St Kilda has lost its last three games to the Western Bulldogs by at least 10 goals, something the coach says has to stop

Cooper Sharman during the round 14 match between St Kilda and Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium, June 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ROSS Lyon has demanded St Kilda stop the rot against the Western Bulldogs, saying his team has been put to the sword.

The two clubs will clash on Sunday at Marvel Stadium with the Bulldogs having won their past three games against the Saints by at least 10 goals, a statistic Lyon is well aware of.

"I reckon we've been their bunnies, the last three times, and I hope our players are listening," Lyon said before Friday's training session.

"For whatever reason, they've really put us to the sword.

"So we as a club, and our player group, we need to respond."

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St Kilda is coming off an excellent win over Greater Western Sydney. While the Bulldogs lost badly to Adelaide last weekend, they had won their previous three games.

Before the Giants win, the Saints had failed to score in the first half against Hawthorn and then were overrun by Sydney at the SCG.

"The Sydney game, we went there with not much confidence and got into action - walked away with a positive emotion, as much as frustration, against quality," Lyon said.

"There's no doubt we took that into GWS, who had been in red-hot form.

Jack Sinclair celebrates during the round 14 match between St Kilda and te GWS at Marvel Stadium, June 14, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's going to be a really challenging game, we know that. I think they (Bulldogs) would feel good about themselves as well.

"It will be good to test ourselves and stand up - we need to."

The Bulldogs will regain onballer Tom Liberatore, while Jack Higgins is likely to return for St Kilda.

Saints star Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera ended the Giants game with a massive ice pack on his right leg, but Lyon said he would play against the Bulldogs.

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After only four possessions against Sydney, Mattaes Phillipou was dropped and he did not make the extended squad for Sunday.

"His attitude is first class all the time and his dedication is first class, but sometimes you have ebbs and flows," Lyon said.

"He just didn't have a good day - sometimes that happens.

"We could have rolled him on, but we just thought, get him back into the midfield and build him out (through the VFL)."