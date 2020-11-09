TENSIONS between Geelong and Greater Western Sydney over Jeremy Cameron are starting to ease, according to the star forward's manager, Alex McDonald, with the Giants considering an offer from the Cats of two first-round draft picks.

Although McDonald confirmed the "respectful offer" was on the table, he said it was unclear if the Giants believed that was enough to seal the deal.

WE HAVE 'THE ASSETS' Cats believe they can get Jezza done

Geelong currently holds picks No.13, No.15 and No.20 in the first round of this year's NAB AFL Draft.

"I know it’s a respectful offer that they’ve put forward and it’s good that both clubs are talking and communicating. Both are good operators so fingers crossed everything gets done sooner rather than later," McDonald said on Melbourne radio station SEN.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard The trade which starts the domino effect, Treloar update Mitch Cleary and Riley Beveridge answer your trade questions live on the AFL's official Facebook page

"People can build a case to work out what the value of any player is. I guess the starting point, in some respects, when the Giants decided to match it had to be better than that. In this case, I think that is.

TRADE TRACKER All the deals as they drop

"I'm hoping the process respects Jeremy's request to get to Geelong and we can get the trade done."

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Get excited: Watch the best highlights of Jeremy Cameron Enjoy the standout moments from the forward's career so far

McDonald was also adamant that Cameron would not be returning to GWS, and confirmed the pre-season draft was a possibility if the clubs could not agree on terms.

"I don't think any club would want to leave a Trade Period after a player has elected to move on with nothing to show for it," McDonald said.

"So I'm hoping on that basis that the clubs approach it the right way and get something done that's fair for everyone."