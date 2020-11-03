Aidan Corr said Rhyce Shaw had a lot to do with his decision to join North Melbourne. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne recruit Aidan Corr has conceded Rhyce Shaw's sudden departure as coach gave him reason to "stop and think" about his decision to commit to the Kangaroos.

Shaw was the driving force in luring Corr from Greater Western Sydney and his mutual exit from the Kangaroos last month cast a cloud over the defender's decision.

However, speaking for the first time since leaving the Giants via free agency, Corr said he wasn't going back on his word.

'Naive' Corr's shock at being booted from GWS hub Aidan Corr speaks to Trade Radio about being sent home from the Giants' Gold Coast hub early after telling the club he was moving to North Melbourne

"Rhyce was probably the one that got me over the line," Corr told Trade Radio on Tuesday.

"I was really keen to play for him and when this stuff happened, sadly, I did stop and think, there's no doubt.

"He was the guy I wanted to play under. I thought, 'is this the right decision?'

"But what he was selling to me was the list, what we're building, what impact I could have, that doesn't change a great deal without Rhyce being there.

"It did make me stop and think, definitely, but I'm sold on what he was saying and excited by that playing group."

Corr said returning to his home city was also a big lure, and not even a "flattering" approach by Hawthorn could sway his decision.

"I made up my mind, I gave North my word and I was committed to staying there," he said.

One curveball for the 26-year-old this season was being sent home from the Giants' Queensland bubble after he indicated he wanted to leave the club.

Corr said he was initially shocked, but said it was the right call by the club.

"I thought I could just stay up on the Gold Coast in the sun and just not go to the meetings and hang around with the boys, but looking back now I was naive thinking that," he said.

"It was the right thing for the club to do, to create more stability without me floating around.

"I honestly didn't think I'd be sent home, it did shock me, but looking back, I think I was quite naive."