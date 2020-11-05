THE TRADE to get Jeremy Cameron from Greater Western Sydney to Geelong could be a protracted process, with discussions still in their infancy.

Key forward Cameron is a restricted free agent, but with the Giants matching the Cats' bid, a trade will have to be made to move the 27-year-old south.

The Cats currently have picks 13, 15 and 20 at the top end of the NAB AFL Draft.

"We'll do what we can, within reason, to facilitate that trade," Geelong list manager Stephen Wells told Trade Radio on Thursday.

"If we can do a deal where the Giants would be better off than what they would have been with the free agency compensation, as issued by the AFL, then I think we have the assets at our disposal to try and come up with something that means they are better off.

"There has been dialogue, and yeah, we are (clearer as to what the Giants want), but it's still early and we're in that early stage of negotiation, and clearly, we hope that Jeremy ends up playing for Geelong, which is his wish."

Young West Australian midfielder Jordan Clark has been the subject of discussion, the highly talented youngster having struggled to break into the side around a series of injuries.

"From a games-played year, it was very disappointing that Jordan wasn't able to play more, but he's committed to Geelong and we're committed to him," Wells said.

"He still has another couple of years on his contract to go, but we're looking forward to Jordan being one of those many young players that help our team improve over the next couple of years."

Wells was asked if pick No.37 would be enough to prise the contracted Shaun Higgins from North Melbourne, which has encouraged the classy midfielder to explore his options elsewhere.

"Whether it's enough to get the deal done or not will be up to North Melbourne," he said.

Wells confirmed ruck Rhys Stanley had signed a new deal earlier in the year, while dashing defender-turned-forward Zach Tuohy and midfielder Brandon Parfitt had penned two-year contracts.

Zach Tuohy will be a Cat for a further two years. Picture: AFL Photos

In an extensive interview, Wells discussed a variety of players: