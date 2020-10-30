It's official: Joe Daniher will play for Brisbane in 2021. Picture: AFL Media

JOE DANIHER is a Brisbane player after Essendon chose not to match the Lions' offer to the restricted free agent.

Daniher will take up a three-year deal in Brisbane while the Bombers will receive a first-round pick as compensation - currently No.7 overall.

WHO'S MOVING? All the latest trade and contract news

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Get excited: Watch the best highlights of Joe Daniher Enjoy the standout moments from the forward's career so far

A year after Daniher sought a trade to Sydney that was blocked by Essendon, the injury-plagued key forward is off to Queensland to take up a spot in the preliminary finalists' front half.

Daniher, who joined the Bombers in 2012 under the father-son rule to continue his family's legacy at the club, returned from his groin troubles this year to play four games for the Bombers.

TURN IT ON Listen to Trade Radio and keep up to date with all the latest news as it happens, plus follow our live blog FROM 7am-7pm AEDT

He has played 15 games in the past three seasons as he has struggled with debilitating osteitis pubis problems but has been buoyed by the Lions' medical department.

The 27-year-old played 108 games for the red and black and was Essendon's best and fairest winner in 2017, when he was named an All-Australian.

Daniher told the Lions' website he was grateful for the opportunities the Bombers gave him, and excited about the fresh start for his career.

"The chance to play for Essendon is something I dreamt about and aspired to growing up," he said.

"I've made lifelong friendships there and it has helped shape me as a person. I'm forever grateful to them and look forward to seeing them progress under 'Truck'.

"The move to Brisbane is a new challenge I'm really looking forward to. I can't wait to relocate to Queensland, get to work with my new teammates and coaches and build relationships across the club."