DASHING defender Darcy Byrne-Jones has upset the field to claim his first ever John Cahill Medal as Port Adelaide's best and fairest on Thursday night.

Byrne-Jones, who finished second in the count last year, polled 159 votes to go one better in season 2020 and score the honour ahead of red-hot favourite and Brownlow Medal runner-up Travis Boak.

It's yet more recognition for Byrne-Jones' superb year, after he also claimed his first ever AFL All-Australian blazer following a reliable campaign where he averaged 16.9 disposals per match.

Darcy Byrne-Jones wasn't fazed by anything in 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

The 25-year-old polled best and fairest votes in 18 of Port Adelaide's 19 matches throughout the season, displaying his remarkable consistency as the club won its fourth minor premiership before bowing out in the preliminary finals.

Boak (136 votes) finished in second place, but also claimed the Fos Williams Medal for the best team man, while captain Tom Jonas (129 votes) was third after another solid season in the backline.

Young midfielder Zak Butters finished just outside the top-three with 121 votes, but was recognised for his breakout season with the Gavin Wanganeen Award as the club's best player under the age of 21.

Key defender Trent McKenzie and important midfielder Ollie Wines rounded out the top-five, having tied on 116 votes, but were also honoured throughout the evening.

McKenzie was given the Coaches' Award for the most improved player, having returned to the side as a consistent figure in the backline after just two games in his previous two seasons, while Wines won the Best Finals Player.

PORT ADELAIDE BEST AND FAIREST - TOP 10

1. Darcy Byrne-Jones (159)

2. Travis Boak (136)

3. Tom Jonas (123)

4. Zak Butters (121)

5 = Trent McKenzie (116)

5 = Ollie Wines (116)

7. Dan Houston (114)

8. Tom Rockliff (113)

9. Charlie Dixon (108)

10. Karl Amon (96)

Fos Williams Medal (Best Team Man): Travis Boak

Gavin Wanganeen Award (Best Player Under 21): Zak Butters

Coaches' Award (Most Improved): Trent McKenzie

John McCarthy Award (Community Service): Justin Westhoff

Best Finals Player: Ollie Wines