THE 2020 Trade Period officially blasts off on Wednesday, November 4, and the Free Agency Period kicks off on Friday, October 30.

It's set to be an explosive time, too, with several stars already gearing up to move clubs, and a stack of players without a contract.

Find out how your club is placed with draft picks, who's in limbo, who is on the table, and who's already gone.

Indicative draft picks: 1, 8, 20, 29, 44, 50, 60, 74

Who they're after: Midfielder Jackson Hately has nominated the Crows as his preferred club after requesting a trade from GWS. Pick No.14 in the 2018 NAB AFL Draft, the South Australian is in search of more opportunities after 13 games in two seasons. Essendon forward Orazio Fantasia underwent independent medical testing for both the Crows and Port Adelaide but wants to join the Power.

Who's on the table: Midfielder Brad Crouch is exercising his rights as a restricted free agent and wants to join St Kilda. Defender Kyle Hartigan will join Hawthorn as an unrestricted free agent, with the Crows unable to match any offer. Wingman Rory Atkins is headed to Gold Coast on a four-year deal as an unrestricted free agent, which should see the Crows compensated.

Who's in limbo: Injuries have cruelled former first-round draft pick Jordan Gallucci, whose future is uncertain after 27 games in four seasons. Former Magpie Ben Crocker and midfielder Myles Poholke are also uncontracted, while David Mackay could receive a one-year extension.

Who's already gone: Bryce Gibbs, Riley Knight, Ayce Taylor, Patrick Wilson

Dream trade period: If the Crouch move spits out pick No.2 as compensation, the Crows will be thrilled, leaving them with the top two picks in the NAB AFL Draft. An aggressive rebuild is underway, so any acquisitions would need to fit their age profile. Jack Graham, as an example, was an ideal target before re-signing with Richmond, while Saints Luke Dunstan and Jimmy Webster have been linked. – Nathan Schmook

Midfielder Brad Crouch is on his way to St Kilda.

Indicative draft picks: 16, 17, 38, 64, 80, 88

Who they're after: Essendon restricted free agent Joe Daniher has already indicated he's keen to join the Lions. They're also interested in injury-plagued Cat Nakia Cockatoo and don't be surprised if there's another midfielder on the radar we're not aware of yet.

Who's on the table: Young utility Cedric Cox has sought a trade back to his home state of Western Australia, and while there's no official word, other clubs believe half-back Alex Witherden is gettable. Witherden still has two years left on his contract.

Who's in limbo: Veterans Stefan Martin, Grant Birchall and Ryan Lester are all out of contract. Martin and Birchall are weighing up their future, although the latter played enough games in 2020 to trigger a clause for a further season if he wants to play on. Utility Mitch Hinge is also without a deal.

Who's already gone: Jacob Allison, Allen Christensen, Matt Eagles, Corey Lyons, Sam Skinner, Toby Wooller

Dream trade period: The priority is to get Daniher, Cockatoo and another classy midfielder/forward through the door, even at the expense of future picks. – Michael Whiting

Will veteran Grant Birchall go around one more time?

Indicative draft picks: 7, 27, 45, 81

Who they're after: The Blues have already won commitments from Giants star Zac Williams and Bombers defender Adam Saad, who will both add a fair portion of speed and run to the side. There's room in the salary cap for a third target, but perhaps not enough to completely break the bank.

Who's on the table: The club insists speculation surrounding Paddy Dow's future is wide of the mark, but it's understood the Blues would consider bids for fellow top-10 pick Lochie O'Brien. Jack Silvagni is contracted for 2021, but murmurs about his complicated future persist.

Who's in limbo: Veteran forward Eddie Betts still hasn't signed the one-year contract he's expected to, but there are no fears regarding the final details of that deal and it should be pushed through shortly. Matt Kennedy is also still waiting to have his future resolved, having featured just seven times last season.

Who's already gone: Hugh Goddard, Matthew Kreuzer, Darcy Lang, Finbar O'Dwyer, Ben Silvagni, Kade Simpson

Dream trade period: The Blues are able to split pick No.7 into two later first-round selections and satisfy the Bombers' demands for Saad with one of them. They sign Williams as a free agent, lure Saad to Ikon Park and keep a first-round pick up their sleeve. – Riley Beveridge

Giants star Zac Williams is on his way to Ikon Park.

