BRISBANE and Melbourne have executed a trade to swap late picks in both this year's and next year's NAB AFL Drafts.
The Lions have sent their 2020 third-round selection, currently pick 43, along with a 2021 fourth-round selection to the Demons for its third-round pick this year, currently No.53, and next year's third-round selection.
It allows Melbourne to move up 10 spots this year and the Lions to skip ahead next year.
Brisbane is tight for list spots and is likely to use only three picks at December's draft, including the upgrade of rookie forward Tom Fullarton.
It currently has first-round selections 18 and 19.
Melbourne's only pick ahead of the one it traded for is No.26.