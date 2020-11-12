It's official! Alex Witherden will be an Eagle in 2021. Picture: AFL Media

WEST Coast has traded for contracted Brisbane defender Alex Witherden.

The Eagles gave up a third-round pick (currently No.58) and a future third-round selection for the Lion and also got a fifth-round selection (currently No.86) in return.

Witherden, 22, still had two years left on his contract at the Lions, but only played six games in 2020 following the acquisition of Grant Birchall and Callum Ah Chee and the development of Brandon Starcevich.

Alex Witherden's 2020 wasn't his best season. Picture: AFL Photos

The half-back's signing will help the Eagles plan for life after Shannon Hurn, who will play on again in 2021.

Witherden has accepted a two-year deal with the Eagles, with the Lions to pay a significant portion of it.

West Coast list manager Darren Glass said the Eagles were thrilled to get the young defender.

"He is an excellent character who will fit in well with our group and his foot skills make him a valuable acquisition for us," Glass said.

"At just 22, Alex has plenty of growth ahead of him which is exciting.

"He is in the age bracket where he can grow and develop alongside some of our emerging mid-sized defenders like Liam Duggan, Jackson Nelson, Tom Cole and Josh Rotham in years to come."

Witherden was a regular in Brisbane's team until the past season, playing 53 of 56 games from his debut until the end of 2019.

Witherden finished third in the 2018 NAB Rising Star award behind Jaidyn Stephenson and Tom Doedee and is known for his exquisite kicking skills.