Indicative draft picks: 14, 35, 37, 69, 86

Who they're after: Pies coach Nathan Buckley said the club wanted to be 'aggressive' during the Trade Period, but first it will need to create cap space. A number of potential key-forward options have been tentatively linked, including Demons swingman Tom McDonald and Hawks premiership player Jack Gunston, but the club is keeping its cards close to its chest.

Who's on the table: Adam Treloar insists he wants to remain a Pie, but speculation continues to persist around his future and a potential move to Queensland. Could the club alleviate some of its salary cap headaches by shifting the star midfielder elsewhere? Tom Phillips is another name that has been bandied around in trade talks.

Who's in limbo: The biggest question mark still hovers over Jordan De Goey. The star forward remains out of contract, but any certainty around his future appears no closer to a resolution. There remains a significant gap between Brody Mihocek's pay demands and what has been offered within a three-year deal from the Pies.

Who's already gone: Tim Broomhead, Lynden Dunn, Ben Reid, Matthew Scharenberg, Travis Varcoe

Dream trade period: The Pies are able to secure the futures of De Goey and Mihocek while still finding enough cap space to lure a serviceable key forward into the mix. Retaining and reassuring Treloar would be the cherry on top. But is it an impossible task? – Riley Beveridge

Indicative draft picks: 6, 42, 61, 67, 72, 79



Who they're after: The Bombers have won the race for Jye Caldwell, with the Giants youngster nominating Essendon as his preferred new home. The club has also put a massive deal in front of Josh Dunkley, who the Bulldogs don't want to trade. As part of their pitch to the contracted Dunkley, the Bombers have also highlighted their interest in Dunkley’s brother Kyle, who was delisted by Melbourne.



Who's on the table: Joe Daniher is gone, heading to Brisbane as a free agent (although Essendon may force a trade). Adam Saad wants to be traded to Carlton, while Orazio Fantasia is also heading back to South Australia. Zach Merrett has confirmed he will be at the club next year but has had rival interest. He will be a big watch in 2021 as a free agent.



Who's in limbo: Jayden Laverde is yet to sign a contract for next year, while Martin Gleeson has a trigger for a deal for 2021 but a longer offer from elsewhere would make the unrestricted free agent think about his next move. Will Snelling, Brayden Ham, Jacob Townsend, Andrew Phillips and James Stewart are among the other Bombers without deals at this stage.



Who's already gone: Josh Begley, Tom Bellchambers, Noah Gown, Mitch Hibberd, Conor McKenna, Shaun McKernan, Kobe Mutch



Dream trade period: The Bombers have to make the most of a bad situation. They need to remain high in the draft and aim to come out of it with two first-round picks as well as Caldwell. The club needs to prioritise midfielders and key forwards, with Essendon having struggled to score with Daniher sidelined. If they can get Dunkley out of the Dogs that would be a huge filip but will also cost. – Callum Twomey

Indicative draft picks: 10, 28

Who they're after: Geelong speedster Jordan Clark is a player of interest for the Dockers, but they face significant hurdles in convincing the Cats to part with the contracted WA product. North Melbourne goalkicker Ben Brown has been linked to the Dockers as a key forward partner for Matt Taberner.

Who's on the table: The Dockers are open to a trade for key forward Jesse Hogan, who is contracted for 2021 with a trigger clause beyond that. Contracted inside midfielder Connor Blakely wants to stay but could also find a new home after being left on the outer in 2020. Moving both players would open up significant salary cap space for the Dockers if they can broker deals.

Who's in limbo: David Mundy is certain to play on, but the wait on list sizes has delayed him putting pen to paper. The Dockers have also been forced to hold off on offers for wingman Brett Bewley and forward Lachie Schultz, who made solid contributions in 2020. Bailey Banfield is waiting on a new contract, while the future of rookie Leno Thomas is unclear.

Who's already gone: Isaiah Butters, Jason Carter, Hugh Dixon, Brandon Matera, Cam McCarthy, Tom North, Dillon O'Reilly, Jarvis Pina

Dream trade period: It is no wonder the Dockers are monitoring the talented, home-grown Clark, who could fit onto a wing or at half-back and join a young core. Speaking of the wing, Collingwood runner Tom Phillips, who is well-known to Justin Longmuir, could be a high-value pick-up if he is gettable. After his recent on an off-field challenges, getting a return for Hogan in the second or third round and off-loading a large portion of his salary would be fair. – Nathan Schmook

Cat Jordan Clark wins the Colgate AFL Grand Final Sprint.

