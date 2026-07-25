Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL, SANFL and WAFL action

L-R: Will McLachlan, Jack Martin, Joel Hamling. Pictures: AFL Photos

STATE Leagues around the country are in action for 2026, and we'll bring you a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in the VFL, WAFL and SANFL this weekend.

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State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v North Melbourne at Brighton Homes Arena, Saturday July 25, 10.45am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Brisbane's clash

It was a big day out for Will McLachlan on Saturday, kicking eight goals from 17 disposals as Brisbane defeated North Melbourne by 13 points.

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Not quite as fruitful but just as encouraging was the form of Oscar Allen with two goals from 10 disposals as he builds towards a senior return.

Tai Hayes (19 touches, eight marks) also kicked a couple of majors, as did Ben Murphy (10 disposals) and future prospect Cooper Hodge (16).

Academy product Dan Annable kept himself in the frame for promotion with a game-high 37 disposals along with eight marks, five clearances and one goal, and Zane Zakostelsky starred in the ruck with 21 touches, 22 hitouts and eight clearances.

Sam Marshall is another trying to get another AFL shot at the business end of the season and did his chances no harm with a 29-disposal outing.

Learn More 06:02

Shadeau Brain was busy with 22 disposals and 10 marks, Darragh Joyce finished with 22 and eight, while veteran Lincoln McCarthy had 20 touches.

Luke Beecken (16 disposals) and Koby Evans (13) each kicked one goal.

Tom Doedee was strong with 11 disposals and seven marks, Luke Lloyd had eight touches and Cody Curtin seven.

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Gold Coast at Ikon Park, Saturday July 25, 10am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Carlton's clash

Midfielders Ollie Hollands and Ben Camporeale led the way for Carlton in its 18-point win over Gold Coast.

Hollands starred with 28 disposals, nine marks and nine tackles, while Camporeale was equally as busy with 27 touches, seven marks, four tackles and a team-high six clearances.

Veteran defender Adam Saad was typically composed with 23 disposals and nine marks, while Jordan Boyd (25 disposals, seven marks) and Harry Charleson (20 disposals, eight marks) were also prominent.

Zac Williams added 20 touches and five tackles and midfielder Jack Ison collected 13 disposals and six marks.

Matt Duffy (nine disposals) had a quieter day, while Flynn Riley (15 hitouts, three clearances), Liam Reidy (four hitouts, three clearances, nine disposals) and Hudson O'Keeffe (seven hitouts) shared ruck duties.

Learn More 06:02

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v St Kilda at La Trobe University, Friday July 24, 12.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Collingwood's clash

Mid-season pick-up Mitch Podhajski pushed his case for a senior recall with a five-goal outing in Collingwood's 10-point win over St Kilda.

Podhajski booted his bag of five from 10 disposals and eight marks, leading the way in an impressive display up forward.

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Jack Buller had plenty of opportunity to kick a bag of his own, finishing with two goals from seven scoring shots while also gathering 19 disposals and nine marks.

Jai Saxena (17 disposals) added three goals, while Lachie Sullivan (18 disposals, eight tackles), Roan Steele (19 disposals), Will Hayes (13) and Harry DeMattia (10) each kicked one.

Dropped from the side to face Adelaide this week, young mid Sam Swadling was busy with 28 disposals, three tackles and two clearances, while Tyan Prindable finished with 22 touches and four clearances.

Young ruck Harrison Coe was influential with 27 hitouts, 16 disposals and six clearances.

Tew Jiath (22 disposals, six marks), Wil Parker (19, five), Jakob Ryan (18, five) and Joel Cochran (11, five) were all reliable contributors in defence.

Noah Howes (14 disposals) and ruck Iliro Smit (12 hitouts) were also in action.

Learn More 06:03

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Essendon at Kennedy Community Centre, Saturday July 25, 10am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Essendon's clash

Essendon staked its claim for a top-six spot in the VFL finals series with a 25-point win over third-placed Box Hill at Kennedy Community Centre.

The Bombers have won four games in a row and had plenty of AFL talent on show, while interim AFL coach Dean Solomon watched on in windy conditions at Dingley.

Jade Gresham was among Essendon's best with 21 touches and two goals, while Vigo Visentini dominated in the ruck to finish with 19 disposals, 29 hitouts and six clearances.

