Patrick Dangerfield, Travis Boak, Lachie Neale and Christian Petracca are among the top contenders for the 2020 Brownlow Medal. Pictures: AFL Photos

WHO WILL be leading the charge for your side on Brownlow night?

Brisbane's Lachie Neale is the clear favourite to take home his first 'Charlie', but Port Adelaide veteran Travis Boak and Melbourne spearhead Christian Petracca are also well and truly in the mix.

>> Watch the 2020 Brownlow Medal LIVE and follow our blog on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App from 7pm AEDT

Then there's the some of the game's greats, such as previous winners like Richmond's Dustin Martin and Geelong's Patrick Dangerfield, who are bound to once again poll well throughout Sunday night's count.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard The Brownlow Show: Mullet, short-man factors, when Richo's date stole his votes Nat Edwards, Matthew Richardson and Nathan Brown look at the 2020 Brownlow Medal from every angle

AFL.com.au looks at your club's best chances on football's night of nights, giving you a comprehensive look at how your team will fare and which players could be in line for a few surprise votes.

BROWNLOW PREDICTOR Every round, all the votes

Best chance: Matt Crouch

The Crouch brothers are proven vote-winners on Brownlow night, with Matt a certainty to feature prominently in round 15 following a 32-disposal performance in a victory against Hawthorn. Expect both Rory Laird and Brad Crouch to also win a few votes throughout the night.

Adelaide's Matt Crouch fires off a handball against Geelong. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

One-vote wonder: Reilly O'Brien (v Hawthorn, round 15)

Is the big man a chance against the Hawks? O'Brien had 19 disposals, 26 hitouts and eight marks, putting him in line to sneak a vote alongside both of the Crouch brothers.

Brownlow Predictor top three

7 Matt Crouch

7 Rory Laird

4 Brad Crouch

Sportsbet top three

$1.80 Rory Laird

$2.75 Matt Crouch

$4 Reilly O'Brien

2019 most votes: Brad Crouch (14 votes)

Ineligible players: David Mackay, Lachie Murphy

Best chance: Lachie Neale

He's not just the best chance at Brisbane, he's the best chance in the AFL. The Brownlow favourite, Neale is expected to poll votes in 10 matches and is tipped to win best-on-ground honours in six of those games. A masterclass against Essendon, where he won 33 disposals and kicked two goals, might have been the best of them. Is it too early to pencil him in for Charlie? The Predictor has him winning a League-leading 25 votes.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Running Neale steps things up a notch Clean pick-up from Bailey and Brisbane's star midfielder does the rest

One-vote wonder: Noah Answerth (v Essendon, round nine)

The tough young defender had 17 disposals and six marks in a victory over Essendon, to complement the performances of Neale and Alex Witherden. He could be a chance to sneak a vote.

Brownlow Predictor top three

25 Lachie Neale

10 Jarryd Lyons

6 Jarrod Berry, Harris Andrews

Sportsbet top three (without Neale)

$1.35 Jarryd Lyons

$7 Dayne Zorko

$8 Hugh McCluggage

2019 most votes: Lachie Neale (26 votes)

Ineligible players: Lincoln McCarthy, Daniel McStay, Daniel Rich

Best chance: Sam Walsh

Walsh is tipped to poll votes in five of Carlton's final 11 games, following a strong second half of the season that saw the second-year wingman enter the All-Australian discussion. His 25-disposal outing in a come-from-behind victory over Sydney will be his best chance to poll maximum votes. Patrick Cripps is a proven vote-winner, but does Walsh have enough to pip his superstar co-captain?

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Walsh goes whack with a pure strike of the Sherrin Sam Walsh hits his kick sweetly and the Blues have two goals in quick succession

One-vote wonder: Michael Gibbons (v Gold Coast, round 13)

Gibbons relished the Darwin conditions to win 19 disposals and kick two goals in a victory over the Suns in round 13. Marc Murphy was awesome, while Jacob Weitering also performed well, but will Gibbons earn his first Brownlow vote?

