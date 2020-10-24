Gary Ablett and Tom Hawkins console each other after the Grand Final loss. Picture: AFL Photos

Gary Ablett – 4

Not the final game the Little Master would have wanted. Popped his shoulder in a tackle in the opening few minutes and was on and off the ground for the remainder of the match. Played on under immense discomfort but had some really classy touches.

Jed Bews – 3

Never has huge numbers, but didn't have too much of an impact on the game in defence. Had a nice moment after giving away a free kick for holding the ball, intercepting a poor Marlion Pickett handball while standing on the mark.

Mark Blicavs – 5

In a tightly contested game, Blicavs struggled to find his usual space to cover the ground as well as he does. Rotated between the wing and the ruck, and pushed back well in defence at times.

Luke Dahlhaus – 6

Fumbled a bit early under the enormous intensity that comes in the first quarter of a Grand Final, but steadied well to provide great pressure inside 50. Did everything small forwards need to, smothering, tackling and hassling, but didn't manage to hit the scoreboard.

Patrick Dangerfield – 5

An uncharacteristically quiet performance from the Geelong superstar, who struggled to get into the game. Needed to be moved back into the midfield earlier than the start of the fourth quarter, after being unable to find space in attack. Did boot an excellent goal at the start of the second term.

Patrick Dangerfield had a tough time in his first Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Mitch Duncan – 8

As always, one of the Cats' best. Found plenty of the footy, finishing with a team-high 25 touches, and used it well. Slotted a beautiful major from a tight angle at the end of the first quarter.

Cameron Guthrie – 7

Started with an absolute bang and was one of the Cats' strongest performers when they were in control of the match. He should long remember his goal from outside 50 – Geelong's first for the match – and took a nice speckie on the back of Toby Nankervis, but faded as the game progressed.

Tom Hawkins – 4

Looked dangerous early, out-pointing the inexperienced Balta, but became a victim of limited supply as the match progressed. Was fairly well nullified in the ruck in attack, a strength this year. While Hawkins slotted a goal in the second, he'd be ruing his sprayed set shot in the third as Richmond began to gain control.

Tom Hawkins had a quiet Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Lachie Henderson – 6

The final result aside, Henderson is still one of the good news stories of the year, playing in a decider after being re-drafted. Was very strong early on Jack Riewoldt, shutting him out of the game, and his composure and experience was evident in the hot opening quarter.

Jack Henry – 5

Had his hands full with Richmond's small forwards and didn't have his usual intercepting impact. Did take a nice juggling grab running back with the flight in the third quarter and finished with 14 touches.

Jake Kolodjashnij – 4

Had the unenviable task of manning Dustin Martin, one of the hardest jobs going around. Didn't disgrace himself, but wasn't able to keep the superstar quiet.

Sam Menegola – 6

Demonstrated nerves of steel to convert a set shot from outside 50 after a seven-minute delay, while the concussed Sam Simpson was taken from the ground. It was his second, after an important second quarter conversion. Didn't find as much of the footy as he has in past games this season.

Gryan Miers – 4

Dipped in and out of the game, and wouldn't be happy with his rushed round-the-corner shot from close range after an intercept mark. Did show composure to slot a goal from 40 while running at full pace during the third quarter while Richmond was pressing.

Mark O'Connor – 4

Had a super moment when stripping the ball from Jason Castagna in the third term in front of goal, but the frenetic pace of the match didn't suit his usual clean kick-mark game.

Brandon Parfitt – 4

Showed glimpses throughout the game, having dislocated his thumb in the opening quarter. Tackled fiercely, especially inside 50, but didn't win enough of the footy.

Brandan Parfitt comes under pressure in the Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Gary Rohan – 2

Had very little impact on proceedings, well shut out of it by Dylan Grimes. Three intercept possessions the highlight.

Joel Selwood – 6

Night didn't get off to a great start when he lost the toss. Didn't use the footy as well as he would have liked, but was a consistent soldier for the Cats, and tried to raise the intensity in the fourth quarter. Six clearances and five score involvements were highlights.

Joel Selwood did everything he could to lift his side. Picture: AFL Photos

Sam Simpson – 2

Had a fairly quiet night, but did a few nice things rotating between half-forward and the midfield. But it all ended horribly halfway through the fourth quarter, accidentally sandwiched out of a marking contest and hitting his head hard.

Rhys Stanley – 5

Out-pointed Toby Nankervis in the hitout count, but eventually lost the around-the-ground battle. Took some really nice intercept marks in the middle of the ground in the first half, but his influence waned as the match progressed.

Tom Stewart – 8

Absolutely enormous in the opening half, and if Geelong had won the game, would have been favourite for the Norm Smith. While he benefited from Richmond allowing him to play loose, the impact he had was huge, reading the play well and marking well overhead.

Tom Stewart was one of the Cats best in defence. Picture: AFL Photos

Harry Taylor – 7

Made Tom Lynch's night very tough indeed, holding firm for the first three quarters. If this is the last game we see from Taylor, it was one of which he should be proud, consistently out-manoeuvring the star Tiger.

Zach Tuohy – 4

An uncharacteristically quiet night from Tuohy, who struggled to get involved in the game at both ends of the ground. Still had the 14 touches, but his influence was not at its normal level.