Indicative draft picks: 11, 13, 18, 34, 90

Who they're after: Have won a commitment from Giants star Jeremy Cameron, while contracted Roo Shaun Higgins will move down the highway on a two-year deal. After cooling on Brad Crouch, they may consider another midfielder such as Isaac Smith.

Who's on the table: Speedster Nakia Cockatoo is expected to take up a multi-year deal with Brisbane in an attempt to turn around his run of injuries. Midfielder Charlie Constable will explore the market, while fellow 21-year-old Lachie Fogarty will consider it. Both have a year to run on contracts.

Who's in limbo: Harry Taylor is yet to make a decision on his future, however fellow defender Lachie Henderson is likely to win another extension. Tom Hawkins, Zach Tuohy and Brandan Parfitt are all on the verge of two-year deals and Sam Simpson will soon follow. Stefan Okunbor, Zach Guthrie and Brad Close should be fine, however Quinton Narkle is still waiting on an offer along with Darcy Fort, Oscar Brownlow, Ben Jarvis, Jacob Kennerley, James Parsons, Blake Schlensog and Jake Tarca.

Who's already gone: Gary Ablett's retirement is the only confirmed departure to this point.

Dream trade period: To bring in restricted free agent Cameron at as little cost as possible. The Giants are all but certain to match the offer, but the Cats will be desperate to hold onto as many of their three first-round picks as possible. While the Giants may ask for him, holding onto Brandan Parfitt should be a priority. As should Jordan Clark from any offers in WA. Higgins for anything in the second round or less would also be a win. - Mitch Cleary

Defender Harry Taylor has called time on his career after 280 games and 13 seasons.

Indicative draft picks: 5, 24, 33, 70, 78

Who they're after: It's no secret the Suns are locked in on Adelaide free agent Rory Atkins on a long-term deal. Richmond's running defender Oleg Markov is also in the crosshairs, but the biggest fish Gold Coast is trying to lure is Magpie Adam Treloar, although it was knocked back at the first time of asking.

Who's on the table: A couple of former top-10 draft picks are available for the right price. Towering forward Peter Wright did not play a game this season and still has two years on his deal, while inside midfield bull Will Brodie played just once and also has a couple of years to run.

Who's in limbo: Veteran Jarrod Harbrow is the only player without a contract but has indicated he is keen to play on and the Suns will work out a deal with him.

Who's already gone: Jacob Dawson, Corey Ellis, Sam Fletcher, Pearce Hanley, George Horlin-Smith, Jacob Heron, Jesse Joyce, Anthony Miles, Mitch Riordan, Josh Schoenfeld

Dream trade period: With access to highly-talented Academy products Alex Davies and Joel Jeffrey, the Suns are desperate to chase mature talent and are happy to part ways with their No.5 pick. Whether it's Treloar or another A-Grade talent, that's their priority. – Michael Whiting

Jarrod Harbrow looks set to play on in 2021.

Indicative draft picks: 40, 46, 68, 82



Who they're after: The Giants are in damage control but still have to think about how their list is looking for next year and as AFL.com.au revealed have targeted ruckman Braydon Preuss from Melbourne. He is contracted for two more years but has nominated the Giants as his preferred new club, so a deal will need to be worked out there. They are chasing players in a trade with the Cats for Jeremy Cameron, with Brandan Parfitt in their sights, however he has a new deal lined up with the Cats.



Who's on the table: Zac Williams will head to Carlton as a free agent and Aidan Corr is off to North Melbourne under free agency rules. Jackson Hately has requested a trade to the Crows, while Jye Caldwell has asked to be traded to Essendon. Cameron's decision to leave and head to Geelong hurts the Giants most, with last year's Coleman medallist knocking back a long-term offer from the club in what shapes as a horror off-season for the Giants.



Who's in limbo: Second-year midfielder Xavier O'Halloran is also weighing up his future after seeing members of his draft class – Caldwell and Hately – already choose to depart. Zac Langdon is another who has been searching for more opportunities elsewhere and is headed to West Coast, while Shane Mumford has put off retirement again and is expected to return as a ruck back-up.