Brownlow Predictor top three

7 Sam Walsh

5 Patrick Cripps

5 Will Setterfield

Sportsbet top three

$1.70 Sam Walsh

$2 Patrick Cripps

$13 Ed Curnow

2019 most votes: Patrick Cripps (26 votes)

Ineligible players: Nil

Best chance: Taylor Adams

Adams is tipped to poll strongly throughout the night, claiming votes in six games and narrowly missing out in a host more. But his 29-disposal effort against Sydney should see him win maximum votes on at least one occasion. He's got a number of midfield competitors alongside him, including Scott Pendlebury and Brodie Grundy, but he should poll his fair share of votes.

Collingwood's Taylor Adams celebrates a goal against Sydney in round 10. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

One-vote wonder: Isaac Quaynor (v Gold Coast, round 17)

Having returned from a nasty leg injury, Quaynor was among the best in a round 17 victory over Gold Coast and won 17 disposals and seven marks. His dash out of the backline was particularly eye-catching, but will it be enough to earn him a vote?

Brownlow Predictor top three

12 Taylor Adams

7 Scott Pendlebury

7 Adam Treloar

Sportsbet top three

$1.50 Taylor Adams

$2.35 Scott Pendlebury

$10 Adam Treloar, Brodie Grundy

2019 most votes: Brodie Grundy (23 votes)

Ineligible players: Nil

Best chance: Zach Merrett

Merrett was a consistent performer in an otherwise disappointing Essendon season. He's tipped to win votes in six games, which could narrowly edge him ahead of fellow onballers Andrew McGrath and Dylan Shiel. He had 33 disposals and six clearances to drag his side over the line against Adelaide, which should be one of the occasions where he's likely to poll maximum votes.

One-vote wonder: Joe Daniher (v Hawthorn, round 14)

First game back, first vote back? Daniher could poll in a comeback win over Hawthorn, where he marked his return from a series of injury setbacks with 14 disposals, 10 marks and three goals in a thrilling performance.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Daniher dazzles in crazy comeback Returning Bomber Joe Daniher was the catalyst in his side's remarkable fightback against the Hawks

Brownlow Predictor top three

11 Zach Merrett

10 Andrew McGrath

7 Dylan Shiel*

Sportsbet top three

$1.12 Zach Merrett

$6 Dylan Shiel*

$8 Andrew McGrath

2019 most votes: Zach Merrett (16 votes)

Ineligible players: Kyle Langford, Dylan Shiel

Best chance: Nat Fyfe

A two-time Brownlow Medal winner, Fyfe has the runs on the board and should again be leading the charge at Fremantle. Tipped to poll votes in only five games, Fyfe still always catches the eye of the umpires and could therefore be an outside chance to feature more prominently. Expect at least two three-vote games, including in round two where he won 24 disposals and kicked three goals despite a loss to Brisbane.

Fremantle skipper Nat Fyfe celebrates a goal in round two against Brisbane. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

One-vote wonder: Blake Acres (v North Melbourne, round 17)

The run of Acres could see him sneak an unlikely vote against the Kangaroos, where he won 24 disposals and took nine marks in a big win. David Mundy and Fyfe were also key performers in that victory.

Brownlow Predictor top three

11 Nat Fyfe

10 Andrew Brayshaw

8 David Mundy

Sportsbet top three

$1.22 Nat Fyfe

$5.50 Andrew Brayshaw

$8 David Mundy

2019 most votes: Nat Fyfe (33 votes)

Ineligible players: Nil

Best chance: Patrick Dangerfield

Dangerfield will always be among the contenders on Brownlow night. Despite not being tipped to poll maximum votes until round six, that should again be the case this year. Dangerfield has more midfield competition this season, with Sam Menegola, Cam Guthrie and Mitch Duncan also improving, but explosive performances like the one against the Bulldogs – where he won 32 disposals and six clearances – should put him in with an outside chance.

Patrick Dangerfield in action during Geelong's win over the Western Bulldogs in round 14. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

One-vote wonder: Rhys Stanley (v Hawthorn, round two)

The big ruckman has his critics, but marked the season's restart with 14 disposals, 26 hitouts and two goals back in round two. He could snatch a vote, with Joel Selwood and Brandan Parfitt also among the best on that night.

