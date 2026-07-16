IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Damian Barrett and Joel Peterson join all the dots on football's big issues.
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- St Kilda wilts under the Thursday night spotlight at the Cattery
- Yet another injury to a key Cat - how many more can they take?
- Can Carlton stand up in a winnable clash with its fiercest rival, Collingwood, on Saturday night?
- Friday night's game with Sydney is a huge opportunity for Adelaide
- All the round 19 teams unpacked
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