the amount that is stipulated," he said.

"That's a statutory thing that is pretty strong. We've got to look after the umpires.

Luke Beveridge during the match between the Western Bulldogs and Carlton in R10, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"I said to the mids the other day that there was an instance where Matt Kennedy almost ran into an umpire and as the umpire backed out he sort of cuddled him, he sort of grabbed him.

"I think that's the only option, don't worry about the clearance, just look after the umpire. I think that's the only way you can deviate from actually running into them.

"Ultimately the umpire's safety is paramount, but we are on the edge of it which is a worry."

The Dogs open round 14 on Thursday night with a clash against Adelaide at Marvel Stadium.