Brownlow Predictor top three

14 Patrick Dangerfield

12 Tom Hawkins

12 Sam Menegola

Sportsbet top three

$1.85 Patrick Dangerfield

$2.75 Sam Menegola

$4 Cam Guthrie

2019 most votes: Patrick Dangerfield (27 votes)

Ineligible players: Nil

Best chance: Matt Rowell

What could have been for Rowell? A run of three straight best-on-ground performances for the first-year midfielder could see him claim an unlikely lead early in the count, only for a shoulder injury to ruin those chances. Still, tipped to poll maximum votes against West Coast, Adelaide and Fremantle, he should be the leading vote-winner for the Suns.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Wow, Rowell, the hype is real Matt Rowell further enhances his highly touted credentials after another stunning performance

One-vote wonder: Jack Lukosius (v Richmond, round 12)

Could a first Brownlow vote be on the way for the much-improved defender? Lukosius won 27 classy disposals and took seven marks against Richmond, which could put him in line for at least one vote.

Brownlow Predictor top three

9 Matt Rowell

5 Noah Anderson

4 Hugh Greenwood, Touk Miller, Lachie Weller

Sportsbet top three

$1.10 Matt Rowell

$6 Touk Miller

$10 Hugh Greenwood

2019 most votes: David Swallow (7 votes)

Ineligible players: David Swallow

Best chance: Toby Greene

Greene is only tipped to poll in four matches throughout the season, but could be in line for a series of three-vote games. His mercurial talents, and his ability to drift through the midfield, could see him catch the eye of the umpires and just edge ahead of Lachie Whitfield in the count. Expect maximum votes against Richmond, where he won 18 disposals and kicked five goals on a memorable night.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Five-goal Greene the difference in GF rematch GWS star Toby Greene unstoppable in the air and in front of goal against Richmond

One-vote wonder: Jake Riccardi (v Fremantle, round 14)

The first-year forward burst onto the scene and could have a Brownlow Medal vote to show for his efforts. Will a performance against Fremantle, where he kicked four goals from 12 disposals and nine marks, be rewarded with a vote?

Brownlow Predictor top three

10 Toby Greene

7 Lachie Whitfield

4 Tom Green, Josh Kelly

Sportsbet top three

$1.80 Lachie Whitfield

$4 Josh Kelly

$4 Toby Greene

2019 most votes: Stephen Coniglio (17 votes)

Ineligible players: Nil

Best chance: Tom Mitchell

After a year out of the game, Mitchell returned and was again his prolific self in the Hawthorn midfield. He had enough good games to ensure he tops Hawthorn's polling, although Chad Wingard and Jack Gunston were also prominent in victories. Mitchell is tipped to poll in five games, with a 28-disposal performance against Carlton likely to earn him maximum votes on at least one occasion.

One-vote wonder: Paul Puopolo (v Gold Coast, round 18)

Final game, final vote? Puopolo finished his Hawthorn career with 11 disposals and three goals against Gold Coast in the last game of the season and could pinch the fifth and final Brownlow vote of his career. Expect both Gunston and Mitchell to also poll in that match.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Oh Poppy, we'll miss these ones Paul Puopolo conjures a stunning early dribbler in his farewell game

Brownlow Predictor top three

9 Tom Mitchell

7 Chad Wingard

4 Jack Gunston

Sportsbet top three

$1.25 Tom Mitchell

$3 Chad Wingard

$12 Jaeger O'Meara

2019 most votes: Jaeger O'Meara (11 votes)

Ineligible players: Nil

Best chance: Christian Petracca

A stunning season sees Petracca tipped to finish third in the Brownlow Predictor, so he should be leading the way for Melbourne all night. Petracca is expected to poll in eight games, including four where he is likely to poll maximum votes. Max Gawn and Clayton Oliver could steal votes in a couple of games, but they won't be taking any votes from Petracca after 29-disposal performances against both Hawthorn and North Melbourne.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Petracca warns comp he's arrived Christian Petracca looks to have transformed to a new level in 2020 after another phenomenal performance

One-vote wonder: Angus Brayshaw (v North Melbourne, round 11)

Having finished third in the 2018 Brownlow Medal count, Brayshaw might only poll one vote on Sunday night. Expect that to come against North Melbourne, where he returned to the midfield and finished with 29 disposals and one goal. Petracca and Oliver could also feature in the votes on that night.