Learn More 01:45

Matt Guelfi was again lively inside 50 finishing with 2.1 from nine disposals and dealing with a dislocated finger for the second week in a row.

In the midfield, birthday boy Darcy Parish had a game high seven clearances to go with six tackles and 18 touches as he looks to rediscover his best at VFL level.

Archie Perkins, who didn't play last weekend at any level after being omitted from the AFL team, collected 27 touches, and Elijah Tsatas again found a stack of the Sherrin with 32 disposals, six clearances and added five tackles.

Harry Jones looked increasingly comfortable in defence with 14 disposals and four marks – three of which were intercepts.

Rhys Unwin continued to build his form with nine disposals before sitting out the latter stages through management and 1.1, Jayden Nguyen got a miracle bounce to kick the first goal of the game and finished with 15 touches, eight tackles and the major.

Zak Johnson was again busy with 24 touches off half back, while Cillian Bourke recorded just one handball for the day.

Learn More 06:06

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Peel Thunder v Subiaco at Lane Group Stadium, Saturday July 25, 2.30pm AWST

Peel cemented itself atop the ladder with an eight-point win over Subiaco.

Out-of-favour ruck Sean Darcy dominated, finishing with 37 hitouts along with 23 disposals and a game-high nine inside-50s.

Untried ruck Aiden Riddle (24 hitouts, 15 disposals, four marks) provided strong support while also kicking two goals, and Tobyn Murray had two goals from his 17 disposals and five inside-50s.

Chris Scerri (17 disposals) chipped in with one goal, while defenders Bailey Banfield (28 disposals, five marks) and Cooper Simpson (21 disposals, four marks and four tackles) were both busy.

Father-son product Jaren Carr (25 disposals), Toby Whan (15 disposals, three tackles) and Adam Sweid (15 disposals, four tackles) all found plenty of the ball.

Jeremy Sharp (13 disposals, four tackles), Brandon Walker (14 disposals, five marks), Hugh Davies (12 disposals) and Josh Draper (nine) also enjoyed solid outings.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Casey Demons v Geelong at Casey Fields, Saturday July 25, 12.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Geelong's clash

Jack Martin kicked four goals in Geelong's 53-point win over Casey on Saturday afternoon.

Martin was the headline act up forward with his four goals coming from 14 disposals, while Jesse Mellor (15 disposals, five marks) finished with three and Jacob Molier chipped in with two from eight touches.

Learn More 02:18

Jack Bowes was arguably the Cats' best player, with a prolific 35-disposal, 12-clearance and six-tackle performance through the midfield.

Fellow onballer George Stevens was equally influential, collecting 32 disposals, six clearances and six tackles while also hitting the scoreboard with a goal.

Nick Driscoll (26 disposals, two clearances) and Hunter Holmes (21 disposals, three clearances) were also busy.

Ruck Joe Pike finished with 24 hitouts, 15 disposals and eight clearances, Mitch Knevitt contributed 13 disposals, while defender Jed Bews (18 disposals, three clearances) was also in the thick of it.

Lennox Hofmann (14 disposals), Cillian Burke (10 disposals, five tackles) and Keighton Matofai-Forbes (10 disposals) were other AFL-listed Cats in action.

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Gold Coast at Ikon Park, Saturday July 25, 10am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Gold Coast's clash

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan was a constant threat up forward in Gold Coast's 18-point loss to Carlton on Saturday.

Ugle-Hagan kicked three goals from seven scores, and collected 15 disposals and six marks, while Lachie Gulbin (15 disposals, six marks) and Zak Evans (15 touches, five clearances) contributed a goal each.

But the Suns will be left to rue their inaccuracy, finishing with a wayward 7.17 scoreline in the loss.

Learn More 01:44

Midfielder Sam Clohesy starred with 31 disposals and 10 marks, while Alex Davies was equally influential through the middle with 30 touches and five clearances.

Ben Jepson collected 29 disposals and three clearances, while Nick Holman (21 disposals, seven tackles, six clearances) was also busy.

Veteran ruck Jarrod Witts dominated with 35 hitouts to go with 16 disposals, six tackles and five clearances, with Max Knobel (15 hitouts) providing solid support.

Jake Rogers (20 disposals, four clearances), Asher Eastham (17 disposals) and Avery Thomas (17 disposals, six marks) found plenty of the ball.

