Magpie Tom Phillips attempts to break away from a tackle against St Kilda in round 3. Picture: AFL Photos

AFTER losing Isaac Smith, Hawthorn has turned its attention to finding a wing replacement with the Hawks interested in Collingwood midfielder Tom Phillips.

Phillips, who has a year to go on his contract with the Magpies but has been encouraged to explore his options as the salary cap crunch hits the club, is also understood to be weighing a switch to Waverley.

WHO'S MOVING? All the latest trade and contract news

Phillips had been a mainstay on Collingwood's wing before being pushed to a half-forward role this season with Josh Daicos' emergence.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Hot Pies too slick to handle Collingwood transition the ball forward with great composure and earn a superb team goal through Tom Phillips

Magpies list manager Ned Guy told Trade Radio this week the Pies had spoken to Phillips about his future, saying "it's more around a role discussion with 'Flip'".

Phillips has played 89 games for the Pies, with the 24-year-old's hard running and aerobic engine making him one of the game's leading wingmen in 2018-19.

TURN IT ON Listen to Trade Radio and keep up to date with all the latest news as it happens, plus follow our live blog FROM 7am-7pm AEDT

He featured in the Magpies' 2018 Grand Final loss to West Coast, and averaged 25 disposals across 50 games in those two seasons.

INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER Your club's picks as they stand

But after spending more time in the forward half this season, in between a hamstring injury that saw him miss out on selection in the Magpies' finals side, the 24-year-old has had to consider his future the second straight off-season after his name was added to trade discussions last year.

The Hawks are believed to be on the hunt for more midfield depth having lost Smith as a free agent to Geelong. After their pick No.4, they hold selections 24, 45, 46, 49, 65 and 72.