Brownlow Predictor top three

18 Christian Petracca

12 Max Gawn

10 Clayton Oliver

Sportsbet top three

$1.08 Christian Petracca

$6 Max Gawn

$10 Clayton Oliver

2019 most votes: Max Gawn (17 votes)

Ineligible players: Alex Neal-Bullen

Best chance: Todd Goldstein

Goldstein has won plenty of votes in the past and should be North Melbourne's highest vote-winner on Sunday, putting a positive on a disappointing season for the club. He had 19 disposals and 51 hitouts against the Giants back in round two, where he could be in line to poll maximum votes. Don't expect too many teammates taking votes from him.

One-vote wonder: Luke McDonald (v Adelaide, round nine)

It was an improved season from McDonald, who capped an impressive year with 35 disposals and eight marks against Adelaide at the midway point of the campaign. Will it be enough to ensure he polls on the night?

Luke McDonald and Lachlan Murphy battle for the Sherrin in North Melbourne's win over Adelaide in round nine. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Brownlow Predictor top three

6 Todd Goldstein

5 Shaun Higgins

5 Jy Simpkin

Sportsbet top three

$2.50 Jed Anderson

$3 Todd Goldstein

$3.75 Shaun Higgins

2019 most votes: Shaun Higgins (18 votes)

Ineligible players: Nil

Best chance: Travis Boak

The twilight of Boak's career keeps getting better. Tipped to finish second in the Brownlow Predictor, Boak is expected to poll in nine games and receive maximum votes in five of them. But he will have some competition from Ollie Wines and Tom Rockliff. Perhaps his best game came in victory over North Melbourne, where he finished with 34 disposals and a goal. Expect that to be one of many games where he claims all three votes.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Brilliant Boak just keeps on delighting Travis Boak snares the opening goal after a super effort on the run

One-vote wonder: Kane Farrell (v Greater Western Sydney, round six)

Could the youngster be in line for his first Brownlow votes? He won 19 disposals, laid six tackles and kicked a goal against the Giants and could sneak at least one vote on Sunday night.

Brownlow Predictor top three

21 Travis Boak

12 Ollie Wines

8 Tom Rockliff

Sportsbet top three (without Boak)

$1.65 Ollie Wines

$2.90 Tom Rockliff

$7 Robbie Gray

2019 most votes: Travis Boak (16 votes)

Ineligible players: Zak Butters, Brad Ebert, Sam Mayes

Best chance: Dustin Martin

It's likely to be another year where the 2017 winner features prominently on Brownlow night. Despite not being expected to poll his first three-vote game until round nine, Martin is tipped to finish with a bang and is predicted to poll in seven games with three best on grounds. It could be enough to see him earn another top-five finish. Expect to see maximum votes against the Western Bulldogs, where Martin finished with 26 disposals and three goals.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Martin mesmerises Metricon after outrageous outing Dustin Martin turns on beast mode with an absolutely devastating display against the Dogs

One-vote wonder: Derek Eggmolesse-Smith (v North Melbourne, round seven)

Could we see an unlikely vote for the Richmond rookie? Eggmolesse-Smith won 23 disposals and took six marks in a round seven victory over North Melbourne. Shai Bolton and Dylan Grimes will be his biggest rivals for votes on the night.

Brownlow Predictor top three

15 Dustin Martin

11 Shai Bolton

7 Trent Cotchin

Sportsbet top three (without Martin)

$2.40 Shai Bolton

$2.60 Trent Cotchin

$5 Kane Lambert

2019 most votes: Dustin Martin (23 votes)

Ineligible players: Nil

Best chance: Jack Steele

An incredible season should see Steele become a legitimate Brownlow contender. He is predicted to finish with 14 votes and subsequently earn a top-five finish in the process. Steele is tipped to win votes in seven games, including three where he is expected to poll maximum votes. However, could new recruits Zak Jones and Dan Butler steal some from him? They certainly shouldn't against the Giants, where Steele racked up 18 disposals and kicked two goals in a performance that should earn three votes.

