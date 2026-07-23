Josh Worrell leaves the field after Adelaide's loss to Collingwood in round 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Damian Barrett and Joel Peterson join all the dots on football's big issues.

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- Craig McRae's coaching masterclass in Collingwood's win over Adelaide

- 'They just don't back it up' Damo whacks Crows after another disappointment

- Damo and Joel hail Max King's imminent return for St Kilda after two years out

- A preview of Friday night's double-header including Melbourne v Geelong and the Western Derby

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