Who's already gone: Sam Jacobs, Heath Shaw, Tom Sheridan



Dream trade period: There is no dream outcome here. The only possibility for the Giants is mitigating the pain slightly, which will come with strong compensation picks for Williams and Corr. Caldwell will attract an early pick but Hately is likely to be a later selection, while all eyes will be on what they can get for Cameron, who, at 27, is in the prime of his career. At the very least the Giants will have a very, very good draft hand that could see them package up some picks and move right up the order. They've done that before. The Giants are keen to get players back in return for some of theirs. – Callum Twomey

Indicative draft picks: 4, 21, 41, 43, 59, 66, 77

Who they're after: Unrestricted free agent Kyle Hartigan will lob from Adelaide to shore up a defence that loses Ben Stratton and James Frawley to retirement and James Sicily to an ACL. Midfield class will be a priority, while they'll also be on the lookout for small forward depth.

Who's on the table: For a club searching for a quick rise up the ladder, it's hard to see any first-choice talent being available. The Hawks are adamant seasoned premiership stars Jack Gunston and Luke Breust are going nowhere despite inquiries from rivals.

Who's in limbo: Unrestricted free agent Isaac Smith is weighing up a two-year offer to stay at Waverley Park or the potential of three years at Melbourne as other clubs including Geelong sniff around. Six others remain without a deal – Dylan Moore, Changkuoth Jiath, Mathew Walker, Harry Jones, Keegan Brooksby and Jacob Koschitzke.

Who's already gone: James Frawley, Conor Glass, Will Golds, Ricky Henderson, Darren Minchington, Paul Puopolo, Jackson Ross, Ben Stratton

Dream trade period: The Hawks need to take a minimum of one first-round pick under an AFL clause, so acquiring another through a trade or bundling of picks will be of interest. Their age demographic will take on a different look after four retirements, so a young midfielder and small forward should be on the wishlist. - Mitch Cleary

Indicative draft picks: 23, 47, 62, 63, 83

Who they're after: The Demons appear in the box seat to land Kangaroos forward Ben Brown, which will finally provide additional support in attack. The club has also identified Hawks veteran Isaac Smith as an option to deliver further run on the wing and is understood to have tabled him a three-year deal.

Who's on the table: Tom McDonald has been identified as a potential forward option at a number of clubs, including the Giants and the Pies, while veteran defender Neville Jetta is also being considered by rival clubs. Mitch Hannan has requested a trade to the Bulldogs, Braydon Preuss has asked for a move to the Giants, while speculation has lingered over the future of Clayton Oliver for some time now. However, the star midfielder appears likely to stay.

Who's in limbo: Jayden Hunt is uncontracted beyond 2020 and has piqued the interest of a couple of clubs, having played just six games this season. Oscar McDonald has also attracted the attentions of rival clubs and doesn't appear likely to extend his current deal with the Demons.

Who's already gone: Harley Bennell, Kyle Dunkley, Corey Wagner, Josh Wagner

Dream trade period: The Demons are well compensated for the McDonald brothers, as well as Hannan and Preuss, and use the incomings to lure Brown and improve their draft position. Convincing Smith to leave the Hawks on a longer-term deal would be a bonus. – Riley Beveridge

Indicative draft picks: 2, 9, 25, 57, 65, 75

Who they're after: The Kangaroos have won a commitment from Giants defender Aidan Corr, who will join the club as a free agent. Don't expect too many other high-profile additions. Instead, the club could look to improve its draft hand even further. Could a third first-round pick be on the way?

Who's on the table: Who isn't? Given the rebuild the Kangaroos are set to embark upon, there could be a number of departures. Ben Brown is destined for Melbourne, Shaun Higgins appears set to join Geelong, while Jared Polec and Robbie Tarrant have also been linked with moves away from the club. That could just be the start of the outgoings at Arden Street.

Who's in limbo: Somewhat surprisingly, Jed Anderson is still after a new contract. However, despite the delay, there are no fears regarding his future. Ed Vickers-Willis and Will Walker are also waiting on new deals, while Brown is uncontracted and searching for a new home in 2021.

