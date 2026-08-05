Matthew Nicks believes the Crows are in a better position to challenge this year as they chase a top-four spot

Riley Thilthorpe celebrates a goal during Adelaide's clash against Essendon in round 21, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

ADELAIDE is better placed now than a year ago when it was the AFL's pacesetter, coach Matthew Nicks says.

Last year, the Crows topped the ladder but then became the first minor premiers since 1983 to crash out of the VFL/AFL finals with consecutive losses.

This year, Adelaide sits fourth but is in a crush of clubs seeking a coveted top-four finish.

"We did everything possible (last year) to finish top of the ladder going into a final series and we ticked that box," Nicks told reporters on Wednesday.

"The big learning out of that is, that's not necessarily going to get it done.

"At that stage (last year) we were grinding, we were really trying to hang in there and put our best out – and we weren't able to do that in finals."

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In contrast, Nicks said the Crows now had a fresh energy ahead of another finals campaign.

"There's a different feel at the moment, that's for sure. We still feel like we have got a lot better in us, we haven't hit our best yet," he said.

"We know we have got to be better.

"We feel like our group is in a stronger position in that we have got some guys who have still got a real freshness about them.

"We have had guys, for all different reasons, that had to miss (games) throughout the year, and so we're not coming to this point of the year feeling like it's a long season."

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The Crows host struggling Richmond at Adelaide Oval on Saturday night with six players facing fitness tests to determine their availability – Rory Laird, Sam Berry, James Peatling, James Borlase, Luke Nankervis and Nick Murray.

"We have got some banged up boys, we're on two six-day breaks in a row," Nicks said.

"Like we have done all year, we will pick the best side we possibly can to win the game of footy.

"We will also be mindful of not putting guys in where they can't perform because of their body soreness or injury."

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That thought process could lead to resting ruck revelation Lachlan McAndrew, who has played all 20 games for the Crows this season.

Adelaide's 2020 club champion Reilly O'Brien, who has played just one AFL game this season, loomed as a ready-made replacement.

"Rob is a great ruckman, has been for a long time. He rarely gets beaten so it's a luxury that we have there if we choose to pull that one," Nicks said.