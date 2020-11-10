Charlie Curnow has had another injury setback to his knee. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON forward Charlie Curnow's horror injury run has deepened with the excitement machine to undergo surgery to repair another knee setback.

Curnow suffered a fractured kneecap while completing his rehabilitation on the same knee that has haunted him for more than two seasons.

He will undergo surgery on Wednesday.

While the club was unable to put a timeframe on his return on Tuesday night, they suggested last year an injury of a similar nature would take at least 3-4 months to recover.

They are expected to be extra-cautious given Curnow's history.

It will throw his pre-season plans into chaos for a second consecutive season after three separate setbacks ruled him out for the entire 2020 campaign.

The Blues had held high hopes for Curnow to bounce back strongly in 2021 after impressing at training in the latter stages of the Queensland hub in September.

The 23-year-old failed to play a game this year after being put on ice in April.

After missing the back half of the 2019 season with a medial complaint, Curnow dislocated his knee while playing basketball with teammates Patrick Cripps and Zac Fisher in a social setting in October last year.

He then fractured his kneecap in November before scans in April revealed he had suffered a hairline stress response while completing his recovery.

Blues co-captain Patrick Cripps is also recovering from shoulder surgery that is expected to delay his return to contact training in January.