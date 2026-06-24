An emerging star, Darcy Wilmot has always hated losing, and it has helped drive the Lion to two premierships

Brisbane Lions defender Darcy Wilmot. Picture: AFL Photos

THE REASON Darcy Wilmot had some "lonely lunch times" at school was the exact same reason he became an integral member of a two-time premiership team at Brisbane.

Externally, Wilmot might be known for his exuberant goal celebrations and larrikin nature, but beneath the surface lies an insatiable desire to win.

It's a trait he's had since his junior days, harking back to Yarrambat Primary School and Hazel Glen College in Melbourne's north-east, where he'd often prove a handful on the playground.

Wilmot has always hated losing and it got him into strife with his mates as a youngster.

"At lunch times I'd be left by myself because people wouldn't want me to play with them because I'd be trying to win too hard," Wilmot told AFL.com.au.

"There was a couple of lonely lunch times. I'd have to go and find some new friends.

Darcy Wilmot during Brisbane's game against Richmond in R14, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"At the time it wasn't funny, but it's something I've always dealt with. It was just another thing to jump over really.

"Ever since I was young, I never wanted to lose."

Wilmot said if he was left out by his own friends playing football, basketball or whatever, he'd gladly wander over to the older ages and play with them. It was all about finding that next challenge and scratching that competitive itch.

Being the youngest in his draft year – he was born on December 31 – the energetic half-back has always been comfortable facing older athletes.

Darcy Wilmot poses for a photo during a Telstra AFL Draft opportunity on November 25, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Taken with the 16th pick of the 2021 Telstra AFL Draft, the former Northern Knight made an instant impact at the Lions.

Walking into a team that had made the previous three finals series, Wilmot had to bide his time, but once unleashed into the 2022 elimination final against Richmond, he has not looked back.

He kicked a set shot goal in a tense win that night and has since played 97 games without a miss ahead of taking on Sydney at the Gabba to open round 16.

"I believe in myself," Wilmot said.

Darcy Wilmot with fans after the R8 match between Brisbane and Essendon at Marvel Stadium on May 2, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"I've got the confidence I can beat anyone. It's just not wanting to lose. Just being competitive. I've always hated losing.

"I wouldn't know how many awards I won for determination when I was younger."

While Will Ashcroft has won two Norm Smith medals and Jaspa Fletcher has been lauded for his rapid improvement, coach Chris Fagan has always held the belief Wilmot could be anything for the Lions in any part of the ground.

The 22-year-old finished equal fifth in the club's best and fairest last year and would currently be in the top three in 2026 (and he might not be number three or two).

Darcy Wilmot celebrates Brisbane's win in the 2025 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Averaging a career-high 23 disposals a game, it's the balance in Wilmot's game that stands out, able to defend dangerous opposition forwards and provide counterattack for his team.

"I like to have a good balance, regardless of whether I'm doing a lockdown role or not," he said.

"I want to make sure I'm defending first and can attack afterwards.

"You've just got to adapt your game. My game is not all about attacking. I'm very good one-on-one and can come off and intercept mark.

"Obviously, I don't want my man to have an impact, so I'm going to judge the way I can limit his impact and the impact I can have going the other way.

"Even if I'm defending, there's no reason I can't be attacking as well. I can try and lockdown someone and then try and hurt and punish them the other way."

Darcy Wilmot competes for a mark during Brisbane's clash against Richmond in round 14, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Wilmot has always been excellent at ground level, using his speed to impact contests and quickly get ball from hand to foot when he's under pressure.

However, what's most notable this year is his aerial improvement, taking 2.4 intercept marks a game, up from 1.7 last year and one in 2024.

It's part of the evolution of a young player that wants to continually improve.

"There's a difference from your personality outside football, and then when it's football time, I'm not playing to lose," he said.

Keidean Coleman (left) and Darcy Wilmot celebrate during the match between St Kilda and Brisbane at Marvel Stadium in round three, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"When it's time to have fun, I know when to switch that.

"There are always ways you can get better. I pride myself on the consistency of the team knowing what they're going to get from me each week.

"If I have 30 (disposals) or I have 13 it doesn't matter, as long as I've contributed in the ways I need to contribute.

"As long as the boys are getting the wins, I don't mind how I'm playing."