PLAYERS will be briefed about possible list size cuts and the review of their Collective Bargaining Agreement when they meet with the AFL Players Association on Tuesday.

The AFLPA will hold an optional online session for players to meet with their union while on their annual mandated break away from clubs to get an update on where negotiations with the AFL on their CBA stand.

While the Players Association does not have a final deal to share with its cohort, the League and union are believed to be growing closer to a resolution on list sizes and how the total player payments will look for next year after the COVID-hit 2020 campaign.

Clubs were last week told at the start of the Trade Period that clarity was soon coming on list sizes, although list bosses have been frustrated there has been no decision as they make calls on players' futures throughout the off-season without knowing where things sit for next year.

The League indicated to clubs the maximum number of senior-listed players could sit at 38 with an overall cap on 44 players, including rookies and category B rookies.

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan told AFL.com.au last month that talks with the AFLPA were "not probably progressing at light speed" but that he accepted a resolution before the Trade Period was preferred.

With that deadline passing, a number of players around the competition have been left in list-size limbo, with clubs deferring decisions on uncontracted players until the number is known.

Brisbane, with most of its list sewn up for next year, was unable to guarantee ruckman Stefan Martin a new contract as they awaited list size numbers before the Bulldogs swooped and offered him a new deal.

He is expected to join the Dogs as either a late pick swap or as a delisted free agent.