One-vote wonder: Nick Hind (v Sydney, round nine)

The Saints speedster could earn himself a rare vote against the Swans in round nine, where his attacking output produced a performance that reaped 16 disposals and three goals. It would be his first career Brownlow vote.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Impressive Saint's classy goal on non-preferred Nick Hind shows he has no problems finishing on his left

Brownlow Predictor top three

14 Jack Steele

11 Zak Jones

9 Dan Butler

Sportsbet top three (without Steele)

$1.85 Zak Jones

$2.80 Jack Billings

$4.50 Rowan Marshall

2019 most votes: Seb Ross (12 votes)

Ineligible players: Nil

Best chance: Luke Parker

The reliable Sydney co-captain should again win the most votes for his club. He enjoyed an impressive season in an otherwise young midfield and is tipped to earn votes in five games, with an outing against Melbourne that resulted in 24 disposals and two goals likely to receive the maximum three votes.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Skilful Swan pounces and snaps it from the pocket Luke Parker snaps it from the pocket to put the Swans in front

One-vote wonder: Nick Blakey (v Greater Western Sydney, round 12)

Could we see a first career Brownlow vote for the 'Lizard'? Blakey had 18 disposals and kicked two goals in an upset win over crosstown rivals the Giants in round 12, where he should compete with Parker and Dane Rampe for the votes.

Brownlow Predictor top three

12 Luke Parker

6 Dane Rampe

5 Isaac Heeney, Josh Kennedy

Sportsbet top three (without Parker)

$2.10 Josh Kennedy

$4 Jake Lloyd

$6 Tom Papley

2019 most votes: Luke Parker (16 votes)

Ineligible players: Nil

Best chance: Nic Naitanui

The AFL All-Australian ruckman perhaps outshone West Coast's talented midfield group this season and could be leading the way among the Eagles on Brownlow night. Naitanui is tipped to poll in seven games, with his performance against the Giants – where he won 14 disposals, 28 hitouts and kicked a goal – predicted to be among two best-on-ground displays. Josh Kennedy, having kicked a number of big hauls in front of goal, could also steal some votes.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Nic Nat catches a snap and sends one of his own home Nic Naitanui delights the West Coast faithful with a beautiful snap at goal

One-vote wonder: Jackson Nelson (v Fremantle, round seven)

Into his sixth season on an AFL list, Nelson could be in line for his first ever Brownlow votes. He won 23 disposals and took eight marks in a Derby victory over the Dockers, which could see him poll alongside Kennedy and Brad Sheppard.

Brownlow Predictor top three

13 Nic Naitanui

9 Josh Kennedy

8 Andrew Gaff, Tim Kelly

Sportsbet top three

$2.60 Nic Naitanui

$2.75 Tim Kelly

$5 Andrew Gaff

2019 most votes: Elliot Yeo (17 votes)

Ineligible players: Jeremy McGovern, Will Schofield

Best chance: Marcus Bontempelli

Once again, expect Bontempelli to be leading the charge for the Bulldogs. The club's first-year captain is tipped to poll in five games, with two best-on-ground performances. Of those, his game against Sydney – where he won 19 disposals and kicked two goals – was perhaps the best. Jack Macrae and Caleb Daniel could steal some votes from him.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Enjoy Bontempelli lighting up your telly Marcus Bontempelli chimed in with a typically inspired performance against the Swans

One-vote wonder: Hayden Crozier (v Gold Coast, round eight)

Could the versatile Crozier pinch a vote following a 19-disposal performance against the Suns? Daniel was among the best, but expect Crozier to be in line for his first ever Brownlow votes.

Brownlow Predictor top three

13 Marcus Bontempelli

9 Caleb Daniel

9 Tom Liberatore

Sportsbet top three

$1.80 Marcus Bontempelli

$1.95 Jack Macrae

$18 Tim English

2019 most votes: Marcus Bontempelli, Jack Macrae (22 votes)

Ineligible players: Hayden Crozier