It's official: Mitch Hannan will play for the Western Bulldogs in 2021. Picture: AFL Media

MELBOURNE has traded Mitch Hannan to the Western Bulldogs in exchange for a future third-round selection.

Hannan requested a move to the Bulldogs last month and has signed a two-year deal after his wish was granted on Tuesday morning.

The 26-year-old played in the Bulldogs' 2016 VFL premiership and was drafted to the Demons as a mature-age player, kicking 55 goals in 50 senior games.

He was starved of opportunities this season, kicking seven goals in nine games for the struggling Demons.

Late inclusion with head of steam, sets up goal Mitch Hannan showed his clean hands with a great pick-up and created a chance for Sam Weideman

"We see him being able to add to our forward mix with his speed, tackle pressure and ability to impact the scoreboard," Bulldogs general manager of list and recruiting Sam Power said.

"He was drafted from our VFL program in 2016 and over the past four seasons has established himself as a dangerous forward at AFL level.

"Mitch is a versatile player who can contribute in a variety of roles."

Hannan has an existing relationship with forward line coach Ash Hansen, who led the Bulldogs' VFL team to the 2016 flag.

He made an immediate impact in his first two seasons at the Demons, kicking 44 goals across 35 games before knee and groin issues ruined his 2019 campaign.

The Demons described the trade as beneficial for both parties, with Hannan out of contract and in search of more opportunities.

"This is a great opportunity for Mitch and we’re glad we could facilitate a trade that was beneficial for us and him," Demons general manager of football Josh Mahoney said.

"He’s been an important part of our program for four years and we wish him all the best at the Western Bulldogs."

The Demons had already traded three of their selections in next year's NAB AFL Draft, increasing the importance of the pick acquired for Hannan.