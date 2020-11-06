BRISBANE and Melbourne have executed a trade to swap late picks in both this year's and next year's NAB AFL Drafts.

INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER Your club's picks as they stand

The Lions have sent their 2020 third-round selection, currently pick 43, along with a 2021 fourth-round selection to the Demons for its third-round pick this year, currently No.53, and next year's third-round selection.

It allows Melbourne to move up 10 spots this year and the Lions to skip ahead next year.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Debate over Dunkley's value, plus will Hawks swoop on Magpie duo? Riley Beveridge and Cal Twomey answer all your trade questions live on the AFL's official Facebook page

Brisbane is tight for list spots and is likely to use only three picks at December's draft, including the upgrade of rookie forward Tom Fullarton.

TRADE TRACKER All the deals as they drop

It currently has first-round selections 18 and 19.

Melbourne's only pick ahead of the one it traded for is No.26.