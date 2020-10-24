SHANE Edwards knows there aren't many words to describe his year.

His best way of summing it up? "Far out."

Edwards endured three separate pre-seasons, each one as gruelling as the last, to arrive at the 2020 AFL Grand Final and, ultimately, a third premiership in Richmond colours.

There was the first, and perhaps the only, 'normal' pre-season. Then there was the second, enforced after the game's shutdown period due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Then there was the third, again enforced after he stayed in Victoria for the birth of his first child.

Edwards missed 11 games to remain in Victoria, eventually making it to Queensland – via a quarantine spell – on the eve of the finals campaign.

It was worth it though, with Edwards among the best in Saturday night's Grand Final with 27 disposals and nine clearances.

"I just remember all of the segments of the year," Edwards told AFL.com.au after the match.

"I did a pre-season, then we played a game, then we went into lockdown, then I played a few games, then everyone went to the hub and I stayed. I'm sick of running, that's for sure.

"Throw our first-born child in there …. I didn't get to see it, but my old man met my daughter tonight. It's something I wish I saw, but I had other stuff to do out on the oval.

"But at least I'll get to see mum and my daughter in a few days, I can't wait for that."

For Edwards, the result of such a trying season was a third premiership to add to his collection. The chance for his extended family to be together, though, was just as sweet.

"I was almost more amazed at that than the Grand Final," Edwards said.

"It's just such an emotional thing, to be honest. My old man meeting my daughter for the first time at an AFL Grand Final in Queensland. It couldn't have happened ever."

Richmond trailed by 22 points in the dying stages of the second quarter, but kicked eight of the next nine goals to ensure it would mark its place among the best sides of this generation and claim a remarkable third flag in four years with a thrilling 30-point victory.

According to Edwards, a pivotal member of each of the club's 2017, 2019 and now 2020 premiership teams, this comeback win was the most trying of any over the last four years.

"Being down at half-time against Geelong, who just steamrolled their way here, it was a big effort," Edwards said.

"We had to dig deep for that one. It was probably deeper than we've ever dug."