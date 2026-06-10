Damien Hardwick says there's no rush for Ben King to make a decision on his future

Ben King celebrates a goal during the match between Richmond and Gold Coast at the MCG in round two, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

DAMIEN Hardwick says he'd love to have Ben King play at Gold Coast for "another eight years" and is happy for the free agent to take as long as he needs to make a decision.

King, 25, is out of contract at season's end and currently weighing up offers from the Suns and a host of clubs from his home state of Victoria.

With the mid-season bye already behind them, a relaxed Hardwick said there was no rush for his spearhead to make a decision.

"What that young man has done for our footy club is he's served his time and free agency is part of our game now," Hardwick said.

"It's his opportunity to explore. We understand that and respect that.

"What we are incredibly grateful for is the eight years he's provided us with and I want him to spend another eight here.

"There's no timeframe on these things.

"He can decide this week, he can decide next week, he can decide in four weeks, he can decide at the end of the year."

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King is currently leading the Coleman Medal race with 38 goals from 12 games following his haul of four against Brisbane on Saturday night.

He kicked 71 goals last season and 55 in 2024 and is just seven shy of 300 for his career.

"What we do know at the moment is he's an important player and he's ours," Hardwick said.

"We've got to make sure we get the very best out of Ben. He was terrific last week, and we expect the same this week."

King's sidekick Jed Walter is also weighing up his immediate future, with hefty numbers being thrown around regarding his next contract.

Jed Walter and Ben King during Gold Coast's training session at People First Stadium on September 9, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Hardwick said the Suns had the money to keep both, and again reiterated how keen the club was to retain its Academy graduate.

"We think this guy is going to be a very very good AFL player," he said.

"Great key forwards are hard to find and we're very fortunate we have a number of those guys, and we want them all to stay here.

"Jed is a player that’s improving all the time.

"We want that talent here and we've got to pay the price.

"This is the marketplace ad state of the game we're in.

"Tasmania is coming in, so talent is at a premium. You've got to keep your very best players, and we think Jed is one of them."