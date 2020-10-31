GEELONG has been informed Greater Western Sydney will match its bid for gun restricted free agent Jeremy Cameron, forcing a trade between the two clubs. 

It will be the first matched bid on a player in the history of free agency over nine years. 

The Cats lodged paperwork on Friday with the AFL to make Cameron a Geelong player on a five-year deal worth approximately $900,000 per season. 

However, as is their right under free agency rules, the Giants will match the Cats' offer believing they can get more than the compensation pick (No.11) they would have received. 

The Giants have long indicated they will match the bid and it will be formalised before the three-day deadline to do so expires on Monday afternoon. 

Cameron's agent Alex McDonald confirmed on Trade Radio this week that his client had no intentions of returning to the Giants and was set on a future with Geelong. 

The Cats currently hold three first-round picks (13, 15, 20) at this year's NAB AFL Draft, however the Giants are in need of established talent to replace their host of outgoing players. 

They are likely to ask for Geelong midfielder Brandan Parfitt in a trade, however the 22-year-old is on the verge of announcing a two-year extension with the Cats. 

Esava Ratugolea will be another player on the Giants' list but the forward/ruck has one year to run on his contract at the Cattery and would have to agree to a move that appears unlikely. 

The two clubs have until the trade deadline on November 12 to sort a transaction.

Should a trade not be met, Cameron will have the option of entering the Pre-Season Draft, however that appears an unlikely route. 

In 2015, Adelaide restricted free agent Patrick Dangerfield announced his intentions to join Geelong, however, no free agency paperwork was lodged and instead the two clubs settled on a trade.

