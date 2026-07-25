Sydney showed no mercy to injured crosstown rival GWS, setting up a big win with a huge first quarter

Charlie Curnow and Braeden Campbell during round 20 between Greater Western Sydney and Sydney at ENGIE Stadium, July 25, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY has proved a class above crosstown rivals Greater Western Sydney, securing a dominant 51-point Derby victory at Engie Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Swans reaffirmed their status as kings of the Harbour City, putting on a clinic with a commanding 21.13 (139) to 13.10 (88) win.

GIANTS v SWANS Full match coverage and stats

In the 33rd edition of the rivalry, the contest followed a familiar script as Sydney again took bragging rights, mirroring their 41-point victory from round six.

It marked the Swans’ seventh win from their past eight Derbies, consolidating second spot on the ladder as they bounced back from consecutive losses to the Fremantle and Adelaide.

Sydney dominated points from turnover, led the inside-50 count 57–51, and kept the ball camped in its forward half early. The Swans also ruled the stoppages with a dominant 46–25 clearance advantage and showed supreme efficiency, converting 36 per cent of entries compared to the Giants’ 25.

Sydney got back to its slick best with its transition play, slicing through the corridor off half-back to regularly pinpoint Charlie Curnow in space.

The marquee recruit used the service to regain the Coleman Medal lead with a four-goal performance, finishing with 4.2 and one out-on-the-full.

Errol Gulden claimed the Kirk-Ward Medal as best on ground after a stellar performance, racking up 41 disposals, seven clearances, and 1,045 metres gained.

Clayton Oliver led the way for the Giants with 29 disposals, five clearances, and a goal, while Stephen Coniglio topped their scoreboard with 3.1.

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To make matters worse for the Giants, Finn O’Callaghan’s game ended prematurely with a left ankle injury late in the fourth quarter. His leg buckled as he jumped for a mark, forcing him off the ground after being held well by James Jordon and restricted to just eight disposals in the first half.

Sydney burst out of the blocks, with Braeden Campbell slotting the opening goal from the Swans’ first inside 50 just 30 seconds in.

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GWS quickly sank into early trouble as Sydney piled on five unanswered majors, before Xavier O’Halloran finally stemmed the bleeding 18 minutes in with a neatly squeezed goal.

A vital late major from Coniglio then trimmed the margin to 33 points at quarter-time.

Chad Warner opened the second term with a neat left-foot snap before returning forward Billy Cootee bagged two for the quarter.

A patch of ill-discipline followed, with 50-metre penalties conceded by both sides as the Giants’ pressure faded and the Swans extended their lead to 53 points at half-time.

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Tempers then flared as players came together heading off the field, with Tom Papley getting in the faces of a few Giants to spark a melee.

Coniglio snapped his third before Curnow went one better, plucking a big contested mark to respond with his fourth. Ryan Angwin then added a quickfire double within four minutes, headlined by a sensational, curling strike off a step.

Sydney’s tall forwards then joined the party, with Logan McDonald kicking his third and Hayden McLean also converting, as the Swans took a 57-point lead into the final change.

Gulden wins fourth Kirk-Ward Medal

Errol Gulden produced a masterclass in the midfield to claim the Kirk-Ward Medal as best on ground in the Sydney Derby—his fourth such honour, moving him into second outright since the medal's inception. Gulden finished with 41 disposals, seven clearances, and a staggering 1,045 metres gained, frequently driving the ball inside 50 to spark key score involvements.

Errol Gulden with Brett Kirk and Callan Ward after round 20 between Greater Western Sydney and Sydney at ENGIE Stadium, July 25, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Curnow reclaims Coleman lead with four-goal haul

Charlie Curnow reclaimed the Coleman Medal lead from Gold Coast’s Ben King with a clinical four-goal display in a heavyweight duel against Sam Taylor. After shanking his first set shot early in the opening term, the star forward quickly found his range, slotting his next two attempts in quick succession before finishing with 4.2 and one out-on-the-full. With 54 goals for the season, he now boasts a three-goal lead at the top of the tally.

Gruzewski’s odd-boot cameo

Max Gruzewski provided an unusual sight during the third quarter, running around in mismatched boots — one white, one black, and both from different brands. The eccentric look wasn't a fashion statement, however; he was forced to borrow a boot from the Giants' physio on the bench after a lace on his original white pair snapped. He spent a brief spell on the field with the odd pair before finally returning to his matching set at three-quarter time.

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GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 2.1 4.4 8.6 13.10 (88)

SYDNEY 7.4 12.9 17.10 21.12 (139)



GOALS

Greater Western Sydney: Coniglio 3, Angwin 2, O’Halloran, Brown, Gruzewski, Fonti, Stringer, Oliver, Stone, Cadman

Sydney: Curnow 4, McDonald 3, Cootee 2, Papley 2, Rowbottom 2, Campbell, Serong, Grundy, Warner, McLean, Lloyd, Heeney, Blakey

BEST

Greater Western Sydney: Whitfield, Coniglio, Idun, Oliver, Ash, Angwin

Sydney: Grundy, Gulden, Curnow, Warner, Papley, Rowbottom

INJURIES

Greater Western Sydney: Callaghan (ankle)

Sydney: Nil

LATE CHANGES

Greater Western Sydney: Nil

Sydney: Nil

Crowd: 20,141 at Engie Stadium