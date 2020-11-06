THE WESTERN Bulldogs have made three changes to their playing list with Billy Gowers, Fergus Greene and Brad Lynch all delisted.

Gowers was the only member of the trio to feature at AFL level in 2020, playing three senior matches.

The 24-year-old joined the Bulldogs in the 2017 NAB AFL Rookie Draft, playing 33 AFL games. He was the club's leading goalkicker in 2018 with 26 majors.

Lynch, 23, played nine AFL games – all in 2018 – after being recruited by the Bulldogs in the 2015 NAB AFL Rookie Draft.

Greene joined the club in the 2016 NAB AFL Draft, with the 22-year-old featuring five times at AFL level in 2018.

"Billy, Fergus and Brad have each made important contributions on and off the field in their time at our football club," general manager of list and recruiting Sam Power said.

"We thank them for their commitment and wish them the best for the future."

The Bulldogs have now made four changes to their playing list ahead of 2021, following premiership forward Tory Dickson's retirement in September.