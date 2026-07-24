Dan Taylor steps into the role as Melbourne's new chief executive on Monday

Dan Taylor. Picture: Melbourne FC

DAN TAYLOR will start as Melbourne's new chief executive on Monday, becoming the Demons' fourth club boss in four months.

Taylor was appointed the Demons' next chief executive in April after the club sacked Paul Guerra from the position after a short-lived stint running Melbourne.

Melbourne president Steve Smith took Taylor off the Dees' board to be chief executive to replace Guerra, with Taylor departing Stan Australia where he oversaw the entertainment and sport sections.

Whilst Taylor has been involved in discussions at the club in recent months, he will officially start at the Demons next week.

Veteran football administrator Brian Cook was appointed the Demons' interim chief executive after Guerra departed as Taylor worked through his exit from Stan, with Cook having mentored Guerra in his initial few months in charge.

But Cook had also already booked a mid-season trip overseas, seeing the Demons' new chief of football and innovation Ned Guy step up to be the stand-in CEO in recent times.

Brian Cook speaks at a Carlton media opportunity in March 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Friday night's home game for the Dees against Geelong and president's function will serve as a chance to mark Taylor's official arrival.

Taylor's presence at the club day-to-day comes as the Demons look poised to return to the finals, with the club thriving under new coach Steven King and heading into round 20 as a surprise top-four contender.

Steven King chats with Max Gawn of the Demons (left) and Max Heath during the match between North Melbourne and Melbourne at Marvel Stadium in round 19, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

The Dees' hopes of a locked in training and administration facility at Caulfield Racecourse remains the No.1 to-do item for the club after years of jostling for the go-ahead and having knocked back the AFL's offer of a short-term move to Waverley Park, where Richmond will relocate over summer as their Punt Road headquarters goes through its next stage of redevelopment.