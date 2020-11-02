BEN BROWN is set to be a Melbourne player next season, with the key forward requesting a trade to the Demons on Monday morning.

AFL.com.au has confirmed that Brown has nominated Melbourne as his preferred destination ahead of the Trade Period opening on Wednesday, having earlier been told that he is surplus to requirements at North Melbourne.

The two clubs will now facilitate a trade for the 200cm goalkicker, who is set to provide a foil for young duo Sam Weideman and Luke Jackson in the Demons forward line.

Brown, 27, has been a key player at North Melbourne across 130 games for the club but suffered from form and fitness issues throughout his contract year in 2020 and managed just eight goals from nine senior appearances.

However, he had kicked more than 60 goals in each of his past three seasons before last, consistently challenging for the Coleman Medal and earning recognition as one of the game's most accurate forwards.

Melbourne currently holds picks No.25, 52, 67, 68 and 88 at the upcoming NAB AFL Draft, with the consensus belief that the Demons will have to part with at least their second-round selection in order to secure Brown.

The move for Brown leaves the future of fellow Melbourne forward Tom McDonald uncertain, with a number of clubs believed to be interested in the versatile 194cm forward.