Kamdyn McIntosh celebrates after kicking a goal in the Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

AFTER being left out of last year's Grand Final triumph, there was no way Kamdyn McIntosh was missing the party in 2020.

The Richmond wingman was a casualty of the powerful Tigers list last year, dropped for the final five rounds and unable to force his way back in during the finals.

Watching his teammates win their second premiership in three years by dismantling Greater Western Sydney, the 26-year-old told AFL.com.au he attacked the pre-season with a 'chip on his shoulder'.

He travelled to Utah during his off-season to train with former teammate Ben Lennon, coming back fitter and stronger than ever.

Kamdyn McIntosh and Jack Graham with the premiership cup. Picture: AFL Photos

His typically hard-working 13-disposal performance against Geelong in Saturday night's premiership triumph put the exclamation point on a road to redemption.

"I'm speechless," McIntosh said.

"Playing in the 2017 Grand Final I knew what I was missing out on last year and it was really hard.

"To play tonight and win is just amazing.

"I think about the hard road I had to go down of not getting a gig (last year) and working my way back into the side, it was pretty hard.

"I thought not playing in that team and the last five games of that season, my head was on the chopping board and they might be moving on to younger players … which sees me out of the side."

Highlights: Richmond v Geelong The Tigers and Cats clash in the 2020 grand final

McIntosh had to overcome a syndesmosis injury early in the year and admits to "questioning" himself.

But once reinstated, there was no chance of relinquishing his position.

McIntosh confessed he hid the odd niggle from Richmond's medical staff to ensure there was no hint of a reason to leave him out.

"I had a little chip on my shoulder and wanted to come back and cement my spot again. This is just unbelievable," he said.