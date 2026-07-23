IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Damian Barrett and Joel Peterson join all the dots on football's big issues.
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- Craig McRae's coaching masterclass in Collingwood's win over Adelaide
- 'They just don't back it up' Damo whacks Crows after another disappointment
- Damo and Joel hail Max King's imminent return for St Kilda after two years out
- A preview of Friday night's double-header including Melbourne v Geelong and the Western Derby
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