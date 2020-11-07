MCC president Stephen Smith, AFL Commission Chairman Mike Fitzpatrick, US Vice President Joe Biden and AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan in 2016. Picture: Michael Willson, AFL Photos

SHOULD the Blues make room for a new No.1 ticket holder?

After the news that Joe Biden will be the next President of the United States, surely footy fans would excuse Carlton for making the most of his (admittedly loose) ties to the Blues that stem from his visit to Australia four years ago.

The former US Vice President received a Carlton jumper from then-skipper Marc Murphy on the MCG turf when he attended a round 17 game between the Blues and West Coast at the home of football in 2016.

Carlton's Marc Murphy presents US Vice President Joe Biden with a Blues jumper in 2016. Picture: Michael Willson, AFL Photos

Mr Biden was greeted by AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan, the AFL Commission's then-chairman and Carlton great Mike Fitzpatrick and the Melbourne Cricket Club's then-president Stephen Smith.

He watched the game with Australia's Foreign Minister of the time, Julie Bishop, and Collingwood forward Mason Cox was on hand as a fellow American to talk Biden through the finer points of the game.

Had a great time talking footy with the Vice President of the United States of America.#joebiden #bucketlist #VPinOz pic.twitter.com/9Un9wQ3a20 — Mason Cox (@masonsixtencox) July 17, 2016

For the record, the Blues lost by seven points to Ms Bishop's Eagles, despite the best efforts of Patrick Cripps and Bryce Gibbs. Eagles star Andrew Gaff earned the three Brownlow votes for a 30-disposal game on the wing.

Mr Biden isn't the first leader of the US to get up close and personal with the red Sherrin.

Back in 2011, Australia's Prime Minister Julia Gillard, a fervent Western Bulldogs fan, showed Barack Obama – whose predominant passion is basketball – the art of handballing during a visit to the Oval Office.

Who knows – perhaps footy could get a foothold in the White House second time around?