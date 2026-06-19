North officials will sit down with Greg Swann after choosing not to appeal, Jye Simpkin also offered chance to voice his views directly

Paul Curtis during the round 13 match between North Melbourne and Fremantle at Hands Oval, June 6, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne will sit down with AFL football boss Greg Swann after the Kangaroos were left confused by a three-game suspension handed to forward Paul Curtis.

The club failed to overturn Curtis' ban for a tackle that left West Coast's Hamish Davis with concussion, deciding against appealing the tribunal's decision to uphold the penalty.

The verdict left Curtis' teammate Jy Simpkin fuming, the former North captain firing up on Instagram to condemn the suspension in a rare display of strong public opinion from a current player.

After a "joint conversation" with the AFL and North football boss Todd Viney, Simpkin deleted his posts that included calling the match review officer "laughable".

Viney plans to discuss the Curtis verdict with Swann, while Simpkin also has the option to meet with AFL officials and voice his views directly.

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"He had some frustrations, probably like we all did," Viney said of Simpkin.

"We support him in the fact that he wanted to look after his teammate ... but the message to Jy was if you feel really strongly then let's go in and speak to voice those concerns, and he understands that.

"There's clear rules and regulations about what you can and can't say, it's just a fact."

Kangaroos coach Alastair Clarkson was reluctant to weigh in to the controversy, but believed Simpkin's comments were not in the "right forum".

In every player contract, there are restrictions in place on what they can say publicly.

Paul Curtis and Jy Simpkin during the R13 match between North Melbourne and West Coast at Optus Stadium on June 8, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"We just don't want it to be too provocative, we don't want it to be against the rules of the game, or to unfairly criticise someone in the game that probably needs protection," the four-time premiership coach said of Simpkin's actions.

"Jy used the forum of social media, and on reflection, and certainly once he was reminded of what the rules are in place, it was just like I better retract the way that I approached that, and he was fine with that."

Disappointed to be missing winnable games against Richmond, Essendon and Port Adelaide, Curtis has trained strongly.

"He's invested in his teammates ... he'll be fresh and ready to go for us when he can return," Clarkson said.

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Clarkson also addressed the omissions of Zac Fisher and Wil Dawson, who were disciplined after being out too late following North's humiliating 124-point thrashing by Fremantle.

"They didn't do anything significantly untoward, outside the fact that, in my view, when you have a 20-goal loss and a really disappointing performance, you jump into the losers cave for a while," he said of Fisher and Dawson.

"For a certain period of time, they feel a little bit sheepish around the group, but they've been good as gold.

"They know the error of their ways. They made a mistake."

Last playing finals back in 2016, the Kangaroos could move into the top 10 if they can take care of the 17th-placed Tigers at the MCG on Sunday.