Another thrashing has left the Lions needing to defy history to complete a famous three-peat

Brisbane players look dejected after a loss to Carlton in round 21, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

A HISTORY-DEFYING challenge is facing Brisbane.

Brisbane is chasing a three-peat in 2026, but its premiership chances are looking shaky after a demolition at the hands of Carlton at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night.

The surprise 76-point loss marked another heavy defeat for the Lions, who had won seven straight games to get their season back on track.

The loss to the Blues was Brisbane's second defeat by 75 points or more this season, following its hammering by Greater Western Sydney (78 points) in round 11.

Only two teams in VFL/AFL history have lost two games by such a margin and gone on to win the premiership, showing the enormity of the task ahead of the Lions.

The most recent was Hawthorn in 1991, with the Hawks belted by 86 and 82 points in their opening six games, before recovering on their way to the flag.

Chris Fagan looks on during Brisbane's clash against Carlton in round 21, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The other was Carlton in 1970, with those Blues – similar to the 2026 Lions – having a winning streak ended with a thrashing late in the campaign, on their way to a flag.

And only one other team has even reached a Grand Final after two such beltings, with Richmond in 1972 reaching the decider before losing to Carlton.

Speaking on AFL.com.au's The Round So Far, Brownlow medallist Tom Mitchell said there were some concerns for the Lions, despite appearing to be back to their best during their recent winning streak.

"I think there's alarm bells ringing now," he said.

Learn More 17:09

"I think if you put up a couple of these performances throughout the year, it sort of says, 'Do they really value defence?' So, 154 points (conceded), that's the number that's just off the charts.

"They've had 100 points kicked against them eight times this season now and two genuine blowouts. Last year, they only had three games against over 100. The year before, three as well. So eight, it goes to show I'm not sure whether they're valuing defence.

"Carlton was very good, but that's a heavy score."

In 2024, Brisbane became just the second team since 2000 to win the premiership from outside the top four, while a year later it also went the long way after losing a qualifying final.

Now, another historical hurdle stands between the Lions and a famous three-peat.