Caleb Graham (12 disposals, five marks), Koby Coulson (14 disposals), Cooper Bell (15 ) and Jy Farrar (eight) were other AFL-listed Suns in action, while Academy prospect Archie Hill finsihed with five disposals.

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Greater Western Sydney v Sydney at Engie Stadium, Saturday July 25, 12.35pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Greater Western Sydney's clash

It wasn't a great VFL outing for the Giants, thrashed by their crosstown rivals to the tune of 78 points, but exciting rookie prospect Josaia Delana took the opportunity to impress.

The Fijian small forward kicked two goals from 22 disposals and five clearances, also laying a team-high seven tackles.

Learn More 01:50

Teenager Oskar Taylor was strong with 25 disposals, Toby McMullin had 17 with five tackles and five clearances, and Harrison Oliver finished with 18 touches and six marks.

Cody Angove (16 disposals) and Finnegan Davis (17) kicked one goal apiece.

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Essendon at Kennedy Community Centre, Saturday July 25, 10am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Box Hill's clash

Box Hill's top-four spot is under threat after a 25-point loss to Essendon on Saturday.

The Hawks conceded the first two goals of the game and went goalless in the second term and never hit the lead having started on the back foot.

Bodie Ryan was kept busy in defence and picked up 25 touches, five marks and seven intercepts, while Flynn Perez returned from injury to have it 21 times and take nine marks.

In slippery conditions that didn’t favour the big men rookie Aidan Schubert showed glimpses of his potential, pushing high up the ground to pull in seven marks and finished with a goal from his 13 disposals and seven score involvements.

While after Jack Gunston and Mitch Lewis both re-signed during the week, out-of-contract forward Calsher Dear was made to work hard for his nine possessions and finished with 1.0 and just one mark.

What a star Calsher Dear is 🤯



🎥: Watch the Smithy’s VFL live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/R2jqEfHI1m — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) July 25, 2026

Max Ramsden made himself a target pushing out of the ruck but was wasteful finishing with 0.3, including a critical miss before three-quarter time.

Sam Butler (24 disposals, 1.0) and Finn Maginness (22 touches, seven inside-50s, eight marks, 0.2) were both busy in a Hawks midfield that lost the clearance battle 39-29.

Draftees Cameron Nairn and Matt LeRay each had 14 disposals, as did mid-season selection Max Beattie.

Zippy forward Matt Hill laid a team-high seven tackles to go with six touches and a goal and at the other end James Blanck was resolute defensively but only had seven touches, two marks and three intercepts.

Cody Anderson (seven disposals, 0.1) and developing ruck Jaime Uhr-Henry (one disposal, five tackles, 12 hitouts) were quiet.

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Casey Demons v Geelong at Casey Fields, Saturday July 25, 12.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Casey's clash

Big man Max Heath and veteran forward Jake Melksham responded strongly to their senior omissions with strong performances in Casey's 53-point loss to ladder-leaders Geelong.

Heath finished with 32 hitouts, 20 disposals, six clearances, seven tackles and five marks in a standout display in the ruck, while Melksham was influential in attack, kicking 1.3 from 16 disposals and seven marks.

Luker Kentfield was the leading goalkicker with three goals from eight disposals and four marks.

As he continues to build up on return from a long-term foot injury, defender Christian Salem pushed his case for a return to the top tier side with 21 disposals, three marks and a goal.

Key forward Aidan Johnson continued his strong form with 17 disposals and six marks, while youngsters Ricky Mentha jnr (17 disposals, four marks) and Xavier Taylor (17 disposals, seven marks) were also among the key contributors.

First-year mid Riley Onley worked hard for his 13 disposals and five tackles, and mid-season pick-up Max Mapley chipped in with nine disposals and eight hitouts.

Tom Matthews (10 disposals), Oscar Berry (seven) and Kalani White (five) were also in action.

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v North Melbourne at Brighton Homes Arena, Saturday July 25, 10.45am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from North Melbourne's clash

North Melbourne couldn’t get over Brisbane on Saturday, falling short by 13 points, but young ruckman Wil Dawson did his best to reverse the result kicking three goals to go with16 disposals, seven marks, seven tackles and 25 hitouts.

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Fellow big man Taylor Goad did his best to match Dawson stride for stride, finishing with one goal from 16 touches, six clearances and 27 hitouts.

Tom Blamires also impressed with 32 disposals and one goal, Robert Hansen Jr also slotting a major from his 22 touches, while Zac Fisher was busy with 27 disposals.