Who's already gone: Paul Ahern, Joel Crocker, Majak Daw, Sam Durdin, Lachie Hosie, Ben Jacobs, Jamie Macmillan, Tom Murphy, Jasper Pittard, Marley Williams, Mason Wood

Dream trade period: Really, it's all about the incomings for the Kangaroos. They would hope to be well compensated for players like Brown, Higgins, and potentially Polec as well. If they can flip those players, and potentially some draft capital, into a third first-round pick, then it will be job well done. If they can add a couple of future picks as well, then it's really time to get excited for the future. – Riley Beveridge

Indicative draft picks: 26, 31, 39, 51, 53, 89

Who they're after: Orazio Fantasia has nominated the Power as his preferred club after requested a trade out of Essendon. The Power have identified contracted Sydney defender Aliir Aliir as a player of interest as they seek to fill the void left by versatile big man Justin Westhoff.

Who's on the table: They're not lining up at the exit door at Alberton after a stellar 2020. The club and Ollie Wines have been emphatic he is staying, while the club is keen to hold ruckman Peter Ladhams. Young defender Riley Bonner has been reported as a player of interest to the Bombers, but it is not clear if the Power would move him.

Who's in limbo: Jarrod Lienert was in and out of the team this season and remains uncontracted, while list sizes will determine whether midfielder Jake Patmore and rookie Martin Frederick receive new deals. Hard-working small forward Boyd Woodcock should earn an extension after making his debut in 2020.

Who's already gone: Joe Atley, Wylie Buzza, Tobin Cox, Brad Ebert, Riley Grundy. Cam Sutcliffe, Jack Watts, Justin Westhoff

Dream trade period: Landing Fantasia in a deal that reflects his recent output rather than higher ceiling would be a win for the Power after five games in 2020 and more injury issues. Pick No.26 could be a fair swap. The club will also need to facilitate a trade for Aliir. If it can pull off these deals and still have the assets to match a bid for explosive Next Generation Academy player Lachie Jones, whose name is likely to be called in the first round of the NAB AFL Draft, it will be a win. – Nathan Schmook

Ollie Wines insists he's not leaving Alberton.

Indicative draft picks: 19, 32, 55, 73, 91



Who they're after: It has been mainly about retention for the Tigers this season as they slowly but surely re-sign their key players, including Toby Nankervis and Jack Graham recently. They were linked as an interested party to Adelaide free agent Brad Crouch but that did not get far down the line.



Who's on the table: Nathan Broad is out of contract and has been floated to rivals however he may still remain at Tigerland. Jack Higgins has a year to run on his contract but has attracted interest after dropping out of the senior side. Gold Coast is keen on Oleg Markov and could give him more senior opportunities.



Who's in limbo: Bachar Houli is waiting on a contract offer from Richmond but wants to stay at the club next year despite Essendon making him a target. Marlion Pickett wants to stay but is also without a new deal, as are Jake Aarts, Derek Eggmolesse-Smith, Ryan Garthwaite and youngster Ben Miller.



Who's already gone: No one



Dream trade period: Not expecting Richmond to be overly active in the exchange period with such a settled list. Some depth may seek opportunities elsewhere, but the Tigers have players who will be ready to fill the void if Broad and Higgins depart. – Callum Twomey

Richmond forward Jack Higgins.

Indicative draft picks: 15, 58, 71, 87

Who they're after: Adelaide restricted free agent Brad Crouch has confirmed he wants to cross to Moorabbin on a five-year deal. And the Saints have room for one more midfield recruit after missing on Jye Caldwell. Have asked the question of Ben Brown but he looks more likely elsewhere.

Who’s on the table: Contracted midfielder Luke Dunstan was unable to break into the side post-injury and is free for any takers. Contracted defenders Jimmy Webster and Daniel McKenzie are also moveable, while a club may ask about Dylan Roberton.

Who's in limbo: Ben Paton is on the verge of an extension, Jack Bytel is likely to stay, Jake Carlisle will get a deal and Jack Lonie has a one-year offer but is exploring the market. That leaves seven without contracts – Oscar Clavarino, Nick Hind, Jonathon Marsh, Matthew Parker, Ed Phillips, Sam Alabakis and Shane Savage.