River Stevens kicked two goals from limited opportunities, mid-season draftee Oliver Griffin kicked one from eight touches, Brayden George had 14 disposals, and Lachy Dovaston finished with 12.

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Richmond at Mission Whitten Oval, Saturday July 25, 3.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Richmond's clash

There wasn’t a great deal of positives for the Tigers to take from their 74-point thumping at the hands of the Bulldogs on Saturday, but Judson Clarke put in another solid performance as he searches for his first senior game since round two, 2024.

The 22-year-old had 16 disposals and six marks, and all at the club would love to see his hard work returning from multiple knee injuries be rewarded with promotion to the AFL before season’s end.

Samson Ryan was busy with 17 disposals, five clearances and 15 hitouts, with fellow ruckman Oliver Hayes-Brown also strong with 16 touches, seven clearances, 15 hitouts and one goal.

Kane McAuliffe was Richmond’s biggest ball winner with 22 disposals, James Trezise close behind with 20 touches.

Maurice Rioli Jnr and Noah Roberts-Thomson kicked one goal each, while Liam Fawcett failed to make the most of limited opportunities down forward, kicking two behinds from seven disposals.

Maurice Rioli dances around the opposition 🕺



🎥: Watch the Smithy’s VFL live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/f1GB4EAU7B — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) July 25, 2026

State league affiliate: St Kilda (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v St Kilda at La Trobe University, Friday July 24, 12.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from St Kilda's clash

Liam Henry responded to his axing with a strong showing in St Kilda's 10-point loss to Collingwood.

The 24-year old has played just 26 games for the Saints since crossing from Fremantle at the end of 2023 but could win an immediate recall after racking up 28 disposals, eight tackles, four clearances and four marks in a polished display.

Learn More 02:17

Veteran Jack Macrae continued to pull in big numbers with 31 touches and 10 marks, while Saints Academy graduate Kye Fincher impressed with 27 disposals and six tackles, and Jack Carroll notched up 24 disposals - 20 of them kicks.

Patrick Said returned from injury to put his hand up for a senior debut with two goals from 12 touches.

Ruckman Alex Dodson had 18 hitouts among 17 disposals and four clearances, with Lance Collard (19 disposals), Isaac Keeler (10) and Irish prospect Eamonn Armstrong (five) also in action.

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Greater Western Sydney v Sydney at Engie Stadium, Saturday July 25, 12.35pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Sydney's clash

Veteran defender-turned-forward Joel Hamling made the most of his opportunities in Sydney’s 78-point belting of GWS on Saturday.

The former Bulldogs premiership player showed his versatility and effectiveness with six goals from nine disposals.

Learn More 02:38

Small forward trio Jesse Dattoli (19 disposals), Tom Hanily (12) and Jevan Phillipou (14) also got among the goals with three each.

Corey Warner was the Swans’ biggest ball winner with 26 touches, pipping Angus Sheldrick’s 25 and eight clearances.

Will Green dominated at the ball ups with 42 hitouts and six clearances among his 11 disposals.

Veteran defender Lewis Melican finished with 15 touches and 10 marks, Ned Bowman had the ball 18 times, Caiden Cleary had 17 disposals and six clearances, Patrick Snell had 11 touches, and Riak Andrew five.

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: West Perth v West Coast at HIF Health Insurance Oval, Saturday July 25, 4.30pm AWST

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Richmond at Mission Whitten Oval, Saturday July 25, 3.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Footscray's clash

Harvey Gallagher and Oskar Baker dominated through the middle as the Dogs pummelled the Tigers by 74 points.

Gallagher is looking to add to his three senior games this season, racking up 31 disposals, eight marks and five tackles while Baker gathered 25 touches and 12 marks.

Mobile big man Louis Emmett was excellent, booting two goals from 20 disposals and eight marks, with Lachie McNeil responding to his axing this week with one goal, 20 touches and eight tackles.

Laitham Vandermeer returned to the VFL line-up with two majors and 17 disposals, while Ryan Gardner had 19 disposals and nine marks, and Luke Cleary 23 as well as eight marks.

Youngster Lachie Jaques (20 disposals) and Lachlan Carmichael (17) also got on the scoresheet, alongside Will Darcy (nine).

Will Lewis (17), Zac Walker (14), Caleb May (15), Luke Kennedy (10) and Lachlan Smith (14) were also in action.