Who's already gone: Ryan Abbott, Logan Austin, Jack Bell, Nathan Brown, Doulton Langlands, Jack Mayo

Dream trade period: Bringing in Crouch at no cost. Ideally the Saints will land the onballer without Adelaide matching and therefore hold onto pick 15. It will depend how much the Saints' offer is and whether the Crows match or choose to accept the predicted AFL compensation. - Mitch Cleary

Luke Dunstan could be shipped out to another club after failing to break into the St Kilda side.

Indicative draft picks: 3, 22, 52, 56, 76

Who they're after: The Swans are targeting a young ruckman in the 22-25 age bracket who can develop with their young midfielders given their current ruck stocks are severely hampered. If they can't land a player in that range, such as Port Adelaide's Peter Ladhams, then they may turn to West Coast's Tom Hickey who they have shown mild interest in.

Who's on the table: Port Adelaide is circling Aliir Aliir but the Swans have shown no plans to trade the tall defender and back-up ruckman.

Who's in limbo: As the Swans wait for confirmation of list sizes, nine players remain without a deal for next season – Joel Amartey, Zac Foot, Robbie Fox, Matthew Ling, Hayden McLean, Lewis Melican, Ben Ronke, Jackson Thurlow and Sam Wicks.

Who's already gone: Michael Knoll, Jack Maibaum, Harry Reynolds, Brady Rowles, Ryley Stoddart

Dream trade period: Bringing in a young ruckman who is ready to play in the absence of Sam Naismith (ACL) and who can stick around for the next 8-10 years. Plus stockpiling enough draft points to so they can match bids for Academy prospects Braeden Campbell (expected pick 5-10) and Errol Gulden (15-30), while also taking their pick No.3 outright. - Mitch Cleary

Indicative draft picks: 30, 49, 54, 85

Who they're after: Small forward Zac Langdon will request a trade to the Eagles after kicking 23 goals from 31 games in three seasons at GWS. The mature-age recruit from Claremont will help the Eagles address their ongoing half forward issues.

Who's on the table: The Eagles have not placed any players on the trade table officially. They have a stockpile of ruckmen behind superstar Nic Naitanui, with rivals lodging enquiries about contracted big man Tom Hickey and premiership ruckman Nathan Vardy.

Who's in limbo: Brendon Ah Chee and Brayden Ainsworth have shown enough to earn new contracts, while premiership tagger Mark Hutchings remains an asset. Defender Lewis Jetta fell out of favour this season and remains uncontracted at 31. The future of premiership forward Daniel Venables would appear to rest on medical outcomes, with the Eagles exploring alternative ways to keep him on their list. Jamaine Jones and Nathan Vardy are yet to received new deals.

Who's already gone: Hamish Brayshaw, Mitch O'Neill, Nic Reid, Will Schofield, Anthony Treacy, Francis Watson

Dream trade period: Like Fremantle, the Eagles would be thrilled to land WA speedster Jordan Clark from Geelong. The Eagles don't have draft assets, but they have a highly-rated key position player in Jarrod Brander who they haven't been able to fit into the 22 in his natural role. Brander to Geelong for Clark could be a winning move if all parties agreed. Hickey is contracted and required if Naitanui suffers injury, but a strong offer could help the Eagles get back into the Draft, knowing Bailey Williams is developing. – Nathan Schmook

Brayden Ainsworth in action for West Coast during the elimination final against Collingwood.

Indicative draft picks: 12, 36, 48, 84



Who they're after: The Dogs are keen to get Melbourne's Mitch Hannan back to the club, with the Demons drafting him out of Footscray's VFL system. Hannan has told the Demons of his intention to be traded there. The club has also been scouring the market for a small forward and could also look at a key defender.



Who's on the table: Essendon has made a big play for Josh Dunkley but the Bulldogs are adamant they won't be trading the midfielder. The Dogs' first pick – No.12 overall – is on the table and will be traded as the club looks to secure more draft picks (and hence draft points) to pay for highly touted Academy player Jamarra Ugle-Hagan.



Who's in limbo: There's a few Dogs without deals for next year. Taylor Duryea, Ryan Gardner, Billy Gowers, Matt Suckling, Jackson Trengove and Lin Jong are among the players who are out of contract with the Bulldogs already three weeks into their off-season.



Who's already gone: Tory Dickson



Dream trade period: Hold off the Bombers and keep Dunkley, land Hannan cheaply and then go and pick the best player at the NAB AFL Draft as an Academy selection after topping up on points during the trade period. – Callum Twomey

